Marlboro Township, NJ

92.7 WOBM

You might find this legendary boxing champ when you buy weed in NJ

Legendary heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson will be visiting three New Jersey marijuana dispensaries during the Labor Day weekend. Tyson's company, TYSON 2.0 is a cannabis company with a mission of providing innovative cannabis products that are pure and affordable. On Saturday, Sept. 3, Tyson, chief brand officer and co-founder...
COMBAT SPORTS
92.7 WOBM

Want tuition insurance? Time’s running out for fall 2022

Students who need to withdraw from college for a medical reason can only count on a full tuition refund from their school for maybe the first couple weeks of classes. After that, the potential refund share starts dropping, until it's eventually gone — typically about five weeks into the semester.
EDUCATION
Marlboro Township, NJ
Manalapan Township, NJ
Colts Neck, NJ
Marlboro Township, NJ
Marlboro Township, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Did Danny DeVito just settle NJ’s pork roll vs. Taylor ham debate?

It’s an argument New Jerseyans can never quite settle: the Case of Taylor ham vs. Pork roll. North Jerseyans insist that the breakfast food is called “Taylor Ham.” South Jersey says the meat is “Pork Roll.” Central Jersey (yes, there IS one, that’s not what we’re debating right now!) as always, is a weird mix of both sides.
CELEBRITIES
92.7 WOBM

New Jersey Town Rocked by a 2.3 Magnitude Earthquake

New Jersey has seen its fair share of natural occurrences or even natural disasters. That's one of the best things about being in a state with all four seasons. We see everything, good and bad, but expected, with storms that can bring heavy rain, wind, and tornadoes. The Garden State is no stranger to hurricanes or even blizzards.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
92.7 WOBM

NJ answer to school shootings: Make digital maps of all schools

PARAMUS – The state will spend $6.5 million from its federal COVID recovery funds to collect and digitize school building blueprints for first responders who may need to react quickly to any emergencies. Since 2019, roughly half of the school buildings in New Jersey – around 1,500 of the...
EDUCATION
92.7 WOBM

Missing boater who prompted NJ coast search is found asleep

A boater who the Coast Guard and State Police had searched for all night was found safe and sound and snoozing on Tuesday morning. Christian Johnathon Hosford Jr., 33, was reported missing by a friend when he did not return from a sail when expected around 6:30 p.m. Monday. Friends notified the Coast Guard around 9:30 p.m.
PUBLIC SAFETY
92.7 WOBM

Ocean County, NJ, Man Gets 20 Years for 2018 Carjacking

An Ocean County man will likely not be free from prison until the year 2039 after being sentenced for a 2018 carjacking in Lakewood. Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer says late last week 36-year-old John Bailey of Bayville was sentenced to 20 years in state prison after pleading guilty to carjacking. He will be required to serve at least 85 percent of his sentence before being eligible for parole.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Jefferson, NJ cop hit by suspected drunk driver

JEFFERSON — A driver was charged with suspicion of drunk driving after he hit a parked Jefferson police vehicle from behind on Route 15 early Sunday morning. Officer Tyler LaMantia was sitting inside the marked vehicle while assisting with a crash in the northbound lanes near Berkshire Valley Road around 3:05 a.m.
JEFFERSON, NJ
