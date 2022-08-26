A day after Ukraine announced that its long-awaited offensive to take back the southern Kherson region had begun, unconfirmed reports have emerged of several villages being liberated—and at least one Russian proxy leader of the region fleeing to safety in Russia.Kirill Stremousov, the deputy head of Kherson, was called out Tuesday for apparently filming a video message proclaiming Ukraine had been defeated from a Marriott hotel in Voronezh, Russia.“Russia is in Kherson forever,” Stremousov said, claiming the Ukrainian offensive had been derailed on the very same day it began.But a Ukrainian activist was quick to point out that Stremousov appeared...

POLITICS ・ 14 MINUTES AGO