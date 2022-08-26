Multichannel Logistics Market Survey Reveals that Entire logistics Industry will set a Path-Breaking Course from 2022 to 2030 – MDC Research

Read full article on original website
India Blew Up Apartments Worth $87 Million to Send a Message
There were countdowns, livestreams, and even viewing parties. Photographers camped outdoors for hours to get the perfect shot. On Sunday, thousands in India turned up in Noida city’s Sector 93A, some 50 kilometres from the capital New Delhi, while millions were glued to their TV screens, as two mammoth buildings – nicknamed the “Twin Towers” – exploded.
Down 37%, Is This Iconic Household Name a Buy?
Krispy Kreme's shares are down 37% since its IPO last year. Could the market be giving investors an opportunity?
Retail darling Bed Bath & Beyond extends rally ahead of strategic update
Aug 30 (Reuters) - Bed Bath & Beyond Inc's shares (BBBY.O) extended their rally on Tuesday ahead of a strategy update from the struggling retailer this week that has sparked hopes of the company nearing a funding deal of about $400 million.
Are China and the US edging toward ‘Henry Kissinger’s war’?
Henry Kissinger was present at the creation of contemporary U.S.- China relations and assiduously nurtured them through eight U.S. administrations and five Chinese rulers over half a century. But now he is concerned that the fruition of his long-entrenched engagement policies could lead to a Sino-U.S. war with “catastrophic” global consequences. Yet, during a Wilson…
Japan's biggest city gas supplier signs a deal with Russian firm for long-term natural gas contract
Sakhalin had previously halted a shipment of liquefied natural gas to an Asian client due to payment issues and delays in signing a revised contract.
Exclusive-U.S. regulators to vet Alibaba, other Chinese firms' audits -sources
HONG KONG, Aug 30 (Reuters) - U.S. regulators have selected e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (9988.HK) and other U.S.-listed Chinese companies for audit inspections starting next month, three sources familiar with the matter said.
Ryanair CEO says recovery remains fragile, risks remain
LONDON, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Ryanair (RYA.I) is continuing to experience a very strong recovery but it remains fragile and could be knocked off course by external developments, Group Chief Executive Michael O'Leary said on Tuesday.
FICO: Average credit scores remain steady at 716
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Despite a small increase in missed credit card payments and increased debt load, the average FICO credit score for U.S. residents remained steady at 716, the credit analytics firm said in a new report Tuesday. FICO said the average score remained the same as last year...
IKEA recall: 7,500 IKEA coffee makers might burst while brewing
Owners of IKEA Metallisk Espresso Makers should know the coffee maker is part of a recall, as one of its components can burst and expel hot contents. Consumers risk injury by using the IKEA coffee maker, so they should stop making coffee with it immediately. IKEA coffee maker recall. The...
Oil slides more than $3 on inflation and Iraq exports
LONDON, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Oil prices fell by more than $3 a barrel on Tuesday on fears that an inflation-induced weakening of global economies would soften fuel demand and as Iraqi crude exports have been unaffected by clashes.
