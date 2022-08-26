Related
Juana Tamale
Juana Tamale is a true test of strategy, as this East Passyunk taqueria is only open on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays. Not only that, but the BYOB serves the best birria tacos in town. So when you plan a trip, you’ll be fighting two battles: plotting to secure your order before everything sells out, and getting a spot at one of the few tables in the dining room. And if you're doing takeout, there's the added challenge of resisting the urge to rip open the bag before walking out the front door.
Fishing With Dynamite
Fishing With Dynamite, a small seafood spot owned by the people behind Manhattan Beach Post, is one of the best raw bars in the city. We like to visit during the day, when the space is bright and feels like you might actually be in Montauk. Their top-notch oyster selection changes daily, so chat with your server about which ones are particularly good, and then order a platter of chilled Peruvian scallops topped with a punchy citrus marinade to round things out. We also love their blue crab roll that comes on a soft milk bun, and the sweet, briny Koshihikari rice porridge, which is packed with shrimp, crap, and uni, then finished with a runny egg yolk.
The Infatuation
Hakata Ramen
There are a lot of great places to eat in Bermondsey but there's only one where you can find a super-stacked katsu sando and that's Japanese spot Hakata Ramen. You should know that it's walk-in only and the queue is no joke. The good news is that the line moves quickly, there’s almost always room for solo diners at the bar, and any wait is entirely worth it for a big old bowl of love. Ramen, we mean ramen. The noodles here are served ‘hard’ with a proper bite, the bao avoids any of that overly-sauced sadness, and there's a proper buzz in the cool and casual dining room. There are plenty of vegan options, gluten-free noodles, and all of the cocktails are £9.50. See, we said the queue was worth it.
Nossa Omakase
Dinner at Nossa Omakase would just be another laughably ridiculous South Beach dining experience if it wasn’t for the fact that it is literally Miami’s most expensive omakase. For $345 to over $400 per person, one might understandably expect a thoughtful meal consisting of rare fish flown in from Japan, sushi rice that’s perfect down to each individual grain, or just a general display of creativity and kitchen skills that warrant spending this kind of money.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yakitori Totto
What’s fun about Yakitori Totto in Midtown is that you get to try so many different things. Kid… candy store… you get what we’re saying. You’ll have to climb up stairs to find this restaurant, which gives it a speakeasy feel. And like at any good speakeasy, you’ll feel special for snagging a seat here, and you’ll be a little annoyed that so many people already know about this place.
Honeyhole Sandwiches
You might think that Honeyhole is a tropical-themed bar based on the red lighting and piranha dangling from the ceiling. But it’s actually a restaurant that specializes in tasty baguette sandwiches with combinations like turkey, dill havarti, and ranch or tri-tip with horseradish mayo and cheddar dipped in au jus. If you want to have a night out and eat a club at the same time, this is the place—just don't forget a side of their excellent french fries.
Ham & Cheese Deli
Stopping by Ham & Cheese Deli always puts us in a great mood. The outside is painted bright yellow and blue, arcade games like Pac-Man and Donkey Kong are inside, and rainbow and Pac-Man decals cover the walls. But the real day-maker at this lunch spot is their creatively named (and super flavorful) sandwiches. One we love is the Dropped A Banh On Mie loaded with smoked chicken, rich pâté, and spicy pickled carrots. It’s pressed until toasty and oozing with creamy lemon pepper mayo. Grab an Arnold Palmer or fresh orange juice to go with it, and feel better about taking on the rest of your day from one of the sidewalk tables.
Seoulmates
If you’ve been living in LA for more than a few years, chances are you’ve had a Korean taco. And Seoulmates, a great lunch option on W. 3rd Street, makes the best kalbi taco we’ve ever had (Kogi truck, wherever you’re parked right now, we still love you). The fusion aspect doesn’t feel gimmicky because the execution is so good—lots of acid, heat, and freshness to hold up against the marinated meat. Our move is to order three tacos (on Taco Tuesdays you’ll get a discount), grab a seat on the sidewalk patio, and scarf them down while the world whizzes by. The bowls and sandwiches look good, too.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Pisces Sushi
If you want sushi and a scene in Manhattan Beach, head to Katsu-Ya or Sugarfish. If you just want great sushi, period, head to Pisces Sushi. This small mom-and-pop restaurant along Highland Ave. doesn’t offer seating, but for excellent takeout sushi at a great price, locals swear by it. You’ll find a tight menu of the usual sushi bar staples here, including neatly wrapped rolls drizzled in just the right amount of sauce. If you want to appreciate the quality fish that makes Pisces a gem, though, get a few pieces of nigiri or sashimi, or their popular chirashi bowl, which comes decorated with fanned-out slices of tuna, salmon, yellowtail, shrimp, and scallop.
Dhom
Really good barbecued meat on a stick is hard to beat. At Dhom, a Lao spot in the East Village, they’ve pretty much mastered the form. They have three types of skewers: duck heart, hanger steak, and chicken thigh, all marinated in a sweet-and-smoky sauce and served on little wooden sticks charred black from the fire. Get them with a side of sticky rice, served with a garlicky chili sauce that will make your lips buzz. Pad out your order with spring rolls and a crunchy coconut rice salad. The food here is snacky and designed for drinking, so avail yourself of their extensive list of beer, sake, and cocktails. We’re also super into their limeade. It tastes exactly like a melted popsicle.
Daleview Biscuits & Beer
NYC has unsurprisingly provided the gluten-free crowd with plenty of good GF pizza and pasta, lest any of us go without one of the city’s major forms of sustenance. This means that local chefs can move onto new, more specific challenges like gluten-free biscuit sandwiches. At Daleview Biscuits and Beer, the hot buttermilk biscuits reach optimum fluffiness and beautifully compliment their cheesy eggs and impressively crispy GF fried chicken. Go for the Cobb Biscuit with smashed avocado, or experiment with cheese and slaw combinations via the Build-Your-Own Biscuit sandwich option. Just be careful when choosing your beer—for the most part, the beer selection is not gluten-free.
Taam Tov
We’re honestly not sure if the owners of Taam Tov care if anyone comes to their restaurant. You get into this glatt kosher spot in the heart of the Diamond District via a glass door simply labeled “41w,” and it always seems to be locked. (The only reason we got through is because we followed someone in.) You’ll see a big blue-and-gold sign for this place if you happen to look up to the third floor (where the restaurant is located), but there’s no buzzer or street-level sign—only two big security cameras that make you feel like you’re checking into Langley.
Zaytinya
When José Andrés isn’t busy trying to save the world, he’s opening restaurants like this Eastern Mediterranean spot (from D.C.) in the Ritz-Carlton in Nomad. The spacious blue and white dining room makes you feel like you’re at a fancy seaside resort, and soon after you sit, someone will bring you puffy pita. You’ll find a bunch of interesting small plates on the menu, so bring a group and share some subtly rich bone marrow kibbeh, sautéed shrimp in creamy mustard sauce, and spiced ground lamb hummus with pickled vegetables. Tables for dinner are tough to get, so give your boss a heads up about your “chiropractor appointment” this week, and plan a leisurely lunch here.
Pie Punks
Pie Punks focuses on three different pizza types and absolutely nails each one. Grandma-style pies are so light they’d probably float, round pizzas have snappy thin crusts that crack loud enough to hear down the block, and Detroit-style bricks are made up of perfectly caramelized cheese walls. The pepperoni grandma pie was the standout from a recent visit to this casual SoMa pizza spot. The eight-slice masterpiece is the size of two laptops combined, covered in spicy tomato sauce and curled up pepperoni cups that rest atop a tangy golden-brown crust. Another must-order—the onion round, decorated with ricotta dollops and garlic confit. Pair them both with a glass of natural wine, then chill at the bar, or watch some sports on the big projector—Pie Punks is your new favorite spot to hang out after work, go on a date, alone, or come whenever fantastic slices call.
Chicken & The Egg
You have to be brave to open a fried chicken sandwich spot these days, because there isn’t exactly a shortage of great ones that already exist. Not only that, but this place in the East Village is right next door to a KFC. But the gamble is paying off for the team behind Chicken & The Egg. They’re serving some of the better chicken sandwiches in the city.
Ensenada
Ensenada is a bright orange trailer on East MLK dishing out a small menu of ceviches tostadas, shrimp cocktails, and fish tacos, Ensenada style (think Baja California). There are a couple of tables out front, each with a basket of more hot sauce varieties than you can count—bonus points if you can make it through them all. They also sell michelada setups (BYOB) to help cool you down just a little bit over these triple-digit days.
Marination
No, it doesn’t have the incredible beachfront view that the West Seattle location has, but Marination in South Lake Union still has a similar menu of Hawaiian riffs on beach food that you know and love. On a nice day, nothing will quite hit the spot like their “sexy tofu” tacos and macaroni salad, and on a disgustingly rainy day, a giant takeout container of kimchi fried rice is what you need to power through your inbox. Hey, only 579 unread emails until you can go home.
Ceviche Love
A small part of us is glad that Ceviche Love isn’t closer to central Austin, because if it were we’d probably eat their lime-dressed Sinaloan style ceviche for about 50% of our meals—it’s bright, tart, and packed full of fresh seafood. Another 25% of our meals would probably be spent with their oyster preparados—raw gulf oysters topped with ceviche—and we’d reserve the last quarter eating nuts and fruits to help bring our mouths back to a suitable PH. Instead, we’ll have to save those delicious moments for when we find ourselves out near COTA, because we haven’t successfully made a trip out there without a Ceviche Love pit stop.
Coffeeholic House
Coffeeholic House is a great spot that’s devoted to Vietnamese iced coffee. To add to your phin drip, choose between additions like pandan syrup or salted cream cheese foam, a.k.a. cheesecake that can glide through a straw. If you want something classic, you can order a traditional Vietnamese iced coffee with a smidge of condensed milk. For everyone in between, there are latte flavors like white chocolate hazelnut or lavender rose, plus, you can select the amount of ice and sweetness.
Mel's
Mel’s is run by the team behind Al Coro, which is right next door in Chelsea. The food at Al Coro is undeniably good, which isn’t much of a surprise since some of the staff there spent many years working at Del Posto. What is a surprise is that this same team is turning out very mediocre pizzas and wood-fired dishes at Mel’s. If we thought of all the places we’d rather go to for pizza, it would be a long list.
The Infatuation
New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
7K+
Post
162K+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is very simple: to bring you the most honest and trustworthy opinions on where to eat around the world. Our restaurant reviews and guides are all written by a small group of highly trained, highly opinionated writers and editors. They eat out a lot. More than they probably should.https://theinfatuation.com
Comments / 0