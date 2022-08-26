SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Teachers are no strangers to paying out of pocket for their students’ supplies, but inflation has them facing new challenges this year. Teachers are having to buy school supplies, like headphones, backpacks, pencils, pens, and tablets, for their students to ensure that every student has what they need even in times when prices are up and wages are down.

CADDO PARISH, LA ・ 9 HOURS AGO