Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This One-Eyed Pug is Looking For Her Forever Home!Dianna CarneyScituate, MA
How to spend two days in Boston, MassachusettsCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerBoston, MA
4 Magical Harry Potter Events Happening in September!Dianna CarneyHolden, MA
You're Invited! Greek Food Festival Will Include Traditional Treats, Delicious Sweets & Live MusicDianna CarneyBrockton, MA
Pony Rides, Free Food & Live Music at the Largest Military & Veteran Expo in the Region!Dianna CarneyBrockton, MA
Related
WBUR
Massachusetts district attorney races and the progressive prosecutor
Progressive prosecutors are facing a backlash across the country. San Francisco residents recalled progressive District Attorney Chesa Boudin after he was blamed for a rash of brazen thefts across the city. Pennsylvania Republicans are trying to impeach the liberal DA in Philadelphia. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis removed a progressive prosecutor in his state this month. And Suffolk DA Rachael Rollins faced a bitter confirmation fight before she became U.S. Attorney in Massachusetts early this year.
WBUR
Boston City Council president strips Arroyo of leadership positions
Boston City Council President Ed Flynn has stripped Councilor Ricardo Arroyo of his leadership of two committees — and his position as council vice chair. Arroyo, who is running for Suffolk County District Attorney, is facing questions after two sexual assault investigations from more than a decade ago re-surfaced last week.
WBUR
Boston Mayor Wu calls for additional federal help to shore up MBTA workforce
The greater Boston region is waiting to see what federal overseers will conclude about the MBTA's safety problems, and Mayor Michelle Wu joined transit activists on Monday to call for additional federal intervention to help reverse service cuts at the agency. Wu, her transportation deputy and major advocacy groups sounded...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man sentenced to prison after distributing over 15 kilos of cocaine and laundering or attempting to launder approximately $645,000
BOSTON – A Massachusetts man was sentenced in federal court in Boston for distributing over 15 kilograms of cocaine and for laundering or attempting to launder approximately $645,000 in cocaine proceeds. Fabio Quijano, 57, of Winthrop was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Leo T. Sorokin to nine years...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
liveboston617.org
Repeat Firearm Offender Arrested by Gang Unit Yet Again for Another Illegal Gun
The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
ABC6.com
Man indicted in cold case rape 10 years later
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn said Monday that a man charged in a decade-old rape case was indicted by a grand jury. Quinn’s office said that 28-year-old Dylan Ponte was indicted on two counts of rape, two counts of indecent assault and battery on a person over the age of 14, and one case of witness intimidation.
Dorchester Reporter
Woman suing BPD over her firing awaits call on the case; Question before the court: Did a confrontation take place, or not?
A Mattapan native who is suing the city of Boston for lost wages and damages after she was fired from her job as a Boston police officer in 2014 is awaiting a final decision from a state judge sometime soon. Brenda James, 59, says she was unfairly punished and eventually...
Pawtucket man gets life in prison for child molestation
Investigators learned the victim had been abused multiple times at several locations in Pawtucket between the ages of 8 and 12.
RELATED PEOPLE
WBUR
Cambridge finds 'forever chemicals' in its water
The city of Cambridge is temporarily switching the source of its drinking water after finding elevated levels of toxic “forever chemicals" in its water supply, the city said in a statement. The PFAS levels in the water are above what state standards allow, Friday's statement said. The city will...
Death Investigation in South Boston
Mass Live is reporting that a dead body was found in South Boston late Friday. BPD found the person’s body in the area of 23 Drydock Ave. around 10 p.m. on Friday. Police did not immediately release any further details about the person’s death. It’s still an active investigation.
quincyquarry.com
Female City Council President charged with harassment of a married man not her husband and his wife #metoo
Female City Council President charged with harassment of a married man not her husband and his wife. – News covered by Quincy Quarry News with commentary added. A Westport Massachusetts female local elected official has been indicted over sexually-predicated harassing of a former paramour. The harasser apparently relied on a...
wgan.com
Maine woman arrested for drug possession
Lewiston (WGME) — A Maine woman suspected of trafficking heroin is under arrest in Boston. 33-year-old Jennifer Shaker of Lewiston was detained by transit police at the MBTA’s South Station bus terminal. According to authorities, Shaker was found to be in the possession of over 20 grams of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
whdh.com
Boston Police: Group of officers attacked in Roxbury
BOSTON (WHDH) - Several Boston Police officers were attacked in Roxbury Thursday afternoon by what officials are calling a group of youths. The police department told 7NEWS that around 2:30 p.m., officers on Mt. Pleasant Street were reportedly assaulted, with one officer receiving minor injuries. Police did not say how many officers were in the group.
Man Wanted in Maryland Found Hiding in ‘Perfect’ Part of Hudson Valley
A man wanted in Maryland for allegedly assaulting a woman, who's from Massachusetts, is accused of hiding in the Hudson Valley. Earlier this week, the Saugerties Police Department announced officers found a Massachusetts man, who was wanted in Maryland, was found living in Ulster County. Massachusetts Man, Wanted in Maryland,...
liveboston617.org
Have You Seen Us? Boston Police Update Most Wanted List
If you know anything about the whereabouts of any of these individuals, call CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or text the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463). The Boston Police Department is interested only in your information, not your identity. Your tip is 100% anonymous. Calls or...
Boston Globe
Man who faced charges after heckling Rollins files suit against her, BPD, and Worcester DA
The lawsuit claims malicious prosecution, malicious abuse of process, retaliation, intentional or reckless infliction of emotional distress, and negligent infliction of emotional distress, according to the complaint. A man who was accused of intimidation for heckling then-Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins during a press conference in Boston last year has...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
whdh.com
Boston Police release more details about Roxbury Police attack
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police released more information about arrests made in Thursday’s attack on Police officers in Roxbury. Police said they were attacked by a large group in Roxbury just before 3:00 p.m. Thursday. The incident started when police observations led them to believe that members of a...
State police investigating 5 deadly crashes in Massachusetts on Wednesday
AMESBURY, Mass. — State police are investigating five deadly crashes that occurred on highways and roads in Massachusetts on Wednesday. There were fatal motorcycle crashes in Amesbury and Newburyport, according to Massachusetts State Police. In Amesbury, a 34-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Interstate 495 after he...
spectrumnews1.com
New Worcester recycling policy to go into effect October 1
WORCESTER, Mass. - Changes are coming to the City of Worcester's recycling program this fall. Recycling bins containing unauthorized materials, including recycling placed in plastic bags, will no longer be accepted. New recycling bins were delivered to Worcester residents, and have photos on them of what is allowed inside and...
spectrumnews1.com
'There is concern:' Worcester teachers union president reacts to backpacks being allowed in classrooms this year
WORCESTER, Mass. - As Worcester Public Schools students head back to the classroom Monday, they will be allowed to wear their backpacks during the school day. The school committee voted last week five to one in support of the new rule. The measure replaces the old rule of locking backpacks up in students' lockers unless they are see through.
Comments / 1