Suffolk County, MA

WBUR

Massachusetts district attorney races and the progressive prosecutor

Progressive prosecutors are facing a backlash across the country. San Francisco residents recalled progressive District Attorney Chesa Boudin after he was blamed for a rash of brazen thefts across the city. Pennsylvania Republicans are trying to impeach the liberal DA in Philadelphia. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis removed a progressive prosecutor in his state this month. And Suffolk DA Rachael Rollins faced a bitter confirmation fight before she became U.S. Attorney in Massachusetts early this year.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
msn.com

A right-wing agitator who attended Jan. 6 riot is running for the Mass. House, testing state GOP’s appetite for extremism

A little-watched legislative contest on the northeastern coast of Massachusetts could prove a bellwether for the bitterly divided state GOP, as party leaders consider throwing their support behind Samson Racioppi, a right-wing agitator who led a 2019 “Straight Pride Parade” in Boston and organized buses to Washington, D.C. for the protest that became the Jan. 6 insurrection.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBUR

Boston City Council president strips Arroyo of leadership positions

Boston City Council President Ed Flynn has stripped Councilor Ricardo Arroyo of his leadership of two committees — and his position as council vice chair. Arroyo, who is running for Suffolk County District Attorney, is facing questions after two sexual assault investigations from more than a decade ago re-surfaced last week.
BOSTON, MA
msn.com

Boston man charged with 4 bank robberies in Allston, Brighton, Brookline, Cambridge

A 31-year-old Boston man has been indicted by a federal grand jury in connection with four bank robberies in Massachusetts, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Jacob Pimentel was indicted on four counts of bank robbery in Allston, Brighton, Brookline and Cambridge, U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins and FBI Boston Special Agent in Charge Joseph Bonavolonta announced on Monday.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Caught in Southie

Things are getting nuts at City Hall – Flynn files to pull Arroyo’s leadership assignments; Baker and Lara file dueling records requests

This week at City Hall is starting off with some good old fashioned chaos due to the Ricard Arroyo sexual assault controversy. According to the Boston Herald, Monday’s council agenda showed just how much this controversy is stirring things up within the council. City Council President Ed Flynn moved to strip Arroyo of his committee leadership roles.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Dorchester shooting victim identified

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A victim of a Saturday shooting in Dorchester has been identified by Boston Police. The victim, Derrell Russell, 33, of Brighton, was shot shortly before 6 p.m. on August 27 in the area of 970 Blue Hill Avenue in Dorchester. He was later pronounced deceased at a local hospital.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Coyotes in Mass. Town Prompt Police Call to Action

Coyotes have been cropping up in Wilmington, Massachusetts, police said Monday, urging residents to do what they can to keep the coyotes from eating human food. Local animal control officers have been receiving and responding to complaints of coyotes in the area, Wilmington police said in a Facebook post. They noted that coyotes being in town isn't a concern in and of itself, but added that residents can help keep it that way.
WILMINGTON, MA
whdh.com

Study reveals Boston ranked fifth rudest city in US according to residents

BOSTON (WHDH) - A survey from Preply revealed Boston is ranked the fifth rudest city in the United States according to its residents. The survey interviewed 1,500 residents of the 30 largest metropolitan areas in the U.S. and asked them about the rudeness level in their city, including the prominence of certain typically rude behaviors. Boston earned its ranking with an average rudeness score of 5.90 on a scale of 1-10.
BOSTON, MA
Caught in Southie

Death Investigation in South Boston

Mass Live is reporting that a dead body was found in South Boston late Friday. BPD found the person’s body in the area of 23 Drydock Ave. around 10 p.m. on Friday. Police did not immediately release any further details about the person’s death. It’s still an active investigation.
BOSTON, MA
wgbh.org

Massachusetts renters are fighting for the right to buy their buildings

Yadan Zhao found out from a neighbor in June that the rundown Chinatown rowhouse where she rents an apartment was up for sale, and she would likely be evicted. Her neighbors recommended she seek help from the non-profit Chinatown Community Land Trust. The group rushed to tour the building and then offered more than a million dollars to buy it — more, they believed, than other bidders were offering.
BOSTON, MA

