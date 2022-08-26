ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marco Island, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Salon

6 ways to add a touch of wildness to your garden

Even if you're not an avid gardener, you may have noticed a shift in garden design in recent years. Gone are the perfectly manicured designs of the past — now, wilder, more naturalistic gardens like the High Line in New York City or the Lurie Garden in Chicago are en vogue, and if you love the look of these wild gardens, you should definitely check out "WILD: The Naturalistic Garden," a new book by Noel Kingsbury.
GARDENING
The Guardian

Is it time we ditched the word ‘gardening’?

Fascination with the natural world seems hardwired into our most basic human instincts. There is not only a beneficial effect from spending time in green spaces – as shown by the way it can reduce stress levels and even speed healing times in hospitals. But a growing body of scientific evidence now shows we don’t just like plants, we have a physical need to be around their beauty. So, here is my question: why, even as a nation of gardeners, do we struggle to get people involved in gardening?
GARDENING
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Marco Island, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Marco Island, FL
Pets & Animals
City
Marco Island, FL
Real Homes

How to dry hydrangeas and preserve their colorful blooms

Hydrangeas are a sight of summer – their colorful blooms lining borders in shades of pink, blue, white and purple. Those in the right climates might be lucky enough to get a second flourish later in the season or come fall. If you've been deadheading hydrangeas throughout their growing...
GARDENING
petpress.net

Answered: How Do Dogs Act When They Smell Cancer

Dogs are known as man’s best friends for a reason. They are loyal, loving, and always there when you need them. But did you know that dogs can also be used to detect cancer? It’s true!. Dogs have an incredible sense of smell, and they can be trained...
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gardening Tips#Caterpillars#Back Pain
The Guardian

Houseplant of the week: English ivy

English ivy (Hedera helix) is a modest plant that comes free from any hype. It has a bad rap for being an invasive outdoor plant, a destroyer of ecosystems and brickwork. But it makes a great indoor plant, one that’s good for the ego because it thrives with ease and may end up being a plant you have for life.
GARDENING
gardeningknowhow.com

The Miniature World Of Terrarium Plants

One of my favorite hobbies is creating terrariums. These little worlds inside glass are just magical. Some of the smallest plants I’ve ever grown have been those that just fit inside a terrarium. Terrarium Type Plants. Terrarium plants don’t strictly have to be small or miniature versions. Theoretically, you...
GARDENING
Interesting Engineering

Immortal jellyfish may prevent human aging, research says

DNA from 'immortal' jellyfish could provide clues to human ageing. You might be familiar with the movie 'The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button'. Button was suffering from a rare ailment that made him age backward. Meanwhile, in another similar scenario, a species of jellyfish — called turritopsis dohrnii — seems to have reached immortality.
WILDLIFE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Gardening
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Pets
The Guardian

The Guardian view on this false autumn: an uncanny beauty

Across Britain, the woods are turning orange. Drifts of dry leaves are growing on forest floors and eddying into street corners. Hawthorn and rowan, elder and holly berries are all ripening, and the ferns are fringes of gold. From a distance, it is beautiful. But the air is still warm and summery.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy