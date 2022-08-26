ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC San Diego

Two Women Stabbed During Fight in San Diego

A 43-year-old woman was stabbed several times Friday in the Teralta East neighborhood of San Diego. San Diego Police Department officers were called at 3:14 a.m. to an alley near the 4300 block of Euclid Avenue where they learned the victim was involved in an altercation with a 28-year-old woman who at some point during the argument drew a knife and stabbed the victim several times in the upper torso and arms, said Officer D. O'Brien.
SAN DIEGO, CA
coolsandiegosights.com

Mass grave seen from San Diego trolley.

Ride the San Diego Trolley’s Orange Line through Mt. Hope Cemetery and you might observe something strange. A group of collected headstones is set in concrete just south of the tracks. This very unusual memorial is the site of a mass grave–a “grave” filled with discarded gravestones!...
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Diego, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
onscene.tv

Horrific Wrong-Way Fatal Crash Leaves Innocent Driver Dead | San Diego

08.26.2022 | 2:40 AM | SAN DIEGO – The female driver of the truck was going eastbound in the westbound lanes of the hwy 52. She collided head-on into an elderly male driving the red car. The male was killed instantly. Hwy 52 is closed to all westbound traffic. The CHP is investigating. The female was transported to a local hospital for her injuries. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bills#Punter#Football Players#Civil Lawsuit#Violent Crime#The Los Angeles Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Times of San Diego

Skateboarder Stabs Man in Oceanside

A skateboard-riding assailant stabbed another man during a confrontation in Oceanside Friday, prompting a police search by ground and air. The assault in the 300 block of Via Del Norte was reported shortly after 9 a.m., according to the Oceanside Police Department. Paramedics took the victim to a hospital for...
OCEANSIDE, CA
onscene.tv

SWAT Standoff Enters Second Day | San Diego

08.22.2022 | 8:00 AM | SAN DIEGO – The suspect is Reggie Smith, a former 20-year-old Coast Guardsmen and State Corrections Officer from Donovan State Prison. According to the neighbors who have known him for years,. He is a terror in the neighborhood, ever since his wife passed away 2 years ago. Anyone that parks in front of his house, he attacks the cars, by breaking the windows, and in the case of the white Toyota, he shot out the window. His former wife was his former Stepmother. He is fully suited up tactically and wearing a gas mask according to officers that have seen him.
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy