Long Branch, NJ man charged for selling lethal drug concoction to fellow inmate at Monmouth County Correctional Institute
A Long Branch man has been charged with several offenses for selling a lethal concoction of heroin and fentanyl to a Toms River man who was a fellow inmate at the Monmouth County Correctional Institution in Freehold Township. The crime and subsequent charges were announced by Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor...
NJ home appraisal discrimination: Have you been a victim?
New Jersey is considered a progressive state, sometimes referred to as the melting pot of America because people from so many different races and cultures are living here. Nevertheless, there is growing concern about discriminatory home appraisals. Nichole Nelson, a policy analyst for the New Jersey Institute For Social Justice,...
Largest school district in NJ requiring masks for new school year
NEWARK — Students and teachers of Newark Public Schools must continue to wear face coverings when the new academic year begins. The district is sticking with its policy that had been in effect through the end of the most recent school year, according to a spokesperson. School districts in New Jersey have been able to make their own rules about masks since early March.
Bound Brook, NJ man gets prison for murdering friend — parents face trial now
It’s more than 50 years in prison for a Bound Brook man convicted of the murder of a family friend. Ryan Keogh was sentenced on Friday to 50 years for the count of murder, stemming from the 2019 shooting death of 29-year-old Terrence Coulanges, of Old Bridge, outside of Keogh’s family home on Farm Lane.
Dating Mercer County cops charged with assault in NJ hotel fight, reports say
TRENTON — Two romantically involved law enforcement officers serving Trenton and Mercer County are reportedly facing charges for their involvement in a fight at a Bordentown hotel. The Trentonian first reported on the Aug. 20 grapple at the Best Western on Route 206. Now Trenton Detective Tara Dzurkoc and...
Annual 5K helps promote rideshare safety and honor slain NJ woman
ROBBINSVILLE — On March 29, 2019, 21-year-old Robbinsville resident and University of South Carolina senior, Samantha Josephson was kidnapped and brutally murdered when she mistook a car for her Uber. The murder attracted national attention, which led to the passing of laws ensuring that a rideshare vehicle is being...
Ida, 1 year later — NJ families still fighting to get home
Maryann Morris has been draining her funds to live in an apartment in Bridgewater since October with her young daughter, as she continues a handful of battles aimed at eventually returning to her home in Manville that was destroyed by Ida one year ago. "We will not have a kitchen,...
Jersey City, NJ man pleads guilty to manslaughter in 2019 slaying
JERSEY CITY — A man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the 2019 shooting death of a woman that occurred less than a year after he was acquitted of a separate homicide, prosecutors said Monday. Anthony Shuler, 31, of Jersey City pleaded guilty Thursday to first-degree aggravated manslaughter in...
NJ answer to school shootings: Make digital maps of all schools
PARAMUS – The state will spend $6.5 million from its federal COVID recovery funds to collect and digitize school building blueprints for first responders who may need to react quickly to any emergencies. Since 2019, roughly half of the school buildings in New Jersey – around 1,500 of the...
Missing boater who prompted NJ coast search is found asleep
A boater who the Coast Guard and State Police had searched for all night was found safe and sound and snoozing on Tuesday morning. Christian Johnathon Hosford Jr., 33, was reported missing by a friend when he did not return from a sail when expected around 6:30 p.m. Monday. Friends notified the Coast Guard around 9:30 p.m.
Atlantic City, NJ family loses another member to gun violence
ATLANTIC CITY — Mayor Marty Small vowed justice for a family that lost another family member to gun violence early Sunday morning. Malikah McLaughlin, 26 was found with a gunshot wound on South Bellevue Avenue around 1:10 a.m. after police responded to a 911 call. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
There is such an urgent, dire need for drug prevention and recovery in New Jersey
There is a dark cloud remaining ever-present over the skies of New Jersey derived from a storm of a years-long drug epidemic wreaking havoc on countless lives in our communities, claiming many of them. This, in spite of countless efforts by many to restore sunshine and cast out the demons...
NJ woman gets 1 to 2 years on gun charge in 2009 PA trooper death
A Union County woman has been sentenced to one to two years in state prison for the purchase of a gun used in the shooting death of a Pennsylvania state trooper more than a decade ago in eastern Pennsylvania. Court records indicate that 37-year-old Emily Joy Gross, of Westfield, pleaded...
Jefferson, NJ cop hit by suspected drunk driver
JEFFERSON — A driver was charged with suspicion of drunk driving after he hit a parked Jefferson police vehicle from behind on Route 15 early Sunday morning. Officer Tyler LaMantia was sitting inside the marked vehicle while assisting with a crash in the northbound lanes near Berkshire Valley Road around 3:05 a.m.
Franklin, NJ child dead: Left alone in hot car for hours, reports say
FRANKLIN (Somerset) — A young child’s death was under active investigation in the township on Tuesday, according to police, as several reports said a toddler had been left in a hot car. The Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed the death of a child in Franklin Township, while declining...
The 10 best colleges in New Jersey, according to 2023 rankings
Putting more focus on students' return on investment, the school-review website Niche is out with its 2023 list of the best colleges by state and in the U.S. The new list has updated data for more than 4,000 higher-ed institutions nationwide, through the use of sources such as the U.S. Department of Education, American Community Survey, and a postsecondary education data system.
Bayville, NJ man sentenced for violently attacking woman in Lakewood, NJ carjacking
A Bayville man who brutally went after and attacked a woman in Lakewood in a carjacking, has now been served his prison sentence. The results of the investigation and sentencing were announced on Monday afternoon by Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer. It was on December 5, 2018, when Lakewood Police...
Two community events being held in Ocean County, NJ to mark Overdose Awareness Day
It's one of the most critical days of the year that's International Overdose Awareness Day which is on Wednesday, because it has helped and will continue to save lives. In Ocean County, the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office and Bright Harbor Healthcare are teaming up to put together two resource events for all members of the community, even if you're not directly impacted by the drug epidemic, to learn more about what's happening and how you can help others and seek out help if needed.
Weed may be legal, but you still can’t smoke on NJ beaches
New Jersey's ban on beach smoking has been in effect for four summers. But shore towns are having a harder time this year keeping everyone in line with the law, especially now that recreational marijuana is legal in the Garden State. Officials in Seaside Heights hear few complaints from visitors...
Summit, NJ man charged with murder for woman’s fatal stabbing
SUMMIT — A man has been arrested and charged with the murder of a 28-year-old woman in Newark on Friday. Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens announced on Saturday the arrest of Ramunas Katkus, of Summit. He is charged with first-degree murder and weapons offenses. Stephens identified the victim as...
