ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden County, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
92.7 WOBM

NJ home appraisal discrimination: Have you been a victim?

New Jersey is considered a progressive state, sometimes referred to as the melting pot of America because people from so many different races and cultures are living here. Nevertheless, there is growing concern about discriminatory home appraisals. Nichole Nelson, a policy analyst for the New Jersey Institute For Social Justice,...
REAL ESTATE
92.7 WOBM

Largest school district in NJ requiring masks for new school year

NEWARK — Students and teachers of Newark Public Schools must continue to wear face coverings when the new academic year begins. The district is sticking with its policy that had been in effect through the end of the most recent school year, according to a spokesperson. School districts in New Jersey have been able to make their own rules about masks since early March.
NEWARK, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Bergen County, NJ
Camden County, NJ
Government
City
Middlesex, NJ
County
Camden County, NJ
Bergen County, NJ
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jury Selection#Defense Attorneys#Criminal Defense#Politics State#Nj#The Bar Association
92.7 WOBM

NJ answer to school shootings: Make digital maps of all schools

PARAMUS – The state will spend $6.5 million from its federal COVID recovery funds to collect and digitize school building blueprints for first responders who may need to react quickly to any emergencies. Since 2019, roughly half of the school buildings in New Jersey – around 1,500 of the...
EDUCATION
92.7 WOBM

Missing boater who prompted NJ coast search is found asleep

A boater who the Coast Guard and State Police had searched for all night was found safe and sound and snoozing on Tuesday morning. Christian Johnathon Hosford Jr., 33, was reported missing by a friend when he did not return from a sail when expected around 6:30 p.m. Monday. Friends notified the Coast Guard around 9:30 p.m.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
92.7 WOBM

Jefferson, NJ cop hit by suspected drunk driver

JEFFERSON — A driver was charged with suspicion of drunk driving after he hit a parked Jefferson police vehicle from behind on Route 15 early Sunday morning. Officer Tyler LaMantia was sitting inside the marked vehicle while assisting with a crash in the northbound lanes near Berkshire Valley Road around 3:05 a.m.
JEFFERSON, NJ
92.7 WOBM

The 10 best colleges in New Jersey, according to 2023 rankings

Putting more focus on students' return on investment, the school-review website Niche is out with its 2023 list of the best colleges by state and in the U.S. The new list has updated data for more than 4,000 higher-ed institutions nationwide, through the use of sources such as the U.S. Department of Education, American Community Survey, and a postsecondary education data system.
COLLEGES
92.7 WOBM

Two community events being held in Ocean County, NJ to mark Overdose Awareness Day

It's one of the most critical days of the year that's International Overdose Awareness Day which is on Wednesday, because it has helped and will continue to save lives. In Ocean County, the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office and Bright Harbor Healthcare are teaming up to put together two resource events for all members of the community, even if you're not directly impacted by the drug epidemic, to learn more about what's happening and how you can help others and seek out help if needed.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Summit, NJ man charged with murder for woman’s fatal stabbing

SUMMIT — A man has been arrested and charged with the murder of a 28-year-old woman in Newark on Friday. Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens announced on Saturday the arrest of Ramunas Katkus, of Summit. He is charged with first-degree murder and weapons offenses. Stephens identified the victim as...
SUMMIT, NJ
92.7 WOBM

92.7 WOBM

Toms River, NJ
17K+
Followers
17K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

92.7 WOBM plays the best adult hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Ocean County, New Jersey Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy