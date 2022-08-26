ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Revere, MA

WBUR

Massachusetts district attorney races and the progressive prosecutor

Progressive prosecutors are facing a backlash across the country. San Francisco residents recalled progressive District Attorney Chesa Boudin after he was blamed for a rash of brazen thefts across the city. Pennsylvania Republicans are trying to impeach the liberal DA in Philadelphia. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis removed a progressive prosecutor in his state this month. And Suffolk DA Rachael Rollins faced a bitter confirmation fight before she became U.S. Attorney in Massachusetts early this year.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBUR

Boston City Council president strips Arroyo of leadership positions

Boston City Council President Ed Flynn has stripped Councilor Ricardo Arroyo of his leadership of two committees — and his position as council vice chair. Arroyo, who is running for Suffolk County District Attorney, is facing questions after two sexual assault investigations from more than a decade ago re-surfaced last week.
BOSTON, MA
WBUR

Boston Mayor Wu calls for additional federal help to shore up MBTA workforce

The greater Boston region is waiting to see what federal overseers will conclude about the MBTA's safety problems, and Mayor Michelle Wu joined transit activists on Monday to call for additional federal intervention to help reverse service cuts at the agency. Wu, her transportation deputy and major advocacy groups sounded...
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts man sentenced to prison after distributing over 15 kilos of cocaine and laundering or attempting to launder approximately $645,000

BOSTON – A Massachusetts man was sentenced in federal court in Boston for distributing over 15 kilograms of cocaine and for laundering or attempting to launder approximately $645,000 in cocaine proceeds. Fabio Quijano, 57, of Winthrop was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Leo T. Sorokin to nine years...
BOSTON, MA
liveboston617.org

Repeat Firearm Offender Arrested by Gang Unit Yet Again for Another Illegal Gun

The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
BOSTON, MA
ABC6.com

Man indicted in cold case rape 10 years later

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn said Monday that a man charged in a decade-old rape case was indicted by a grand jury. Quinn’s office said that 28-year-old Dylan Ponte was indicted on two counts of rape, two counts of indecent assault and battery on a person over the age of 14, and one case of witness intimidation.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
WBUR

Cambridge finds 'forever chemicals' in its water

The city of Cambridge is temporarily switching the source of its drinking water after finding elevated levels of toxic “forever chemicals" in its water supply, the city said in a statement. The PFAS levels in the water are above what state standards allow, Friday's statement said. The city will...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Caught in Southie

Death Investigation in South Boston

Mass Live is reporting that a dead body was found in South Boston late Friday. BPD found the person’s body in the area of 23 Drydock Ave. around 10 p.m. on Friday. Police did not immediately release any further details about the person’s death. It’s still an active investigation.
BOSTON, MA
wgan.com

Maine woman arrested for drug possession

Lewiston (WGME) — A Maine woman suspected of trafficking heroin is under arrest in Boston. 33-year-old Jennifer Shaker of Lewiston was detained by transit police at the MBTA’s South Station bus terminal. According to authorities, Shaker was found to be in the possession of over 20 grams of...
LEWISTON, ME
whdh.com

Boston Police: Group of officers attacked in Roxbury

BOSTON (WHDH) - Several Boston Police officers were attacked in Roxbury Thursday afternoon by what officials are calling a group of youths. The police department told 7NEWS that around 2:30 p.m., officers on Mt. Pleasant Street were reportedly assaulted, with one officer receiving minor injuries. Police did not say how many officers were in the group.
BOSTON, MA
liveboston617.org

Have You Seen Us? Boston Police Update Most Wanted List

If you know anything about the whereabouts of any of these individuals, call CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or text the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463). The Boston Police Department is interested only in your information, not your identity. Your tip is 100% anonymous. Calls or...
BOSTON, MA
Boston Globe

Man who faced charges after heckling Rollins files suit against her, BPD, and Worcester DA

The lawsuit claims malicious prosecution, malicious abuse of process, retaliation, intentional or reckless infliction of emotional distress, and negligent infliction of emotional distress, according to the complaint. A man who was accused of intimidation for heckling then-Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins during a press conference in Boston last year has...
WORCESTER, MA
whdh.com

Boston Police release more details about Roxbury Police attack

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police released more information about arrests made in Thursday’s attack on Police officers in Roxbury. Police said they were attacked by a large group in Roxbury just before 3:00 p.m. Thursday. The incident started when police observations led them to believe that members of a...
BOSTON, MA
spectrumnews1.com

New Worcester recycling policy to go into effect October 1

WORCESTER, Mass. - Changes are coming to the City of Worcester's recycling program this fall. Recycling bins containing unauthorized materials, including recycling placed in plastic bags, will no longer be accepted. New recycling bins were delivered to Worcester residents, and have photos on them of what is allowed inside and...
WORCESTER, MA

