Sponsored Content: Texarkana Emergency Center and Hospital Tackles Back to School Injuries
(Loving Living Local)- Texarkana Emergency Center and Hospital’s Chief Medical Officer joins host Susan Kirton to advise about common injuries and illnesses during the back-to-school season. Dr. Matt Young, MD, is the Chief Medical Officer at Texarkana Emergency Center and Hospital located at 4646 Cowhorn Creek Road in Texarkana,...
Illinois man drives a thousand miles to help animals in Bossier Parish
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – An Illinois man visited a Bossier City animal shelter in 2016 while traveling for business and forged lifelong bonds with fellow animal lovers thousands of miles from home. Greg Rang drove over 13 hours from Harvard, Illinois, to Bossier City, Louisiana for business. While...
Caddo & Bossier School Districts face inflation with back-to-school shopping
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Teachers are no strangers to paying out of pocket for their students’ supplies, but inflation has them facing new challenges this year. Teachers are having to buy school supplies, like headphones, backpacks, pencils, pens, and tablets, for their students to ensure that every student has what they need even in times when prices are up and wages are down.
Sponsored Content:Enoch Stomp’s Wine and Coffee House in Jefferson, TX
(Loving Living Local) – Enoch’s Wine & Coffee House is located in the heart of Jefferson, Texas, and offers delicious wines, high-quality coffee, a tasting room, small plates, charcuterie, and pastries. This cozy shop opened in 2019 and is the 1st satellite location outside its original Enoch’s Vineyard...
Attempted robbery in Shreveport leads to shootout, 4 teens arrested
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Four teens are in jail after a shootout at an apartment complex early Tuesday morning, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office says deputies responded to shots fired calls around 4:30 a.m. at the Grand Oaks Apartments in the 1600 block of North Forty Loop.
CPSO: 12 students arrested in gang-related fights at Southwood HS
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Caddo Parish deputies arrested a dozen Southwood High School students after two gang-related fights early Tuesday afternoon, according to the sheriff’s office. The first fight broke out in the school’s breezeway just before 1 p.m. CPSO says the school resource officer arrested eight boys...
Mystery fire destroys vehicle near Oil City
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Deputies are looking for answers after a car was engulfed in flames near Oil City late Sunday night. Around 11:50 p.m., the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office received a call to the scene on Clyde Place Vivian Rd. near Hwy 170, northeast of Oil City. Deputies found the car fully engulfed in fire when they arrived.
Missing Keithville boy found; CPSO investigating
KEITHVILLE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Caddo Parish sheriff’s deputies are investigating after a 12-year-old boy last seen late Saturday night was found late Sunday afternoon, 11 hours after he went missing. According to CPSO, the pre-teen was last seen near his home in the 6800 block of Colquitt Road...
Opening statements expected Thursday in Watkins trial
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – With just one juror and two alternates left to select, opening statements are expected to get underway Thursday in the trial of the Shreveport man accused in the slaying of a local couple who gave him a ride from the mall. DeWayne Willie Watkins, 37,...
