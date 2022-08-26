Logan Sagapolu: Battle still on to start, O line showing a lot of physicality

Miami Hurricanes OL Logan Sagapolu (Photo by Neil Gershman)

Logan Sagapolu is one of two Miami Hurricanes offensive linemen (along with Jon Denis) that followed Mario Cristobal and Alex Mirabal from Oregon to Coral Gables. And Sagapolu has no regrets. He’s fit right in on the offensive line, battling to earn one reps at guard.

With Jalen Rivers and Justice Oluwaseun others at guard, the spot has some depth, and there are no assurances Sagapolu will start.

“I’ll go in at right guard, sometimes at left guard,” Sagapolu said. “We’re still doing the rotation, are getting together and really going out and balling out. It’s fun working with these guys.”

Sagapolu thrives on pure strength. He, along with Justice Oluwaseun, broke the school record in the squat this offseason by each hoisting an amazing 700 pounds. He says that’s a byproduct of starting to work out with his power lifting father back in seventh grade.

The 6-2, 340-pound lineman from Lehi, Utah, is a former 3-star recruit. He’s now a third-year redshirt freshman and was a backup for two years under Cristobal and Mirabal at Oregon. He missed last season with a torn triceps suffered in fall camp, and was the second team right guard at that time.

But the coaches thought highly enough of Sagapolu that they gave him the opportunity to transfer to Miami.

Sagapolu has fit right in on this O line, and he says in the most recent scrimmage there was “a lot of physicality” up front. That’s something he expects to be the hallmark up front in the Cristobal/ Mirabal attack, and he says with Josh Gattis the new coordinator that the tight ends are also going to be a big help as blockers/receivers.

“Definitely a lot different from how we had it at Oregon, really cool to see all that,” he says.

Sagapolu knows what the coaches want in their offensive linemen from his time at Oregon, and that they stress technique, effort and physicality.

“I feel like it’s there, spring was more of `This is getting to know everything,’” Sagapolu said. “Now it’s the fall, we know what to expect, know the techniques and everything. Now we’re prepared.”

Sagapolu’s physical strength level can bring major value for an offensive line that was pushed around too often last season at Miami.

“We’re working on improving in everything,” he said. “It’s always wanting to work and work on things.

“We have a really good D line, so going against those guys every day is definitely fun and it’s getting all of us better.”