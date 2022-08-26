Read full article on original website
Related
McKnight's
Flu vaccine makers readying for busy season, with infections expected to rise
Vaccine makers are expecting influenza infections to climb this season in the United States, and say they are preparing for the uptick. COVID-19 mitigation measures have turned the past two flu seasons into non-events, with very low infection rates. But this silver lining effect is not expected to continue, FiercePharma reported.
Drug-drug interactions prevalent in seniors with psychiatric disorders
Drug-drug interactions are common in older adults who have psychiatric disorders, according to a new study. Investigators from Nanjing Medical University in China analyzed medical records for 308 older adults aged 60 years and older hospitalized in a geriatric and clinical psychiatry departments in July and August 2021. More than half (55%) had at least one potential drug-drug interaction (pDDI), they reported.
Study lays to rest concerns about COVID vaccination and nursing home deaths, researchers say
Nursing home residents do not have an increased risk of death after receiving COVID-19 vaccinations, according to a large new study from the Netherlands. In fact, their mortality risk appears to decrease, investigators found. Reports of post-vaccination deaths in nursing homes during the Netherlands’ 2021 vaccination campaign prompted the study....
Operator opens women-only dementia unit to address behavioral, consent issues
Des Moines, IA-based Via Health Services is set to open a women-only dementia unit this month at its Fleur Heights campus in Des Moines. It is the first of its kind for long-term care facilities in the state, Via President Jennifer Conner told the McKnight’s Business Daily. “We have...
