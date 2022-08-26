Today is a pretty bad day to be a crypto investor. Cryptocurrencies across the board are crashing before U.S. stock markets open—and no one seems to know why. At the time of this writing, Bitcoin is down over 8.3% to $21,529 per coin. That’s its lowest level in three weeks. Bitcoin isn’t alone in its sudden sell-off, however. Virtually every other major cryptocurrency is crashing this morning. According to data from CoinDesk, Ethereum is down almost 7%, Binance Coin is down over 9%, XRP is down 10.5%, Cardino is down almost 14%, and Dogecoin is down a whopping 15%.

STOCKS ・ 11 DAYS AGO