NPR
American Aquarium reflects on loss in new album
The band American Aquarium's new album delves into the personal grief and loss of its lead singer. NPR's Don Gonyea speaks with BJ Barham about his band's latest album, Chicamacomico. DON GONYEA, HOST:. The band American Aquarium is known for its sometimes country, sometimes folky, sometimes anthemic songs, mixing great...
NPR
Keith Richards / Brian May
We're kicking off a weeklong series of some of our favorite music interviews from our archive. We'll begin with Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards, who was our guest in 2010. He'll tell us about cofounding the band, writing songs with Mick Jagger, and how things changed when the Stones became famous.
NPR
Jazz Night In America introduces their first ever Youngblood class
August 29, 2022 Washington D.C. - Jazz Night in America is introducing its first-ever class of Youngbloods, a sub-series featuring five up-and-coming jazz geniuses who are revolutionizing the genre. The series premieres on September 1st. Jazz Night in America's Youngbloods, will follow Immanuel Wilkins, Samara Joy, Isaiah J. Thompson, Sean...
