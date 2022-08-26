Read full article on original website
Related
foodlogistics.com
SCN Summit: Future of Supply Chains
Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive present SCN Summit: Future of Supply Chains, where Editor-in-Chief Marina Mayer and Managing Editor Brielle Jaekel sit down with industry experts and thought leaders to talk future of supply chains, what’s in store for logistics companies, trends and technologies in the supply chain space and more. Topics revolve around warehouse automation, supply chain visibility, risk management, workforce development and more. The SCN Summit: Future of Supply Chains will take place Dec. 5-8. Register now, at www.SCNSummit.com, to learn more about what's in store for the future of domestic and international supply chains.
foodlogistics.com
Foodservice Conditions Worse Now Than During COVID-19
The costs of goods restaurateurs need most have continued to accelerate, and according to a new survey released by the National Restaurant Association, 46% of operators say business conditions are worse now than they were three months ago. "Running a restaurant is a balancing act requiring adaptation and innovation, two...
foodlogistics.com
Embracing the Science of Food to Optimize Supply Chain Safety, Quality and Sustainability
Between years of variable crop yields and volatile markets, the logistics around food is impacted by a range of concerns. Supply challenges like seasonality, perishability, evolving consumer tastes and safety and quality issues can all negatively impact food and beverage supply chain efficiency. Since supply chain efficiency is vital to...
Exclusive-U.S. regulators to vet Alibaba, other Chinese firms' audits -sources
HONG KONG, Aug 30 (Reuters) - U.S. regulators have selected e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (9988.HK) and other U.S.-listed Chinese companies for audit inspections starting next month, three sources familiar with the matter said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
foodlogistics.com
Top 3PL & Cold Storage Providers Award: Supply Chains Won’t Turn Around for 2-3 Years
Food Logistics' editor-in-chief Marina Mayer and managing editor Brielle Jaekel detail how this year's Top 3PL & Cold Storage Providers winners invest in GPS, automation/robotics, WMS/TMS, cloud-based solutions, software solutions, ERP, track and trace and more to stay ahead of supply chain disruptions. But, one of the challenges expressed from...
foodlogistics.com
Regulatory Issues Force Maersk To Abandon Major Acquisition Sale
A.P. Moller - Maersk and China International Marine Containers Ltd. (CIMC) terminated an agreement for the latter to acquire the Maersk Container Industry (MCI) citing regulatory challenges that the two were unable to overcome. The sale was one of many mergers and acquisitions in the cold supply chain as the industry continues to see steady growth. Maersk and CIMC originally agreed to the sale in September 2021 and it was set to finalize this year. But due to continued regulatory challenges, both parties agreed to cancel the sale.
foodlogistics.com
Trucking Industry is Cyclical in Nature, Plan for Long Term
The trucking and transportation industry has been plagued by a series of supply chain challenges. The driver shortage. Increased wages. Rising fuel prices. Rising cost of goods. Ingredient shortage. Supplies shortage. Canada-border protests. Increased shipping costs. The list just. Keeps. Going. But, it’s the driver shortage creating the biggest impact....
Comments / 0