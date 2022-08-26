Read full article on original website
Related
A New Permanent Costco Closing Continues Sweeping Company Changes
A fall closure represents the latest strategic move for the perennial chain. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:MoneyTalksNews.com, EatThis.com, FOX19.com, and LATimes.com.
Sip House
Artificial pistachio flavoring is 10,000 times better than the real thing. Yes, we’re ready to die on this hill. Sip House, a Vietnamese coffee shop that specializes in iced coffee, proves our point with their pistachio cream latte. It’s a stiff glass of hazelnutty phin-dripped brew topped with a salted pistachio- and matcha-spiked cream cheese froth. It sounds like chaos, but it’s nicely balanced with the coffee’s bitterness and tang from the cream cheese. In other words, it's artificial pistachio flavoring for grown-ups.
Málà Project Midtown West
MáLà Project is known for its customizable dry pots, which have become popular enough for them to keep opening new locations. The spacious one in Midtown West doesn’t get quite as busy as the others, and it’s ideal for a last-minute group lunch or dinner. You can choose from roughly 70 ingredients—ranging from konjac noodle to tripe and quail eggs—to be mixed in a spicy mala sauce. This location also has appetizers you won’t find at the others, like a tingly spicy popcorn chicken and hot and sour rice noodle soup.
Taikun Sushi
This tiny omakase counter on the LES only has eight seats, so you have slightly better odds of booking just one instead of two. The 13-course meal is $85 per person, which is a pretty decent deal considering the fact that it contains some of our favorite individual pieces of fish at any price point. People tend to strike up a conversation across the counter here, so don’t be surprised if you leave with a new favorite sub-$100 omakase spot and a new friend.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Avec River North
This is the second location of Avec, and is about 56 times larger than the original in the West Loop. Other notable differences are that it doesn’t have communal seating, and has a longer menu full of Avec classics (like the chorizo-stuffed bacon-wrapped dates and taleggio flatbread), along with a lot more small and large plates, pastas, and pizza. And because the space here is bigger and everyone gets their very own seat, this is the better Avec for a group or business dinner when you don’t want to ask the boss to move whenever you need to go to the restroom.
Little Flower Cafe
Little Flower Cafe in Astoria serves excellent food and some of the area’s best coffee. It’s worth traveling to from any borough. We highly recommend the Firni Doughnut and the Gochujang Chicken Sandwich with tart pickles, slaw, and a creamy mayo, all smashed inside of a pillow-soft bun. You could easily have a first date or an hours-long catchup with a friend here, or you could park yourself with a book and consume one excellent cup of coffee after another.
Honeyhole Sandwiches
You might think that Honeyhole is a tropical-themed bar based on the red lighting and piranha dangling from the ceiling. But it’s actually a restaurant that specializes in tasty baguette sandwiches with combinations like turkey, dill havarti, and ranch or tri-tip with horseradish mayo and cheddar dipped in au jus. If you want to have a night out and eat a club at the same time, this is the place—just don't forget a side of their excellent french fries.
Home Slice Pizza
Don’t bring a New Yorker to Home Slice. Because if you do, you will spend your whole meal talking about how great pizza is in New York. There will be a lot of “this is good but…” and we just can’t listen to another New York City pizza PSA. This South Congress restaurant and take-out spot should be praised by itself, not only in comparison. It’s accessible and affordable, the staff is friendly, and most importantly, the pizza is some of the best in the city. And if you’re not up for pizza, their Italian sub and Greek salad are both stand-outs. So take your New Yorker friends to Franklin and leave Home Slice for us.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Café Sabarsky
Few places in New York will transport you out of the city as quickly and thoroughly as Cafe Sabarsky. This Viennese cafe in the Neue Galerie is not only the perfect setting to play out your academic cosplay dreams, the food is also some of the best on the Upper East Side. Sabarsky is well known for exemplary versions of desserts like sachertorte and apfelstrudel, and for their bracingly strong kaffee creme. You must order these things, but to dismiss Sabarsky as merely a place for coffee and a light bite would be incorrect. At breakfast, you can experience delights like wobbly bavarian sausages served in a steaming bath of hot water with a soft pretzel and grainy mustard. Later in the day, you’ll want to get the weiner schnitzel. You won’t find a better version anywhere in the five boroughs.
Custard & Cakes Creamery
C&C Creamery in Manayunk always has a line of people holding cones and cups full of their excellent vanilla, chocolate, twist, and pineapple Dole whip soft serve. The sizes here range from kiddie to a $4 large that’s a towering three-and-a-half scoops. And for just a few bucks, it’s a great deal that’s big enough to split between two people.
Side Eye Pie
Side Eye Pie is a pizza trailer located on the patio of Meanwhile Brewing. It’s from one of the co-founders of now-closed pizza trailer, Dough Boys, so if you’ve developed a weekly routine of grabbing pizza and a pint, things don’t have to change too much for you. All the pies are made with local flour and native yeast, cooked in a wood-fired oven.
Voodoo Vin
Voodoo Vin is a Virgil Village wine bar with an impressive collection of 400 bottles, but its small plates menu slightly upstages the generous pours. Sipping wine in this candlelit space feels like you’re in a barebones Parisian café with only a few posters on the walls, two communal tables, and a few chairs scattered on the sidewalk. It’s an intimate gathering spot that doesn’t take reservations, so walk in with three friends who actually know what “full-bodied” means and sample several of the simple, quickly assembled dishes that just work. Think a great beef tartare on bread with Caesar cream, a bowl of spicy ‘nduja bolognese, and a plate of the kitchen’s homemade mortadella with pickled sweet chilis for an extra kick.
Fisk & Co.
When your plan for the night includes some combination of the phrases “hotel restaurant” and “Chicago Loop,” you might be concerned that you’ll be stuck eating overpriced food while you pay $40 an hour for parking. And if your evening involves a meal at Fisk & Co. those concerns are valid.
North Star Diner & Shanghai Room
North Star Diner & Shanghai Room is the coolest diner in the city. Their dining room has gold glittery booths and an entire wall dedicated to framed portraits of real astronauts, and while that would make this place enough of a draw, their delicious breakfast food is the best part. We're fans of their perfectly crispy, perfectly salted hash browns, breakfast sandwiches stuffed with eggs, gooey yellow american, and gargantuan sausage patties that jut right out of the biscuit, and the city's best pancakes. And if you're ravenous and/or hungover, we can't recommend the breakfast chimichanga enough—the fried tortilla comes loaded with smoky carnitas and pinto beans, then doused in ranchero salsa and crema.
Un Caffe Altamura
Un Caffe Altamura is a counter-service European spot that’s about as casual as someone’s living room. It’s versatile, since it’s open for breakfast and lunch service during the day and transitions to a wine bar in the evenings. There’s plenty of smaller bites on the menu and few dishes cost more than $20. From ham and cheese croissants to matcha pancakes with blueberry-basil creme fraiche, they serve exactly the kind of food you’d want after a morning stroll along the pier. If you’re looking to share something more substantial, they have a couple of seafood pastas and entrees like a piece of grilled salmon on brioche.
Naudi Signature Pizza
Naudi’s is a thin crust spot in Lincoln Park, and the pizza here shares some DNA with a Neapolitan pie. It’s cooked in a wood-fired oven, the cheese in the center is almost liquidy, and the slices droop nicely when you pick them up. But the edge of the crust is crunchy like a cracker, which creates an enjoyable contrast with the soft center.
Variety Coffee
There’s just something about the coffee at the Park Slope outpost of Variety that makes it better than the coffee at the other locations. We don’t make the rules, it’s just that way. The cafe is big and sunny, with ample seating and fast wifi. It’s also close to Prospect Park, so you can take a walk if you need to clear your head in the middle of getting work done.
Fishing With Dynamite
Fishing With Dynamite, a small seafood spot owned by the people behind Manhattan Beach Post, is one of the best raw bars in the city. We like to visit during the day, when the space is bright and feels like you might actually be in Montauk. Their top-notch oyster selection changes daily, so chat with your server about which ones are particularly good, and then order a platter of chilled Peruvian scallops topped with a punchy citrus marinade to round things out. We also love their blue crab roll that comes on a soft milk bun, and the sweet, briny Koshihikari rice porridge, which is packed with shrimp, crap, and uni, then finished with a runny egg yolk.
Seoulmates
If you’ve been living in LA for more than a few years, chances are you’ve had a Korean taco. And Seoulmates, a great lunch option on W. 3rd Street, makes the best kalbi taco we’ve ever had (Kogi truck, wherever you’re parked right now, we still love you). The fusion aspect doesn’t feel gimmicky because the execution is so good—lots of acid, heat, and freshness to hold up against the marinated meat. Our move is to order three tacos (on Taco Tuesdays you’ll get a discount), grab a seat on the sidewalk patio, and scarf them down while the world whizzes by. The bowls and sandwiches look good, too.
Taam Tov
We’re honestly not sure if the owners of Taam Tov care if anyone comes to their restaurant. You get into this glatt kosher spot in the heart of the Diamond District via a glass door simply labeled “41w,” and it always seems to be locked. (The only reason we got through is because we followed someone in.) You’ll see a big blue-and-gold sign for this place if you happen to look up to the third floor (where the restaurant is located), but there’s no buzzer or street-level sign—only two big security cameras that make you feel like you’re checking into Langley.
The Infatuation
New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
7K+
Post
162K+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is very simple: to bring you the most honest and trustworthy opinions on where to eat around the world. Our restaurant reviews and guides are all written by a small group of highly trained, highly opinionated writers and editors. They eat out a lot. More than they probably should.https://theinfatuation.com
Comments / 0