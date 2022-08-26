ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Good Morning CaneSport 8.26.22

By CaneSport.com Staff about 6 hours
Presented by LifeWallet

WHAT’S UP TODAY

First up this morning in your Miami Hurricanes news?

In our new CaneSport series “100 Yards,” Izubee Charles walks end zone to end zone with Miami commit Ray Ray Joseph talking about everything from his nickname to his coach Luther Campbell to his pre-game go-to song. Be sure to watch that.

Also this morning we have an interesting update on QB commitment Emory Williams who added another offer this week, from Cal. Where do things stand with him?

We also have a team update with Logan Sagapolu that gives insight into the O line situation.

Plus from yesterday afternoon we also had updates you don’t want to miss with Mario Cristobal and Tyler Van Dyke. So be sure to read those as well. Also yesterday the basketball team’s non-conference opponents and dates were announced, so you can check that out too.

And, as always, stay tuned today for any news that may come up.

TODAY’S MIAMI HURRICANES TOP HEADLINES

TWEETS OF THE DAY

MESSAGE BOARD POST OF THE DAY

James Williams CaneSport blog interview Aug. 25 was moving … Posted by HJ Cane

All of these interviews have been terrific. Far deeper than the usual fluff pieces and todays James Williams was deep.

I never knew his story filled with such a tragedy at a very young age. Hard to overcome that mentally for life. His Grandmother and G-D mother must be quite the ladies.

Look at him now, a student athlete at a world class University. I was already rooting for him and that went up a big notch after reading his story.

Well done………….

MIAMI HURRICANES QUOTE OF THE DAY

“I feel like it’s there, spring was more of `This is getting to know everything.’ Now it’s the fall, we know what to expect, know the techniques and everything. Now we’re prepared.”

OL Logan Sagapolu

