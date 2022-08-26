A.P. Moller - Maersk and China International Marine Containers Ltd. (CIMC) terminated an agreement for the latter to acquire the Maersk Container Industry (MCI) citing regulatory challenges that the two were unable to overcome. The sale was one of many mergers and acquisitions in the cold supply chain as the industry continues to see steady growth. Maersk and CIMC originally agreed to the sale in September 2021 and it was set to finalize this year. But due to continued regulatory challenges, both parties agreed to cancel the sale.

ECONOMY ・ 22 HOURS AGO