Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
I’m a gardening expert – the reason you lawn has yellow patches over summer & 3 simple fixes
WE often blame dry weather when it comes to grass turning straw-like and discolored. However, the most common causes of lawn discoloration involve wet weather, and a mistake you're making when mowing your grass. Lawn experts at Toolstation have shared their top tips for maintaining a luscious green garden. “If...
6 ways to add a touch of wildness to your garden
Even if you're not an avid gardener, you may have noticed a shift in garden design in recent years. Gone are the perfectly manicured designs of the past — now, wilder, more naturalistic gardens like the High Line in New York City or the Lurie Garden in Chicago are en vogue, and if you love the look of these wild gardens, you should definitely check out "WILD: The Naturalistic Garden," a new book by Noel Kingsbury.
Is it time we ditched the word ‘gardening’?
Fascination with the natural world seems hardwired into our most basic human instincts. There is not only a beneficial effect from spending time in green spaces – as shown by the way it can reduce stress levels and even speed healing times in hospitals. But a growing body of scientific evidence now shows we don’t just like plants, we have a physical need to be around their beauty. So, here is my question: why, even as a nation of gardeners, do we struggle to get people involved in gardening?
I’m a gardening expert and there are seven things you shouldn’t forget to do before autumn arrives
WITH AUTUMN right around the corner it's time to start planning ahead in your garden. There are seven key jobs that you can do now that will make a massive difference in a few weeks time. Gardening expert William Mitchell from Sutton Manor Nursey explained that the changing weather can...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Drink loved by almost everyone raises risk of throat cancer
BRITS who enjoy a hot brew are at a soaring risk of developing cancer - but it all depends on how you drink it. Researchers found a link between those who drank tea and coffee with esophageal cancer. Around 10,000 people are diagnosed with the illness in the UK each...
I’m a gardening expert and this simple trick will mean you can always revive brown leaves on your houseplants
HOUSEPLANTS are hard to keep alive, particularly with the soaring temperatures of summer. But they will quickly tell you if you're doing a bad job with drooping stems and browning leaves. These signs don't spell the end for your beloved greenery as the experts have a hack to pull them...
How to dry hydrangeas and preserve their colorful blooms
Hydrangeas are a sight of summer – their colorful blooms lining borders in shades of pink, blue, white and purple. Those in the right climates might be lucky enough to get a second flourish later in the season or come fall. If you've been deadheading hydrangeas throughout their growing...
petpress.net
Answered: How Do Dogs Act When They Smell Cancer
Dogs are known as man’s best friends for a reason. They are loyal, loving, and always there when you need them. But did you know that dogs can also be used to detect cancer? It’s true!. Dogs have an incredible sense of smell, and they can be trained...
PETS・
IN THIS ARTICLE
Houseplant of the week: English ivy
English ivy (Hedera helix) is a modest plant that comes free from any hype. It has a bad rap for being an invasive outdoor plant, a destroyer of ecosystems and brickwork. But it makes a great indoor plant, one that’s good for the ego because it thrives with ease and may end up being a plant you have for life.
The Best Plants For Your Garden If You're A Taurus
The traits of an astrological sign become amplified when a person surrounds themselves with plants that reflect their sign's energy, including the Taurus.
gardeningknowhow.com
The Miniature World Of Terrarium Plants
One of my favorite hobbies is creating terrariums. These little worlds inside glass are just magical. Some of the smallest plants I’ve ever grown have been those that just fit inside a terrarium. Terrarium Type Plants. Terrarium plants don’t strictly have to be small or miniature versions. Theoretically, you...
Immortal jellyfish may prevent human aging, research says
DNA from 'immortal' jellyfish could provide clues to human ageing. You might be familiar with the movie 'The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button'. Button was suffering from a rare ailment that made him age backward. Meanwhile, in another similar scenario, a species of jellyfish — called turritopsis dohrnii — seems to have reached immortality.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Guardian view on this false autumn: an uncanny beauty
Across Britain, the woods are turning orange. Drifts of dry leaves are growing on forest floors and eddying into street corners. Hawthorn and rowan, elder and holly berries are all ripening, and the ferns are fringes of gold. From a distance, it is beautiful. But the air is still warm and summery.
Comments / 0