Pharmaceuticals

McKnight's

Flu vaccine makers readying for busy season, with infections expected to rise

Vaccine makers are expecting influenza infections to climb this season in the United States, and say they are preparing for the uptick. COVID-19 mitigation measures have turned the past two flu seasons into non-events, with very low infection rates. But this silver lining effect is not expected to continue, FiercePharma reported.
Drug-drug interactions prevalent in seniors with psychiatric disorders

Drug-drug interactions are common in older adults who have psychiatric disorders, according to a new study. Investigators from Nanjing Medical University in China analyzed medical records for 308 older adults aged 60 years and older hospitalized in a geriatric and clinical psychiatry departments in July and August 2021. More than half (55%) had at least one potential drug-drug interaction (pDDI), they reported.
