Texarkana, AR

KTAL

Caddo & Bossier School Districts face inflation with back-to-school shopping

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Teachers are no strangers to paying out of pocket for their students’ supplies, but inflation has them facing new challenges this year. Teachers are having to buy school supplies, like headphones, backpacks, pencils, pens, and tablets, for their students to ensure that every student has what they need even in times when prices are up and wages are down.
CADDO PARISH, LA
KTAL

KTAL

Attempted robbery in Shreveport leads to shootout, 4 teens arrested

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Four teens are in jail after a shootout at an apartment complex early Tuesday morning, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office says deputies responded to shots fired calls around 4:30 a.m. at the Grand Oaks Apartments in the 1600 block of North Forty Loop.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

CPSO: 12 students arrested in gang-related fights at Southwood HS

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Caddo Parish deputies arrested a dozen Southwood High School students after two gang-related fights early Tuesday afternoon, according to the sheriff’s office. The first fight broke out in the school’s breezeway just before 1 p.m. CPSO says the school resource officer arrested eight boys...
CADDO PARISH, LA
KTAL

Mystery fire destroys vehicle near Oil City

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Deputies are looking for answers after a car was engulfed in flames near Oil City late Sunday night. Around 11:50 p.m., the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office received a call to the scene on Clyde Place Vivian Rd. near Hwy 170, northeast of Oil City. Deputies found the car fully engulfed in fire when they arrived.
OIL CITY, LA
KTAL

Missing Keithville boy found; CPSO investigating

KEITHVILLE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Caddo Parish sheriff’s deputies are investigating after a 12-year-old boy last seen late Saturday night was found late Sunday afternoon, 11 hours after he went missing. According to CPSO, the pre-teen was last seen near his home in the 6800 block of Colquitt Road...
KEITHVILLE, LA
KTAL

Opening statements expected Thursday in Watkins trial

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – With just one juror and two alternates left to select, opening statements are expected to get underway Thursday in the trial of the Shreveport man accused in the slaying of a local couple who gave him a ride from the mall. DeWayne Willie Watkins, 37,...
SHREVEPORT, LA

