Insurance Commissioner extends three emergency orders related to COVID treatment

Gov. Inslee: Student Debt Relief Plan
On Tuesday, President Biden announced details for the Student Debt Relief Plan, forgiving up to $20,000 in debt for Pell Grant recipients with loans held by the Department of Education, and up to $10,000 in debt cancellation for non-Pell Grant recipients. This forgiveness could impact 40 million people across the...
Coasties: The John McCormick in Alaska
I looked for the Healey, and found the McCormick in Ketchikan. USCGC John McCormick (WPC-1121) is the United States Coast Guard's 21st Sentinel-class cutter, and the first to be stationed in Alaska, where homeported at Coast Guard Base Ketchikan. The vessel's manufacturer, Bollinger Shipyards, of Lockport, Louisiana, delivered the ship...
