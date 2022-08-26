Read full article on original website
Related
New Jersey Town Rocked by a 2.3 Magnitude Earthquake
New Jersey has seen its fair share of natural occurrences or even natural disasters. That's one of the best things about being in a state with all four seasons. We see everything, good and bad, but expected, with storms that can bring heavy rain, wind, and tornadoes. The Garden State is no stranger to hurricanes or even blizzards.
NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 8/30
8 - 15 knots (Gust 20 knots) TUE: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Patchy fog in the afternoon with vsby 1 to 3 NM. TUE NIGHT: S winds 10...
New Jersey State Park Closed To The Public Because Of Animal Illness
As Summer winds down, I know everyone's goal is to spend as much time outside as possible. I am trying to throw SO many tennis balls for my dog Carolina before the weather turns. Before we now it, the weather forecast will include below freezing temperatures and snow storms. If...
The NJ drought is ramping up forest fire danger statewide
With the hot, dry weather continuing fire danger levels in New Jersey are starting to rise. Much of the state is now facing a moderate wildfire risk, but officials are warning that could shoot higher by the end of this week. Greg McLaughlin, the chief of the state forest fire...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
One dead as Legionnaires Disease is found in Hamilton, NJ, drinking water
Residents and businesses in Hamilton Township, Mercer County, are being urged to take precautions after Legionnaires Disease was found in the public water supply. The township has posted an alert on their website after half of the water samples collected from homes served by the Trenton Water Works tested positive for Legionnaires Disease bacteria.
How much risk does the COVID vaccine pose to NJ student-athletes?
COVID-19 vaccines have been cleared for high schoolers as young as 16 ever since initial doses were rolled out in the United States in December 2020. As of this past June, any child 6 months of age or older has been able to get a shot, but many teens and tweens have gotten a second, third, or possibly even fourth jab by this point.
5 Awesome Apple Picking Orchards in New Jersey
I'm a huge fan of summer but when it comes to fall I love apple picking. These 5 apple orchards are mentioned by listeners and family members that have been to these orchards and had a blast. Every year our neighbors and friends make a point to set a date...
Weed may be legal, but you still can’t smoke on NJ beaches
New Jersey's ban on beach smoking has been in effect for four summers. But shore towns are having a harder time this year keeping everyone in line with the law, especially now that recreational marijuana is legal in the Garden State. Officials in Seaside Heights hear few complaints from visitors...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Missing boater who prompted NJ coast search is found asleep
A boater who the Coast Guard and State Police had searched for all night was found safe and sound and snoozing on Tuesday morning. Christian Johnathon Hosford Jr., 33, was reported missing by a friend when he did not return from a sail when expected around 6:30 p.m. Monday. Friends notified the Coast Guard around 9:30 p.m.
This Everyday Grocery Store Item Was Banned in New York, Could New Jersey Be Next?
Let's say you send your teenager to the grocery store with a short list of things for a party you're having that night. They get some chicken and seasoning for the grill, baked beans, corn, a sheet cake for dessert and of course you're making sundaes as well. Dinner wraps...
Annual 5K helps promote rideshare safety and honor slain NJ woman
ROBBINSVILLE — On March 29, 2019, 21-year-old Robbinsville resident and University of South Carolina senior, Samantha Josephson was kidnapped and brutally murdered when she mistook a car for her Uber. The murder attracted national attention, which led to the passing of laws ensuring that a rideshare vehicle is being...
You will be paying more for water in NJ: Here are the details
Later this week, bills for water and sewer service for many New Jersey residents will be going up. According to New Jersey American Water President Mark McDonough, customers will be paying an average of 4.7% more beginning Sept. 1. He said the typical customer uses 5,520 gallons of water a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
If You Hear These Codes Over A Store PA System In New Jersey Get Out Immediately
Have you ever been shopping and heard an associate make an announcement over the PA system? Usually, it is to page someone or ask for a price check. However, you should know that there are certain "codes" to listen for because if you do hear them, you should leave immediately.
The Best Fresh Caught Seafood Market In New Jersey Was A Local Secret, Until Now
If you're looking for the freshest daily catch in Jersey, then you need to hook into this family-owned neighborhood seafood market for your next feast. As you read this, some of you may be saying, “we’ve gone there since before you were born!” Yep, this hidden gem went into business 11 years before I was even on the planet. They have been in business so long because they are simply the best at what they bring us.
NJ’s Six Flags Great Adventure revamps meal deal after viral exploitation
JACKSON — A man who frequented a Six Flags theme park in California claimed he paid off his student loans thanks to eating what amounted to daily, 50-cent meals there for seven years. Meanwhile, another who styled himself as the "Six Flags Scoundrel" and went viral on TikTok said...
Bedminster, NJ dad died taking care of family during camping trip
Adrien Hachey's final action before his death at a Pennsylvania campground was to take care of his family. The 43-year-old from the Basking Ridge section of Bernards was reported missing when his children, ages 16, 14, 11 and 9, his girlfriend and her children woke up the morning of Aug. 21 at the private campground in Hazle in Luzerne County.
Death of woman found inside Florence, NJ house deemed ‘suspicious’
FLORENCE — The death of a woman whose body was found inside a residence Monday remains under investigation. The body was found inside a house on Birch Hollow Road late Monday afternoon, according to Burlington County Prosecutor's Office spokesman Joel Bewley. Her death is considered suspicious but no arrests...
The items that make these 11 NJ bakeries famous
New Jersey is home to many legendary bakeries, and it can be overwhelming to know which one to choose. I decided to do some research and ask New Jersey locals on Facebook, “What is well known as the MUST HAVE item at a bakery near you?". I received an overwhelming number of responses and I compiled them into a list of the pastries that make these 11 New Jersey bakeries famous among locals.
NJ answer to school shootings: Make digital maps of all schools
PARAMUS – The state will spend $6.5 million from its federal COVID recovery funds to collect and digitize school building blueprints for first responders who may need to react quickly to any emergencies. Since 2019, roughly half of the school buildings in New Jersey – around 1,500 of the...
Long Branch, NJ man charged for selling lethal drug concoction to fellow inmate at Monmouth County Correctional Institute
A Long Branch man has been charged with several offenses for selling a lethal concoction of heroin and fentanyl to a Toms River man who was a fellow inmate at the Monmouth County Correctional Institution in Freehold Township. The crime and subsequent charges were announced by Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor...
92.7 WOBM
Toms River, NJ
17K+
Followers
17K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
92.7 WOBM plays the best adult hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Ocean County, New Jersey Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0