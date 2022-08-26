Read full article on original website
Sabor Peruano
Sabor Peruano has a very specific atmosphere. Outside it’s a canteen, but inside it gives 1960s banquet wedding. The fact you can’t smoke inside here feels like a great shame. But you’ll soon forget that once you have a pisco sour in your hand and some yuca frita in front of you. The Elephant and Castle spot should be close to the top of your list in terms of Peruvian restaurants in London for two reasons: it serves great value, traditional cooking and it closes before 9pm. So that means you can have a great dinner and still have time to do nothing on the sofa.
Angelina Paris
You may recognize Angelina Paris from the social media accounts of Parisian girls who like their hot chocolate extra thicc. At their first US outpost, you can get that same delightfully luxe drinkable chocolate experience, but there’s more to Angelina than sweet stuff. We do love coming here for fancy pastries and afternoon tea, but this is also a great spot for a fabulous breakfast or lunch where you can dress up a little. Our favorite thing on the savory menu is the croque-madame, which tastes like it came from the kitchen of a cute French bistro.
Trivet
If you’re partial to a theatrical sauce pour then we have a feeling you’re going to like Trivet. A charming Bermondsey space complete with pampas grass and a covered terrace, this sophisticated restaurant toes the line between fine dining and friendly with attentive service, homemade onion ketchup, and creative dishes like the ‘drunk lobster’ noodles that comes in its own little sake bath. Just be warned that the mains here will set you back upwards of £30 but if you want to make use of the terrace on a sunny day, you can’t go wrong with the fancy cheese selection with melon jam and a crisp glass of Turkish white wine.
Liliana
Liliana is the bar-equivalent of a wood-burning fireplace—warm, intimate, and inspiring us to snug up with an alcoholic beverage well into the night. The fancy Mission cocktail spot carries over the cozy ambiance of its next door sibling restaurant, Osito, the entirely live-fire tasting menu spot. Walls and ceilings are covered in wood panels, and dramatic lighting gives a moody glow. Just as much thought goes into Liliana’s drink and fruit- and meat-heavy menu. We’re still thinking about the well-balanced white negroni with fennel gin and hints of dill, and the beautifully charred sourdough fry bread alongside fresh figs and the silkiest housemade ricotta.
Ceviche Love
A small part of us is glad that Ceviche Love isn’t closer to central Austin, because if it were we’d probably eat their lime-dressed Sinaloan style ceviche for about 50% of our meals—it’s bright, tart, and packed full of fresh seafood. Another 25% of our meals would probably be spent with their oyster preparados—raw gulf oysters topped with ceviche—and we’d reserve the last quarter eating nuts and fruits to help bring our mouths back to a suitable PH. Instead, we’ll have to save those delicious moments for when we find ourselves out near COTA, because we haven’t successfully made a trip out there without a Ceviche Love pit stop.
Sushi by Scratch Restaurants: Miami
Sushi By Scratch is an omakase with locations in Los Angeles, Austin, and more. Their Miami expansion landed in Coconut Grove. They’re currently operating from the living room of Stirrup House, a historic Coconut Grove home that’s a really unique (and tightly-squeezed) place to have an omakase. The 17-course meal is far from traditional Japanese sushi. Nigiri is topped with little slices of pineapple, drizzled with melted bone marrow, and brushed with a beet mustard sauce. It may sound chaotic, but everything works deliciously and no ingredient is tossed around simply for the sake of showmanship. Dinner moves along at a good pace, and the atmosphere is fun enough that you won’t have to feel self-conscious if you accidentally get a little drunk off the house beverage pairing, which mixes small samples of sake, a couple cocktails, and finishes things off with a Japanese beer. Reservations here go fast, so set your alarm for the first of the month at 1pm, when they release slots for the next 30 days.
Syko
When you hear that a restaurant serves Syrian and Koren food, you probably think of fusion-style mashups. That is definitely not what you get at Syko, a Windsor Terrace grab-and-go spot where half the menu is Korean food and the other half is Syrian. The menu represents the cultures of the two friends who own this spot, which is very cute and very Brooklyn. The food here is really good, and we wouldn’t be surprised if this place starts to accrue long lines. We highly recommend the Spam sandwich, a perfect square of rice, nori, Spam, and omelet. It’s only available on weekends, so prepare accordingly.
Gallaghers Steakhouse
You might think that an old-timey steakhouse smack in the middle of Times Square couldn’t possibly be good, but Gallagher’s is great. From the moment you glimpse the dry-aging room through the front window to the time you walk out lugging a heavy bag of leftovers, you’re going to be very happy here. We recommend ordering steakhouse classics: Start with a round of Hemingway daiquiris with clams casino and a wedge salad, then move on to a porterhouse with your favorite sides. (We love the creamed spinach.) All the desserts here are great, but the New York-style cheesecake is about as real as it gets.
Honeyhole Sandwiches
You might think that Honeyhole is a tropical-themed bar based on the red lighting and piranha dangling from the ceiling. But it’s actually a restaurant that specializes in tasty baguette sandwiches with combinations like turkey, dill havarti, and ranch or tri-tip with horseradish mayo and cheddar dipped in au jus. If you want to have a night out and eat a club at the same time, this is the place—just don't forget a side of their excellent french fries.
The Umbrella Workshop
Tucked away in a quiet mews around the corner from the chaos of Shoreditch High Street, this bar, all exposed brick and moody lighting, is tiny. But the fact it can only fit around 10 people, huddled on stools or on the coveted bench by the window, creates its intimate, in-on-a-secret charm. There’s a short, weekly-changing cocktail menu, but here’s the twist. This spot is from the folks behind The Discount Suit Company and The Sun Tavern, and serves as their spirit-soaked testing ground. So that sweet-sour pink creation topped with whipped cream or that gin-based, refreshingly herby sharpener won’t be here next week, but might appear again on one of the sister menus at a later date. You can request all the classics too but the fun really lies in chatting with the friendly bartenders to decide what creative drink to try. The walls are lined with bottles available to buy so you can keep the good times (and cocktail experiments) going back at yours after closing time.
Thyme & Tonic
Being the gluten-free one in your dinner group can sometimes feel like you’re asking to eat off a kids menu that doesn’t come with crayons or any other types of fun. At Thyme & Tonic, you can take an entire GF crew to an adult restaurant just for them, or at least make your gluten-tolerant friends feel like they’re the picky eaters. The menu is GF and mostly-vegan, with everything from kung pao cauliflower rice bowls to a daily brunch provided with assistance from the GF bakery next-door, Modern Bread and Bagel. They also have an extensive bar with great cocktails, and there's a lively scene both inside and out on their flower-powered outdoor dining area. We like to go full-veg and order the Old School Burger, a slightly sweet beet and black bean burger with non-dairy cheese on top, but they also have excellent signature fish tacos.
The Lambs Club
The Lambs Club, from the chef who formerly ran Marea and Ai Fiori, is a very Midtown restaurant. The design is Art Deco, the booths are red leather, and the seats are filled with people who just left work and could really use a martini. It’s a fancy place, and it’s a little stuffy, but if you’re going to have a pricey meal in the area, this is a reliable option. Reservations aren’t hard to come by, and the Italian-leaning “Contemporary American” food is uniformly well-executed. Start with a crudo—like the fluke that has a touch of heat from fresno chillies—and, if you want to keep things simple, get the juicy burger with a thick cap of gruyere. Like The Lambs Club itself, this $30 burger isn’t anything revolutionary, but it’s memorable enough to justify the price tag.
Voodoo Vin
Voodoo Vin is a Virgil Village wine bar with an impressive collection of 400 bottles, but its small plates menu slightly upstages the generous pours. Sipping wine in this candlelit space feels like you’re in a barebones Parisian café with only a few posters on the walls, two communal tables, and a few chairs scattered on the sidewalk. It’s an intimate gathering spot that doesn’t take reservations, so walk in with three friends who actually know what “full-bodied” means and sample several of the simple, quickly assembled dishes that just work. Think a great beef tartare on bread with Caesar cream, a bowl of spicy ‘nduja bolognese, and a plate of the kitchen’s homemade mortadella with pickled sweet chilis for an extra kick.
Truly LA
We know that simply writing the sentence “there’s a bar dedicated to Truly Hard Seltzer in the Arts District” is going to elicit some strong reactions. But what if we told you… it’s actually pretty fun? Located in a warehouse next door to Angel City Brewery, Truly LA has a big backyard-like space with a bunch of patio seating, a couple of firepits, and occasional live music. You can of course order cans of Truly, but there are also special flavors of hard seltzer on tap (spoiler: they look just like regular seltzer) as well as cocktails that use something called “Truly Base” as a spirit. The Blue Hawaii-esque tropical cocktail is cavity-inducingly sweet and we didn’t have the guts to order the Maple Sugar Old Fashioned, but the frozen guava margarita was on the money. In other words, you don’t need to like Truly to drink here—but it probably helps.
Bar Covell
Many of us know absolutely nothing about wine and have simply perfected the art of pointing at things with confidence. So the notion of a wine bar with over 150 rare bottles generally induces waves of anxiety. But here’s the catch—at Bar Covell, there are no menus. You simply tell the people behind the counter what you’re in the mood for (to the best of your ability) and they choose for you. And they usually get it exactly right. Also, the snacks menu is quite strong, and you and your date should definitely be splitting that charcuterie board.
Kochi
At this point, you can walk about two blocks in any direction in LA and find a solid ramen joint. But udon? Not so much. So rejoice, West Hollywood - a brand new little udon shop opened right under our noses on La Cienega, and it’s serving some fantastic thick-noodled soup. The mentai cream with red caviar is our early favorite, but don’t pass up on the traditional broth-based bowls like the niku udon with beef and onions either. The service is quick, the space is quiet and casual, and you just got your new rainy day lunch spot.
