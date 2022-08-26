Read full article on original website
Xi: China's most powerful leader since Mao
Xi Jinping, who is soon expected to be anointed for an unprecedented third term in office as China's ruling Communist Party (CCP) holds its 20th Congress, has become his country's most powerful leader since Mao Zedong. Xi has amassed seemingly unchecked power and a level of officially-stoked adulation unseen since Communist China's founder Mao.
'Panicking' Putin 'pulls all fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukraine special forces staged a string of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in occupied peninsula', NATO report claims
An increasingly panicked Vladimir Putin is pulling all his fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukrainian special forces staged a series of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in the occupied peninsula, NATO officials reportedly believe. The secret document dated August 22 reported that Russia has already moved 10...
'Not Just Putin's War:' Former US Diplomat Says Many Russians Now Support 'National Extermination Of Ukraine'
As Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine enters its seventh month now, a former U.S. diplomat said that more and more Russians support Moscow's acts and want to eradicate its war-torn neighbor. What Happened: Daniel Fried, distinguished fellow at the Atlantic Council and former Ambassador to Poland, in a tweet on...
India Blew Up Apartments Worth $87 Million to Send a Message
There were countdowns, livestreams, and even viewing parties. Photographers camped outdoors for hours to get the perfect shot. On Sunday, thousands in India turned up in Noida city’s Sector 93A, some 50 kilometres from the capital New Delhi, while millions were glued to their TV screens, as two mammoth buildings – nicknamed the “Twin Towers” – exploded.
Russian Proxy Leader Reportedly Flees Amid Ukraine’s Kherson Offensive
A day after Ukraine announced that its long-awaited offensive to take back the southern Kherson region had begun, unconfirmed reports have emerged of several villages being liberated—and at least one Russian proxy leader of the region fleeing to safety in Russia.Kirill Stremousov, the deputy head of Kherson, was called out Tuesday for apparently filming a video message proclaiming Ukraine had been defeated from a Marriott hotel in Voronezh, Russia.“Russia is in Kherson forever,” Stremousov said, claiming the Ukrainian offensive had been derailed on the very same day it began.But a Ukrainian activist was quick to point out that Stremousov appeared...
Russian paratrooper flees to France denouncing army 'chaos'
Suddenly notorious for a scathing first-person account of the war in Ukraine published online, Russian paratrooper Pavel Filatiev arrived in France seeking political asylum Sunday after quitting his country for fear of reprisals. He left Crimea in early August and published his account of the war online.
