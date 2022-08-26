ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Baby giraffe born at Zoo Miami

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WOKV
WOKV
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XCGQD_0hWAqIhQ00

MIAMI — Florida’s Zoo Miami has announced the arrival of a new baby giraffe.

According to WPLG and WTVJ, mom Sabra, nearly 12, welcomed the female calf Tuesday. The unnamed newborn, who is more than 5 feet tall and weighs 120 pounds, is Sabra’s sixth offspring, officials said.

The zoo took to Facebook to share several photos of the baby, who underwent her first neonatal exam Wednesday morning.

“Initial indications are that the calf is healthy, and she was quickly returned to her mother in an off-exhibit area,” the zoo captioned the photos. “They will remain there for an unspecified amount of time until the staff feels that the calf is ready to be introduced to the rest of the herd on their exhibit.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
miamionthecheap.com

How to ride and save on Miami’s Brightline train

Brightline’s trains leave almost hourly seven days a week and connect downtown Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach. The line is poised to add stops in Aventura and Boca Raton this year and to serve Orlando International Airport in 2023. The private rail puts an emphasis on a...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘Objectionable odors,’ fly in juice maker, rodent droppings on cans: 8 South Florida restaurants forced to close

The state ordered eight South Florida restaurants to temporarily close last week after inspectors found violations including “objectionable odors,” rodent droppings, and live flies on clean cutting boards, a knife handle and napkins. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and ...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Miami, FL
Pets & Animals
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Lifestyle
State
Florida State
Miami, FL
Lifestyle
WSVN-TV

Man electrocuted while working in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A worker has been injured after facing a dangerous situation while on the job. On Monday, the man was doing electrical work when he got shocked. He was working in the attic space of an LA Fitness in Fort Lauderdale. Firefighters found him conscious and...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Hurricanes pushing for some of South Florida’s top prospects: Notes from the Broward County National Showcase

Three of Florida’s top teams played major out-of-state foes at Fort Lauderdale’s St. Thomas Aquinas High for a three-game showcase of some of the most talented squads in the country on Saturday. Where there are talented football players, there are Miami Hurricanes targets. Several of the players in attendance would make welcome additions to coach Mario Cristobal’s next few recruiting classes. ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Gas went up 8 cents a gallon last week but here’s where you can still find it for $3.09 a gallon

Well, that was good while it lasted. After 10 straight weeks of declining gas prices, the average per-gallon price for regular unleaded in Florida shot up 8 cents a gallon to $3.61 last week, travel club AAA reported. But in South Florida, there was still one stretch of busy thoroughfare with five gas stations all selling for $3.09 a gallon on Monday, same as a week ago. Everyone knows it ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Info#Ne Zoo Miami#What To Do#Linus Travel#The Zoo#Giraffe#Wtvj#Cox Media Group
Miami New Times

Eyes on Miami: Teyana Taylor, Marshmello, Nico Norena, and Others

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might've missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but, hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.
MIAMI, FL
wild941.com

Florida Student Gets Shot Over $1

Out in Miami Beach, FL, a Florida man was arrested & accused of hitting a lick on a student & taking $1 from him. According to WFLA, 25-year old Ranier Figueroa, is the main culprit in shooting an Argentinian student, after him & a friend approached the student asking for a dollar. Figueroa demanded that the student give him everything he had. It’s reported by police that Ranier shot the student, took his dollar & ran off with his friends wallet.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
yankodesign.com

This beautiful brutalist home in Miami is elevated on stilts to fight against rising sea levels

Designed by Rene Gonzalez, this extraordinary brutalist home was designed as a vacation home for a client living in a colder climate for the majority of the year. Deemed, the Prairie Residence, the home was created to tackle the serious issue of rising sea levels in Miami. The threat of sea-level rise has grown considerably in Miami in recent years, hence the city is immensely focusing on elevating streets and imposing rules that require private properties to be placed at a higher ground. This home was elevated on stilts and is inspired by the mangrove forests whose roots allow the easy flow of water. These measures are intended to protect the house from flooding.
MIAMI, FL
foodgressing.com

La Romanita Restaurant & Lounge Hialeah Florida now Open

La Romanita Restaurant & Lounge is a new Cuban and Italian influenced restaurant located in the new Amelia District of Hialeah, Florida that was founded and developed by Prestige Companies. The district is the city’s newest mixed-use development located in the heart of Hialeah and features brand-new rental communities, sprouting...
HIALEAH, FL
Click10.com

WATCH LIVE: Loved ones say final farewell to FDLE agent killed in DUI crash

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Loved ones of an FDLE special agent who lost his life in the line of duty are saying their final farewell Monday. Special Agent Jose Perez died earlier this month at HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, 18 days after being hit by a driver in the area of Northwest 127th Avenue and Seventh Terrace.
MIAMI, FL
secretmiami.com

Here’s Where You Can Get A Naughty Waffle On A Stick In Miami

Just when you thought you’ve seen it all, Miami’s food scene continues to bring more surprises. And when we say surprise, we mean phallus-shaped waffles because, well, conventional waffle shapes can get boring. These suggestive goods have taken the city by storm, with customers filling shops to express their fun, joyful and sexual nature.
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

1 in custody, 1 at large after crash in Miami involving parked car, bailout

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have taken one person into custody and continue their search for another following a crash and bailout in a Miami neighborhood. Surveillance video captured the moment a car slammed into another vehicle parked in front of a home before driving into the yard near Northwest 11th Avenue and 43rd Street, Sunday afternoon.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Waffle House, Casola’s, Norman’s Tavern among 11 places ordered shut

Below is a list of places that were ordered shut last week by inspectors with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation in South Florida. As of this publication, Cafe Chung King has not been able to re-open despite several re-inspections. All the other places ordered shut were allowed...
MIAMI, FL
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
9K+
Followers
85K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy