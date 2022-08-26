Read full article on original website
Carlsbad man arrested for alleged pump-and-dump stock scheme
Joseph A. Padilla, 53, was arrested last week at San Diego International Airport and is expected to appear in a federal courtroom in Boston on one count of securities fraud.
NBC San Diego
Two Women Stabbed During Fight in San Diego
A 43-year-old woman was stabbed several times Friday in the Teralta East neighborhood of San Diego. San Diego Police Department officers were called at 3:14 a.m. to an alley near the 4300 block of Euclid Avenue where they learned the victim was involved in an altercation with a 28-year-old woman who at some point during the argument drew a knife and stabbed the victim several times in the upper torso and arms, said Officer D. O'Brien.
coolsandiegosights.com
Mass grave seen from San Diego trolley.
Ride the San Diego Trolley’s Orange Line through Mt. Hope Cemetery and you might observe something strange. A group of collected headstones is set in concrete just south of the tracks. This very unusual memorial is the site of a mass grave–a “grave” filled with discarded gravestones!...
Minors suspected in multiple South Bay shootings
Authorities are searching for a pair of minors Friday suspected in a pair of shooting incidents that left several people injured, according to San Diego Police Department.
Two women stabbed in fight
Two women were stabbed multiple times during a fight in the Teralta East neighborhood Friday, police said.
onscene.tv
Horrific Wrong-Way Fatal Crash Leaves Innocent Driver Dead | San Diego
08.26.2022 | 2:40 AM | SAN DIEGO – The female driver of the truck was going eastbound in the westbound lanes of the hwy 52. She collided head-on into an elderly male driving the red car. The male was killed instantly. Hwy 52 is closed to all westbound traffic. The CHP is investigating. The female was transported to a local hospital for her injuries. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
Hit-and-Run Driver in Cadillac Arrested After 82-Year-Old Bicyclist Killed
A 52 year-old woman was in custody Friday after allegedly striking and killing a 82-year-old bicycle rider in the Rolando Village neighborhood of San Diego. Officers from the San Diego Police Department were called at 2:55 p.m. Thursday to the 4400 block of College Avenue. Officer Robert Heims said a...
Theft suspects captured following pursuit in San Diego's North County
Three suspects in a spate of catalytic-converter thefts were arrested Aug. 26 following a road chase that began on Interstate 5 and ended in Rancho Santa Fe.
Thomas Rhett cancels San Diego concert 2 hours before show time due to ‘vocal irritation’
Fans headed to Thomas Rhett's Saturday evening concert in San Diego County were shocked when the country singer announced that the show was canceled less than two hours before he was expected to hit the stage.
Teens Suspected in Shootings of Neighbor, Car Passengers in Otay Mesa
San Diego police were investigating two Otay Mesa shootings early Friday, following an incident at a party in an apartment complex. The situation began in the early-morning hours when a resident in a downstairs apartment in the 1100 block of Dennery Road reported that a bullet came through the ceiling from an upstairs unit, according to OnScene.TV.
Armed felon arrested with missing teen in his vehicle
Border Patrol agents recently arrested a convicted felon found driving with a 15-year-old passenger who was reported missing in Arizona, authorities said.
Man Sentenced Nearly 9 Years for Dragging El Cajon Police Officer With SUV
A man who drove an SUV while an El Cajon police officer clung to the window, dragging the lawman about 200 yards and causing him serious injuries, was sentenced Friday to nearly nine years in state prison. David Pangilinan, 43, pleaded guilty earlier this year to assault with a deadly...
Friend: El Cajon Man Accused of Murdering Wife, Mother of His 9 Kids Is a ‘Good Guy'
Shock and confusion are words one man used to describe his feelings over allegations that his friend — Abdulhannan Al Wari — shot and killed his wife while the couple’s nine children were home. The shooting happened early Monday morning inside the couple's Soma Place home in...
Repeat DUI Offender, Former Marine, Gets 15 Years to Life in Crash That Killed Aspiring Firefighter
A former Camp Pendleton Marine who drove drunk and caused a wrong-way crash that killed a motorcyclist in Fallbrook was sentenced Thursday to 15 years to life in state prison. A jury convicted Adam Daniel Barooshian, 29, of second-degree murder for the New Year’s Day 2019 crash that killed Christopher Williams, also 29, of Oceanside.
Skateboarder Stabs Man in Oceanside
A skateboard-riding assailant stabbed another man during a confrontation in Oceanside Friday, prompting a police search by ground and air. The assault in the 300 block of Via Del Norte was reported shortly after 9 a.m., according to the Oceanside Police Department. Paramedics took the victim to a hospital for...
Tow truck driver shot, search for shooter prompts SWAT response in South Bay
A San Diego Police SWAT unit was called to a South Bay apartment complex following the shooting of a tow truck driver early Friday morning.
SWAT Standoff Enters Second Day | San Diego
08.22.2022 | 8:00 AM | SAN DIEGO – The suspect is Reggie Smith, a former 20-year-old Coast Guardsmen and State Corrections Officer from Donovan State Prison. According to the neighbors who have known him for years,. He is a terror in the neighborhood, ever since his wife passed away 2 years ago. Anyone that parks in front of his house, he attacks the cars, by breaking the windows, and in the case of the white Toyota, he shot out the window. His former wife was his former Stepmother. He is fully suited up tactically and wearing a gas mask according to officers that have seen him.
NBC San Diego
