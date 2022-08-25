Read full article on original website
This Sanctuary City Can’t Handle 7,600 Migrants Who Arrived This YearTom HandyNew York City, NY
This New York Hike Leads to the Ruins of an Abandoned AsylumTravel MavenNew York City, NY
Dangerous 'Knockout' Game Returning To NYC, Police WarnJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Governor Abbott Said While Biden Ignores the Crisis, Texas Steps UpTom HandyTexas State
You might find this legendary boxing champ when you buy weed in NJ
Legendary heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson will be visiting three New Jersey marijuana dispensaries during the Labor Day weekend. Tyson's company, TYSON 2.0 is a cannabis company with a mission of providing innovative cannabis products that are pure and affordable. On Saturday, Sept. 3, Tyson, chief brand officer and co-founder...
Want tuition insurance? Time’s running out for fall 2022
Students who need to withdraw from college for a medical reason can only count on a full tuition refund from their school for maybe the first couple weeks of classes. After that, the potential refund share starts dropping, until it's eventually gone — typically about five weeks into the semester.
Bayville, NJ man sentenced for violently attacking woman in Lakewood, NJ carjacking
A Bayville man who brutally went after and attacked a woman in Lakewood in a carjacking, has now been served his prison sentence. The results of the investigation and sentencing were announced on Monday afternoon by Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer. It was on December 5, 2018, when Lakewood Police...
NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wed 8/31
11 - 15 mph (Gust 18 mph) 9 - 13 knots (Gust 16 knots) TODAY: W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. S swell around 2 ft at 5 seconds. Light swells. TONIGHT: W winds around 10 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
Did Danny DeVito just settle NJ’s pork roll vs. Taylor ham debate?
It’s an argument New Jerseyans can never quite settle: the Case of Taylor ham vs. Pork roll. North Jerseyans insist that the breakfast food is called “Taylor Ham.” South Jersey says the meat is “Pork Roll.” Central Jersey (yes, there IS one, that’s not what we’re debating right now!) as always, is a weird mix of both sides.
New Jersey Town Rocked by a 2.3 Magnitude Earthquake
New Jersey has seen its fair share of natural occurrences or even natural disasters. That's one of the best things about being in a state with all four seasons. We see everything, good and bad, but expected, with storms that can bring heavy rain, wind, and tornadoes. The Garden State is no stranger to hurricanes or even blizzards.
NJ’s Popcorn Park Zoo is celebrating 45 years of operations
Ok, so its official name is the Associated Humane Societies Popcorn Park Animal Refuge — and it is celebrating 45 years of rescuing animals. To mark the occasion the refuge is having a celebration event at the Animal Refuge on Sep. 10 from 5-9 p.m. As part of the...
Death of woman found inside Florence, NJ house deemed ‘suspicious’
FLORENCE — The death of a woman whose body was found inside a residence Monday remains under investigation. The body was found inside a house on Birch Hollow Road late Monday afternoon, according to Burlington County Prosecutor's Office spokesman Joel Bewley. Her death is considered suspicious but no arrests...
Introducing A Sweet Treat In Freehold, NJ: Ever Try A Portable Candy Store?
Over this past weekend, I was very lucky to attend the grand opening for Value City Furniture's newest location in Howell. (Same plaza as Target and Lowe's) As a part of the grand opening festivities, I was introduced to a pretty cool business concept that is really taking off at the Shore.
Getting Closer to the Amazing Iconic Der Wunder Weiner Coming to Bayville, NJ
We found out some answers about Der Wunder Weiner coming to Bayville. I wrote an article several months ago about Wunder Weiner will be back and better than ever just down the road a little bit on Rt. 9 in Bayville. We want Der Wunder Weiner back. More and more work is being done so it looks like we're getting closer and closer.
NJ driver, avoiding deer, crashes through telephone pole and hits house
UNION TOWNSHIP (Hunterdon) — A driver who swerved to avoid hitting a deer ended up hitting the side of a home Sunday morning. The man was driving a silver Ford SUV at about 8:30 a.m. when he drove through a telephone pole and came to a stop on the property at the corner of County Road 625 and Country Acres Drive.
After NJ closes roller coaster, Six Flags experts recommend repairs
JACKSON — A section of the El Toro roller coaster at Six Flags Great Adventure was found to need repair following an incident Thursday night that has kept the ride closed since. Nineteen people were injured including five who were hospitalized for treatment of a neck injury, two for...
Bedminster, NJ dad died taking care of family during camping trip
Adrien Hachey's final action before his death at a Pennsylvania campground was to take care of his family. The 43-year-old from the Basking Ridge section of Bernards was reported missing when his children, ages 16, 14, 11 and 9, his girlfriend and her children woke up the morning of Aug. 21 at the private campground in Hazle in Luzerne County.
NJ answer to school shootings: Make digital maps of all schools
PARAMUS – The state will spend $6.5 million from its federal COVID recovery funds to collect and digitize school building blueprints for first responders who may need to react quickly to any emergencies. Since 2019, roughly half of the school buildings in New Jersey – around 1,500 of the...
Hamilton, NJ woman, 23, killed in three-vehicle I-195 crash
HAMILTON (Mercer) — A 23-year-old woman is dead after a crash involving a dump truck on I-195 just past midnight early Saturday. The three-vehicle crash occurred around 12:10 a.m. at Exit 1B in the westbound lanes of I-195 near the interchange with I-295 and NJ-29, State Police reportedly told MidJersey.News.
Missing boater who prompted NJ coast search is found asleep
A boater who the Coast Guard and State Police had searched for all night was found safe and sound and snoozing on Tuesday morning. Christian Johnathon Hosford Jr., 33, was reported missing by a friend when he did not return from a sail when expected around 6:30 p.m. Monday. Friends notified the Coast Guard around 9:30 p.m.
Ocean County, NJ, Man Gets 20 Years for 2018 Carjacking
An Ocean County man will likely not be free from prison until the year 2039 after being sentenced for a 2018 carjacking in Lakewood. Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer says late last week 36-year-old John Bailey of Bayville was sentenced to 20 years in state prison after pleading guilty to carjacking. He will be required to serve at least 85 percent of his sentence before being eligible for parole.
Lafayette, NJ trail closed after bird flu kills more than 100 vultures
LAFAYETTE — A less than half-mile stretch of the Sussex Branch Trail was closed over the weekend after state Division of Fish & Wildlife officials last week said more than 100 black vultures had died in the vicinity this month due to avian influenza. More commonly known as bird...
Mike’s Crumb Cake Factory Announces One Of Their New Jersey Locations Has Closed
It is so frustrating that businesses who have high-quality products continue to shutter their doors. This economy is proving to be harder and harder to survive in. Yes, I have another closing announcement and this one will hit dessert-lovers right in the gut. According to APP.com, Mike's Crumb Cake Factory...
Jefferson, NJ cop hit by suspected drunk driver
JEFFERSON — A driver was charged with suspicion of drunk driving after he hit a parked Jefferson police vehicle from behind on Route 15 early Sunday morning. Officer Tyler LaMantia was sitting inside the marked vehicle while assisting with a crash in the northbound lanes near Berkshire Valley Road around 3:05 a.m.
