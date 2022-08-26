ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Comments / 0

Related
foodlogistics.com

SCN Summit: Future of Supply Chains

Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive present SCN Summit: Future of Supply Chains, where Editor-in-Chief Marina Mayer and Managing Editor Brielle Jaekel sit down with industry experts and thought leaders to talk future of supply chains, what’s in store for logistics companies, trends and technologies in the supply chain space and more. Topics revolve around warehouse automation, supply chain visibility, risk management, workforce development and more. The SCN Summit: Future of Supply Chains will take place Dec. 5-8. Register now, at www.SCNSummit.com, to learn more about what's in store for the future of domestic and international supply chains.
INDUSTRY
foodlogistics.com

Foodservice Conditions Worse Now Than During COVID-19

The costs of goods restaurateurs need most have continued to accelerate, and according to a new survey released by the National Restaurant Association, 46% of operators say business conditions are worse now than they were three months ago. "Running a restaurant is a balancing act requiring adaptation and innovation, two...
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traceability#Competitive Advantage#Big Data#Food Marketing Institute#Business Industry#Linus Business#Rfid
foodlogistics.com

Top 3PL & Cold Storage Providers Award: Supply Chains Won’t Turn Around for 2-3 Years

Food Logistics' editor-in-chief Marina Mayer and managing editor Brielle Jaekel detail how this year's Top 3PL & Cold Storage Providers winners invest in GPS, automation/robotics, WMS/TMS, cloud-based solutions, software solutions, ERP, track and trace and more to stay ahead of supply chain disruptions. But, one of the challenges expressed from...
INDUSTRY
foodlogistics.com

Regulatory Issues Force Maersk To Abandon Major Acquisition Sale

A.P. Moller - Maersk and China International Marine Containers Ltd. (CIMC) terminated an agreement for the latter to acquire the Maersk Container Industry (MCI) citing regulatory challenges that the two were unable to overcome. The sale was one of many mergers and acquisitions in the cold supply chain as the industry continues to see steady growth. Maersk and CIMC originally agreed to the sale in September 2021 and it was set to finalize this year. But due to continued regulatory challenges, both parties agreed to cancel the sale.
ECONOMY
foodlogistics.com

Trucking Industry is Cyclical in Nature, Plan for Long Term

The trucking and transportation industry has been plagued by a series of supply chain challenges. The driver shortage. Increased wages. Rising fuel prices. Rising cost of goods. Ingredient shortage. Supplies shortage. Canada-border protests. Increased shipping costs. The list just. Keeps. Going. But, it’s the driver shortage creating the biggest impact....
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy