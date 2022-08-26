Read full article on original website
Mark Tuan – ‘The Other Side’ review: vulnerable but homogenous solo debut from the GOT7 member
Mark Tuan has taken his time. After GOT7’s departure from JYP Entertainment in 2021, his bandmates threw themselves into new projects while the group’s resident introvert laid relatively low. He spent time with family, decompressed from seven years of seemingly jam-packed schedules, and – through a slew of singles – untangled the threads in his brain.
Taylor Swift announces new album ‘Midnights’
Taylor Swift has shared details of her new album ‘Midnights’ after making a surprise announcement at the MTV VMAs 2022 tonight (August 28) – see its album art, release date and a statement from Swift about the record below. The star won three awards at this year’s...
Watch Lizzo bring ‘2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)’ to MTV VMAs 2022
Lizzo brought her latest single ‘2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)’ to the MTV VMAs stage tonight (August 28) – scroll down to watch the performance now. The star was one of the first artists to take to the stage at tonight’s ceremony, which is being held at Newark’s Prudential Center and co-hosted by Jack Harlow, LL Cool J and Nicki Minaj.
Lance Reddick responds to Netflix cancelling ‘Resident Evil’ series after one season
Lance Reddick – one of the stars of Netflix‘s Resident Evil TV adaptation – has shared a video responding to the show’s axing, after it was announced earlier this month it had been cancelled after one season. Loosely based on the horror video game series of...
The War On Drugs announce deluxe ‘I Don’t Live Here Anymore’ box set
The War On Drugs have announced a limited-edition deluxe box set of their most recent album, 2021’s ‘I Don’t Live Here Anymore’. The new deluxe box set, which was announced yesterday (August 29), will feature the album on both 180-gram double vinyl and cassette tape. It will also feature a seven-inch record, which contains two previously-unreleased songs that were cut from the original album: ‘Oceans of Darkness’ and ‘Slow Ghost’. The latter track will also be included on the cassette tape version available on the album.
Nicki Minaj delivers career-spanning performance at MTV VMAs 2022
Nicki Minaj delivered a career-spanning performance at the MTV VMAs 2022 tonight (August 28), where she is collecting the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award. The rapper is also co-hosting the ceremony alongside Jack Harlow and LL Cool J at the Prudential Center in New Jersey. Minaj blasted through several of...
Ozzy Osbourne says America’s mass shootings are the reason he’s moving back to England
Ozzy Osbourne has said the troubling amount of mass shootings in the US are why he will be moving back to England, saying he is “fed up with people getting killed every day”. The legendary Black Sabbath frontman and his wife, Sharon, have “fallen out of love with...
Listen to Arctic Monkeys’ first single in four years, ‘There’d Better Be A Mirrorball’
Arctic Monkeys have returned with the lead single from their forthcoming seventh album, ‘The Car’ – a jazzy slow-burner called ‘There’d Better Be A Mirrorball’. Matching up with how the band had teased their new material in recent months, the new song is equally shimmery and meditative, with an edge of ’60s pop balladry. “Don’t get emotional, that ain’t like you / Yesterday’s still leaking through the roof / That’s nothing new,” Alex Turner sings on its first verse. “I know I promised this is what I wouldn’t do / Somehow giving it the old romantic fool / Seems to better suit the mood.”
Glass Animals’ Dave Bayley on working with Florence Welch: “She’s a real force of nature”
Glass Animals frontman Dave Bayley spoke to NME backstage at Reading Festival 2022 about the “unbelievable” experience of working on Florence + The Machine‘s fifth album, ‘Dance Fever’. Watch our full video interview above. In April the pair released an electronica-inspired remix of Welch’s recent...
Megan Thee Stallion’s lawyers try to compel Warner to share information to discover who leaked ‘Traumazine’
Lawyers for Megan Thee Stallion are trying to force Warner Music Group (WMG) to share information that they think would reveal who leaked her latest album ‘Traumazine‘. WMG owns the rapper’s distributor, 300 Entertainment, and according to Stallion’s legal filing is “one of the few companies that received a copy of ‘Traumazine’ in advance of its formal release”. Her legal team, however, is not accusing WMG itself of the leak.
Omar Apollo on touring his debut album ‘Ivory’ and the VMA’s “lit” green room
Omar Apollo spoke to NME on the red carpet of this year’s MTV VMAs, and discussed touring his debut album, ‘Ivory’ having a couple of Aperol Spritzes before the ceremony, and looking forward to the show’s “lit” green room. Watch our interview with the singer-songwriter above.
Parcels release ‘Day/Night’ remix EP featuring Folamour, Justice’s Gaspar Augé and more
Parcels have shared a new EP containing four remixes of tracks from their most recent album, 2021’s ‘Day/Night’. The EP features French DJ and producer Folamour putting his spin on ‘Free’, while Justice‘s Gaspard Augé remixes ‘Somethinggreater’ in collaboration with composer Victor La Masne. Manqo delivers a sprawling, seven-minute version of ‘Reflex’, while ‘Famous’ becomes a disco-tinged dancefloor burner courtesy of The Reflex.
Billlie unveil striking teaser for upcoming single ‘RING ma Bell (what a wonderful world)’
K-pop girl group Billlie have released a music video teaser for their upcoming single ‘RING ma Bell (what a wonderful world)’. Earlier today (August 29), the seven-member act uploaded a sneak peek of ‘RING ma Bell (what a wonderful world)’, the lead single of their upcoming mini-album ‘the Billage of perception: chapter two’. The music video and mini-album will drop on August 31 at 6PM KST.
My Chemical Romance give ‘Burn Bright’ its live debut at Raleigh gig
My Chemical Romance played their 2013 track ‘Burn Bright’ for the first time ever at their North Carolina gig last night (August 26) – see footage of the performance below. The returning group kicked off their reunion tour in the UK and Ireland earlier this summer, with...
Solar and Moonbyul drop first song as MAMAMOO+, ‘Better’ featuring BIG Naughty
MAMAMOO+ have released their first song as a subunit, ‘Better’ featuring rapper BIG Naughty. On August 30, MAMAMOO members Solar and Moonbyul unveiled their first-ever release as the girl group’s new subunit, MAMAMOO+, with a music video for ‘Better’ featuring BIG Naughty. In the summery...
Watch Kevin Bacon perform Beyoncé’s ‘Heated’ to a couple of goats
Kevin Bacon has put an acoustic spin on Beyoncé‘s ‘Heated’, performing his rendition of the song to an audience of goats. Posting a clip to his Twitter on Sunday (August 28) as part of his ongoing ‘Goat Songs’ series, the Footloose actor shared the caption: “Hot day, hot song. The goats and I are feeling ‘Heated’, [Beyoncé]. Loving this track.”
Kim Go-eun fights to overturn her family’s fate in new ‘Little Women’ trailer
Netflix and tvN have unveiled a new trailer for the upcoming South Korean TV adaptation of Little Women. Set to premiere this weekend, the new K-drama series follows three sisters, In-ju (Yumi’s Cells star Kim Go-eun), In-kyeong (100 Days My Prince’s Nam Ji-hyun) and In-hye (All Of Us Are Dead’s Park Ji-hu), who grew up in poverty. As the story progresses, the trio will go against one of the nation’s wealthiest families.
Enter Shikari and The Offspring to headline Slam Dunk 2023
Slam Dunk Festival has confirmed the 2023 event will be headlined by Enter Shikari and The Offspring. Slam Dunk will be returning to Hatfield Park on 27 May and Leeds Temple Newsam on 28 May. Joining Enter Shikari and The Offspring will be Creeper, Billy Talent and Bowling For Soup.
Beautiful new song ‘There’d Better Be A Mirrorball’ is Arctic Monkeys at their most earnest
There’s not a single nudge or wink across four minutes and 25 seconds. Arctic Monkeys have been almost everything by now, from indie dancefloor tykes to swaggering classic rockers and, erm, even sci-fi cosplayers with a penchant for Stanley Kubrick. But what Alex Turner and the gang have rarely been is as earnest as we find them on new single ‘There’d Better Be A Mirrorball’ – the gorgeous, unabashedly romantic taste of their upcoming seventh album ‘The Car’. Hold us!
Panic! At The Disco bring cinematic performance to MTV VMAs 2022
Panic! At The Disco brought a cinematic version of ‘Don’t Let The Light Go Out’ to the MTV VMAs 2022 tonight (August 28). The band performed their recent single to the stage at Newark’s Prudential Center, where the ceremony was held this year. Shot in black-and-white,...
