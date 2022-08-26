Read full article on original website
WCVB
Boston City Councilor Ricardo Arroyo removed from leadership positions in wake of allegations
BOSTON — Boston City Councilor Ricardo Arroyo, who is also a candidate for Suffolk County District Attorney, has been removed from his leadership positions on the council after allegations from over a decade ago recently resurfaced. Last week, The Boston Globe reported that Arroyo was the subject of two...
WBUR
Massachusetts district attorney races and the progressive prosecutor
Progressive prosecutors are facing a backlash across the country. San Francisco residents recalled progressive District Attorney Chesa Boudin after he was blamed for a rash of brazen thefts across the city. Pennsylvania Republicans are trying to impeach the liberal DA in Philadelphia. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis removed a progressive prosecutor in his state this month. And Suffolk DA Rachael Rollins faced a bitter confirmation fight before she became U.S. Attorney in Massachusetts early this year.
msn.com
A right-wing agitator who attended Jan. 6 riot is running for the Mass. House, testing state GOP’s appetite for extremism
A little-watched legislative contest on the northeastern coast of Massachusetts could prove a bellwether for the bitterly divided state GOP, as party leaders consider throwing their support behind Samson Racioppi, a right-wing agitator who led a 2019 “Straight Pride Parade” in Boston and organized buses to Washington, D.C. for the protest that became the Jan. 6 insurrection.
WBUR
Boston City Council president strips Arroyo of leadership positions
Boston City Council President Ed Flynn has stripped Councilor Ricardo Arroyo of his leadership of two committees — and his position as council vice chair. Arroyo, who is running for Suffolk County District Attorney, is facing questions after two sexual assault investigations from more than a decade ago re-surfaced last week.
msn.com
Meet Ben Linsky, the Boston police officer bringing his mental health background to the streets
As a young man rock-climbing and hiking through the quiet New England woods, Benjamin Linsky didn’t imagine he would one day know every inch of Boston’s Melnea Cass Boulevard and Massachusetts Avenue, ground zero for the city’s drug addiction crisis. Yet as the summer sun fell below...
msn.com
Boston man charged with 4 bank robberies in Allston, Brighton, Brookline, Cambridge
A 31-year-old Boston man has been indicted by a federal grand jury in connection with four bank robberies in Massachusetts, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Jacob Pimentel was indicted on four counts of bank robbery in Allston, Brighton, Brookline and Cambridge, U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins and FBI Boston Special Agent in Charge Joseph Bonavolonta announced on Monday.
Things are getting nuts at City Hall – Flynn files to pull Arroyo’s leadership assignments; Baker and Lara file dueling records requests
This week at City Hall is starting off with some good old fashioned chaos due to the Ricard Arroyo sexual assault controversy. According to the Boston Herald, Monday’s council agenda showed just how much this controversy is stirring things up within the council. City Council President Ed Flynn moved to strip Arroyo of his committee leadership roles.
newbedfordguide.com
Untested rape kit initiative leads to indictment of 2012 New Beford rape defendant
“Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn’s Untested Rape Kit Initiative has resulted in the indictment of 28-year-old Dylan Ponte for the cold case rape of a 16-year-old girl in New Bedford in July of 2012. On Friday, a Bristol County Grand Jury indicted Ponte on two counts of...
whdh.com
Dorchester shooting victim identified
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A victim of a Saturday shooting in Dorchester has been identified by Boston Police. The victim, Derrell Russell, 33, of Brighton, was shot shortly before 6 p.m. on August 27 in the area of 970 Blue Hill Avenue in Dorchester. He was later pronounced deceased at a local hospital.
NECN
Coyotes in Mass. Town Prompt Police Call to Action
Coyotes have been cropping up in Wilmington, Massachusetts, police said Monday, urging residents to do what they can to keep the coyotes from eating human food. Local animal control officers have been receiving and responding to complaints of coyotes in the area, Wilmington police said in a Facebook post. They noted that coyotes being in town isn't a concern in and of itself, but added that residents can help keep it that way.
whdh.com
Study reveals Boston ranked fifth rudest city in US according to residents
BOSTON (WHDH) - A survey from Preply revealed Boston is ranked the fifth rudest city in the United States according to its residents. The survey interviewed 1,500 residents of the 30 largest metropolitan areas in the U.S. and asked them about the rudeness level in their city, including the prominence of certain typically rude behaviors. Boston earned its ranking with an average rudeness score of 5.90 on a scale of 1-10.
Boston police report second weekend shooting in Dorchester, this one fatal
A man shot in Dorchester on Saturday has died, according to Boston Police. The man, whose identity has been withheld, was shot near 970 Blue Hill Avenue in the Dorchester neighborhood of Boston. Police responded to a report of a shooting around 5:45 p.m. on Saturday and found a man...
Insider-Only Hiring of Police Chiefs May Violate Civil Rights Law, Officials Say
Responding to our investigation of a Boston suburb that prohibits hiring outside candidates for police chief, two senators and a prosecutor said such rules may make it harder for women and people of color to attain leadership positions.
UPDATE: Homicide investigation underway in Dorchester shooting
BOSTON — Boston police are investigating a fatal shooting which took place Saturday night shortly after 6 p.m. in Dorchester. The shooting took place in the area of Blue Hill Ave and Westview St, according to police. When officials arrived on scene, they say they located an adult man...
Hingham man sentenced to over a decade in prison after pleading guilty to shootout charges
A Hingham man is set to serve 12 to 13 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to charges he was an armed career criminal in possession of a firearm when he fired at police at the Hingham Shipyard in January of 2020. Pharoah Yahtues, 40, pleaded guilty to charges...
Death Investigation in South Boston
Mass Live is reporting that a dead body was found in South Boston late Friday. BPD found the person’s body in the area of 23 Drydock Ave. around 10 p.m. on Friday. Police did not immediately release any further details about the person’s death. It’s still an active investigation.
Eversource to replace Massachusetts’ 40,000 manhole covers with new pressuring releasing covers
Eversource will soon be replacing the approximate 40,000 manhole covers throughout Massachusetts with new latching covers the company says will improve safety. According to WCVB, the company plans to replace all 6,000 manhole covers throughout Boston with its new latching covers by the end of 2023. After those 6,000 covers...
WCVB
Newlyweds say camped guests harassed, accused of being LIV golf protesters
LANCASTER, Mass. — It was an early, surprise wakeup call for a group of wedding guests who were camping on what they believed to be their friends’ Lancaster, Massachusetts, property when police asked them to pack it up. The wedding guests say they were mistaken for protesters of...
wgbh.org
Massachusetts renters are fighting for the right to buy their buildings
Yadan Zhao found out from a neighbor in June that the rundown Chinatown rowhouse where she rents an apartment was up for sale, and she would likely be evicted. Her neighbors recommended she seek help from the non-profit Chinatown Community Land Trust. The group rushed to tour the building and then offered more than a million dollars to buy it — more, they believed, than other bidders were offering.
Have you seen these people? Boston Police Department updates ‘Most Wanted’ list
BOSTON — The Boston Police Department has updated its “Most Wanted” list. Detectives are currently working to track down and arrest the following individuals:. Casey Kolenda: Wanted for firearm and drug offenses. Lakeam Bennett: Wanted for firearm offenses. Rodney Cooper: Wanted for assault with a dangerous weapon,...
