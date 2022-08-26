Related
Voodoo Vin
Voodoo Vin is a Virgil Village wine bar with an impressive collection of 400 bottles, but its small plates menu slightly upstages the generous pours. Sipping wine in this candlelit space feels like you’re in a barebones Parisian café with only a few posters on the walls, two communal tables, and a few chairs scattered on the sidewalk. It’s an intimate gathering spot that doesn’t take reservations, so walk in with three friends who actually know what “full-bodied” means and sample several of the simple, quickly assembled dishes that just work. Think a great beef tartare on bread with Caesar cream, a bowl of spicy ‘nduja bolognese, and a plate of the kitchen’s homemade mortadella with pickled sweet chilis for an extra kick.
Dhom
Really good barbecued meat on a stick is hard to beat. At Dhom, a Lao spot in the East Village, they’ve pretty much mastered the form. They have three types of skewers: duck heart, hanger steak, and chicken thigh, all marinated in a sweet-and-smoky sauce and served on little wooden sticks charred black from the fire. Get them with a side of sticky rice, served with a garlicky chili sauce that will make your lips buzz. Pad out your order with spring rolls and a crunchy coconut rice salad. The food here is snacky and designed for drinking, so avail yourself of their extensive list of beer, sake, and cocktails. We’re also super into their limeade. It tastes exactly like a melted popsicle.
Nossa Omakase
Dinner at Nossa Omakase would just be another laughably ridiculous South Beach dining experience if it wasn’t for the fact that it is literally Miami’s most expensive omakase. For $345 to over $400 per person, one might understandably expect a thoughtful meal consisting of rare fish flown in from Japan, sushi rice that’s perfect down to each individual grain, or just a general display of creativity and kitchen skills that warrant spending this kind of money.
The Douglas
Resting in the shadows of Dodger Stadium, The Douglas is the perfect place to pre-game, post-game, or just hang out whenever the weather's nice. This dive bar doesn't have much space—mostly just a few tables inside and on the sidewalk—but the energy is always relaxed, draft beers are just $4, and there's a surprisingly varied food menu for when gameday drinks turn into a craving for fried things. There are vegan falafels, buttermilk fried chicken sandwiches as big as your head, baskets of chicharrones, and a weekly rotating sweet treat. Get the weekly rotating sweet treat.
Avec River North
This is the second location of Avec, and is about 56 times larger than the original in the West Loop. Other notable differences are that it doesn’t have communal seating, and has a longer menu full of Avec classics (like the chorizo-stuffed bacon-wrapped dates and taleggio flatbread), along with a lot more small and large plates, pastas, and pizza. And because the space here is bigger and everyone gets their very own seat, this is the better Avec for a group or business dinner when you don’t want to ask the boss to move whenever you need to go to the restroom.
Taam Tov
We’re honestly not sure if the owners of Taam Tov care if anyone comes to their restaurant. You get into this glatt kosher spot in the heart of the Diamond District via a glass door simply labeled “41w,” and it always seems to be locked. (The only reason we got through is because we followed someone in.) You’ll see a big blue-and-gold sign for this place if you happen to look up to the third floor (where the restaurant is located), but there’s no buzzer or street-level sign—only two big security cameras that make you feel like you’re checking into Langley.
Naudi Signature Pizza
Naudi’s is a thin crust spot in Lincoln Park, and the pizza here shares some DNA with a Neapolitan pie. It’s cooked in a wood-fired oven, the cheese in the center is almost liquidy, and the slices droop nicely when you pick them up. But the edge of the crust is crunchy like a cracker, which creates an enjoyable contrast with the soft center.
Juana Tamale
Juana Tamale is a true test of strategy, as this East Passyunk taqueria is only open on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays. Not only that, but the BYOB serves the best birria tacos in town. So when you plan a trip, you’ll be fighting two battles: plotting to secure your order before everything sells out, and getting a spot at one of the few tables in the dining room. And if you're doing takeout, there's the added challenge of resisting the urge to rip open the bag before walking out the front door.
Taikun Sushi
This tiny omakase counter on the LES only has eight seats, so you have slightly better odds of booking just one instead of two. The 13-course meal is $85 per person, which is a pretty decent deal considering the fact that it contains some of our favorite individual pieces of fish at any price point. People tend to strike up a conversation across the counter here, so don’t be surprised if you leave with a new favorite sub-$100 omakase spot and a new friend.
The Umbrella Workshop
Tucked away in a quiet mews around the corner from the chaos of Shoreditch High Street, this bar, all exposed brick and moody lighting, is tiny. But the fact it can only fit around 10 people, huddled on stools or on the coveted bench by the window, creates its intimate, in-on-a-secret charm. There’s a short, weekly-changing cocktail menu, but here’s the twist. This spot is from the folks behind The Discount Suit Company and The Sun Tavern, and serves as their spirit-soaked testing ground. So that sweet-sour pink creation topped with whipped cream or that gin-based, refreshingly herby sharpener won’t be here next week, but might appear again on one of the sister menus at a later date. You can request all the classics too but the fun really lies in chatting with the friendly bartenders to decide what creative drink to try. The walls are lined with bottles available to buy so you can keep the good times (and cocktail experiments) going back at yours after closing time.
Honeyhole Sandwiches
You might think that Honeyhole is a tropical-themed bar based on the red lighting and piranha dangling from the ceiling. But it’s actually a restaurant that specializes in tasty baguette sandwiches with combinations like turkey, dill havarti, and ranch or tri-tip with horseradish mayo and cheddar dipped in au jus. If you want to have a night out and eat a club at the same time, this is the place—just don't forget a side of their excellent french fries.
Seoulju Korean Kitchen & Bar
There are very few restaurants in Austin that are more fun than Seoulju. From the music blasting from the speakers, to the giant griddles filled with fried chicken and melty cheese, to the seemingly-endless pile of soju bottles finding their way onto the tables—Seoulju is a party, through and through. Ask your server for some pointers on Korean drinking games, if you’re not familiar, then take turns going around the table flicking bottle caps while you soak it all up with some excellent fried chicken, kimchi pancakes, and other Korean pub staples. Just make sure to get there early, because they certainly draw a crowd.
Péché
Head to Péché in the warehouse district when you need an escape from the busyness of downtown Austin. Grab a cocktail or some absinthe—they have one of the biggest selections in town—then saunter over to a dark corner of the always-full dining room and order some classic French comfort foods. They’re also one of our favorite spots in town for Happy Hour, with plenty of cocktails and menu items discounted heavily for a few hours every night, and all day Sunday and Monday.
Hansei
For a truly unique dining experience, head to Hansei at the Japanese American Cultural & Community Center in Little Tokyo. Dinner here begins with a tour of the property’s lush gardens followed by soju-infused drinks and “LA Nikkei” small bites, a nod to the chef’s LA upbringing as a fourth-generation Japanese American. Eventually, you’ll move to an interior sushi bar for the main courses—like beautifully marbled wagyu steak in teriyaki and a play on the California roll that includes fried seaweed topped with crab, uni, cucumbers, and avocado. From there, you'll head to the garden for dessert. There are a lot of moving pieces, no doubt, but you can set your own pace. We suggest hanging in the garden to watch the sunset or sipping green tea long after dessert is served. It’s certainly pricey—the nine-course menu runs $195 per person—but for a splurge-y dinner that’s unlike anything else in LA, this is a table worth snagging.
Sushi by Scratch Restaurants: Miami
Sushi By Scratch is an omakase with locations in Los Angeles, Austin, and more. Their Miami expansion landed in Coconut Grove. They’re currently operating from the living room of Stirrup House, a historic Coconut Grove home that’s a really unique (and tightly-squeezed) place to have an omakase. The 17-course meal is far from traditional Japanese sushi. Nigiri is topped with little slices of pineapple, drizzled with melted bone marrow, and brushed with a beet mustard sauce. It may sound chaotic, but everything works deliciously and no ingredient is tossed around simply for the sake of showmanship. Dinner moves along at a good pace, and the atmosphere is fun enough that you won’t have to feel self-conscious if you accidentally get a little drunk off the house beverage pairing, which mixes small samples of sake, a couple cocktails, and finishes things off with a Japanese beer. Reservations here go fast, so set your alarm for the first of the month at 1pm, when they release slots for the next 30 days.
Aroom Coffee
You might mistake Aroom for a minimalist interior design firm, but it’s actually somewhere that will make you feel like you’ve been launched into a swimming pool full of roasted espresso beans. The Vietnamese iced coffee here is very strong, which pairs well with more mellow toppings like salty foam, homemade coconut ice cream, or our favorite: black sesame cream. It’s nutty, sweet, and just rich enough to slice through the coffee’s boldness.
Fishing With Dynamite
Fishing With Dynamite, a small seafood spot owned by the people behind Manhattan Beach Post, is one of the best raw bars in the city. We like to visit during the day, when the space is bright and feels like you might actually be in Montauk. Their top-notch oyster selection changes daily, so chat with your server about which ones are particularly good, and then order a platter of chilled Peruvian scallops topped with a punchy citrus marinade to round things out. We also love their blue crab roll that comes on a soft milk bun, and the sweet, briny Koshihikari rice porridge, which is packed with shrimp, crap, and uni, then finished with a runny egg yolk.
Whitmans Miami
Whitman’s is a casual South Beach spot with a big selection of sandwiches and burgers. They’re known for their Juicy Lucy, a tasty and interesting burger with a pool of pimento cheese that oozes out satisfyingly when you bite into it. They have more stuff that goes well with a beer, like fried pickles. And they have a good Happy Hour featuring $5 beer or wine that comes with one free side. We wouldn’t travel across town to come here, but it’s certainly worth keeping in mind if you’re in South Beach looking for a casual meal.
Ceviche Love
A small part of us is glad that Ceviche Love isn’t closer to central Austin, because if it were we’d probably eat their lime-dressed Sinaloan style ceviche for about 50% of our meals—it’s bright, tart, and packed full of fresh seafood. Another 25% of our meals would probably be spent with their oyster preparados—raw gulf oysters topped with ceviche—and we’d reserve the last quarter eating nuts and fruits to help bring our mouths back to a suitable PH. Instead, we’ll have to save those delicious moments for when we find ourselves out near COTA, because we haven’t successfully made a trip out there without a Ceviche Love pit stop.
Fisk & Co.
When your plan for the night includes some combination of the phrases “hotel restaurant” and “Chicago Loop,” you might be concerned that you’ll be stuck eating overpriced food while you pay $40 an hour for parking. And if your evening involves a meal at Fisk & Co. those concerns are valid.
