Why Tomorrow Could Be a Huge Day for the Stock Market
Investors are anxious about new economic data set to be released Wednesday morning.
u.today
"Rich Dad, Poor Dad" Author Kiyosaki Says Market Crash He Foretold in 2013 Is Here and It's Time to Get Richer
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
dailyhodl.com
Here’s the Worst Case Scenario for Bitcoin and Crypto Markets, According to Analyst Benjamin Cowen
Analyst Benjamin Cowen is detailing a potential worst case scenario for Bitcoin and the crypto markets at large. In a new video to his 765,000 YouTube subscribers, Cowen looks at the dot-com bubble’s infamous burst for clues on where digital asset markets may end up. Looking at the total...
Analyst Who Called 2022 Bitcoin Collapse Is Optimistic For The Short-Term: Here's Why
In March, Capo predicted that the flagship crypto asset would fall under $23,000. At the time of writing, Bitcoin was trading at $19,959, down 6.85% in the past seven days. Bitcoin BTC/USD dipped below $20,000 on Saturday, and again on Sunday, a 70% drop from its all-time high. Bitcoin’s fall came after Federal Reserve Chief Jerome Powell cautioned against expecting a swift end to the Fed's rate tightening.
Motley Fool
Why Bed Bath & Beyond Just Collapsed Today
Billionaire investor Ryan Cohen sold out of his entire position in Bed Bath & Beyond. An earlier filing showed he owned 1.6 million out-of-the-money options at prices between $60 and $80 per share. The rally on the news turned to a rout when the hedge fund operator's true intentions were...
Bitcoin Breaks Below $20K: How Low Can It Go?
Bitcoin BTC/USD, which fell over 6% on Friday amid the sell-off triggered by Fed chair Jerome Powell’s Jackson Hole address, has broken below the psychological level of $20,000. At the time of going to press, Bitcoin was seen trading down 4.18% to $19,930.53. Are you ready for the next...
u.today
Shiba Inu's BONE Now Listed on This Crypto Exchange: Details
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Says Bitcoin (BTC) Could Repeat Gold’s Rallies of the 1970s – But There’s a Catch
A widely followed crypto analyst says that top digital asset Bitcoin (BTC) could follow in the historical footsteps of gold and spark a massive rally. In a new video update, host of DataDash Nicholas Merten tells his 515,000 YouTube subscribers BTC could eventually reach a price tag of six figures but notes that the king crypto has further to fall first.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin and Two Top-10 Ethereum Competitors Gearing Up for Strong Bounce Before Crashing Lower, Warns Top Analyst
A widely followed analyst with a successful track record of predicting market pullbacks is updating his outlook on several top crypto assets. The pseudonymous trader known as Capo tells his 487,100 Twitter followers that in light of the recent rally in the S&P 500 futures market, Bitcoin (BTC) is also likely to recapture the $23,000 level before subsequently breaking down.
investing.com
Ethereum Price May Fall Heading into the Merge, Bank of America Warns
Ethereum price may face further selling pressure heading into the Merge “as investors digest Merge implications and shift to a wait-and-see approach regarding future upgrades,” a Bank of America strategist. “We expect blockchains like BSC, Tron, Avalanche and Solana to increasingly capture market share until Ethereum’s current headwinds...
Fast Company
Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are crashing, sending Coinbase stock down, too
Today is a pretty bad day to be a crypto investor. Cryptocurrencies across the board are crashing before U.S. stock markets open—and no one seems to know why. At the time of this writing, Bitcoin is down over 8.3% to $21,529 per coin. That’s its lowest level in three weeks. Bitcoin isn’t alone in its sudden sell-off, however. Virtually every other major cryptocurrency is crashing this morning. According to data from CoinDesk, Ethereum is down almost 7%, Binance Coin is down over 9%, XRP is down 10.5%, Cardino is down almost 14%, and Dogecoin is down a whopping 15%.
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin risks worst August since 2015 as hodlers brace for ‘Septembear’
Bitcoin (BTC) is on track to see its worst August performance since the 2015 bear market — and next month could be even worse. Data from on-chain analytics resource Coinglass shows that BTC/USD has not had an August this bad for seven years. September means average 5.9% BTC price...
investing.com
Bitcoin Back Down Below $20,000 as Hawkish Fed Weighs on Crypto
(Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin is seeing sustained trading below $20,000 for the first time since mid-July, as risk appetite wavers after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell stressed that interest rates may have to stay elevated to stamp out inflation. The largest token fell as much as 2.3% on Monday to $19,527,...
u.today
It's Only up for Bitcoin (BTC) as It Reached Fundamental Support: Crypto Market Review, August 29
ambcrypto.com
Another blank for Bitcoin [BTC] this week means this may be next
With Bitcoin losing its $20k support level on the charts, eyebrows are finally starting to be raised. The market upturn that we saw in July has been diminished to downtrends in the Bitcoin community. The same can also be seen when looking at Bitcoin’s long-standing correlation with the equities market.
u.today
Ethereum Issues Important Warning About Merge Update
'Wolf Of Wall Street' Says He Was Wrong About Bitcoin Hitting Zero: 'Didn't Look Closely Enough'
Jordan Belfort, the former stockbroker known as "The Wolf of Wall Street," explained why he changed his view on Bitcoin BTC/USD and the wider cryptocurrency market. What Happened: In a recent interview with Yahoo Finance, Belfort said that he still stands by everything he said about cryptocurrency in 2017 – except for one thing.
u.today
Bitcoin Is Falling Knife in David Gokhshtein's Opinion
kitco.com
Bitcoin price holds support at $20K as the crypto market struggles to gain momentum
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Data from TradingView shows that bulls managed to claw their way back above support at $20,000 during the...
Bitcoin, Ethereum Record Losses Ahead Of Powell's Speech; Here Are The Top Crypto Movers For Friday
Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s most valued cryptocurrency, traded lower on Friday, falling below the $21,500 level. The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum ETH/USD, also recorded losses, trading below the $1,700 level this morning. Other popular crypto coins, including Dogecoin DOGE/USD and Solana SOL/USD, also traded lower this morning. Theta Fuel...
