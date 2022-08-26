Read full article on original website
CoinTelegraph
BTC price top warnings emerge as 10K BTC leaves wallet after 9 years
Bitcoin (BTC) hodlers are asking questions after 10,000 BTC dormant since 2013 suddenly left its wallet. On-chain data flagged on Aug. 28-29 confirmed a large tranche of Bitcoin had become liquid again after nearly a decade. “Lawless era” Bitcoin hit the road. Analysts first began to notice curiously high...
The number of crypto billionaires is growing fast, here’s why
The adoption of the crypto market is increasing, which means that more money is going to various crypto projects. Due to the wealth potential, people invest in cryptocurrencies, leading to the rise of billionaires. Many people have started investing in crypto because of the great success stories that can be...
Bitcoin risks worst August since 2015 as hodlers brace for ‘Septembear’
Bitcoin (BTC) is on track to see its worst August performance since the 2015 bear market — and next month could be even worse. Data from on-chain analytics resource Coinglass shows that BTC/USD has not had an August this bad for seven years. September means average 5.9% BTC price...
Aave community proposes to temporarily suspend ETH lending before the Merge
With the Ethereum Merge on the way, the risk research and analysis team Block Analitica proposed a temporary pause in Ether (ETH) borrowing to mitigate the risks which may lead to a decentralized finance (DeFi) implosion in the Aave lending protocol during the Merge. The team pointed out the potential...
Indonesian e-commerce giant buys local crypto exchange for $8 million
Indonesian tech company PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Tbk (GoTo) bought PT Kripto Maksima Koin, a local crypto exchange, in a bid to diversify its assets. The deal makes a landmark in the merging of mainstream and crypto in the fourth most populated country in the world. As reported by Reuters,...
Stimulus update 2022: Exact date huge $3,200 direct check payment will be sent out revealed
The first batch of massive $3,200 direct payments is set to go out to eligible Alaska residents next month.
Bitcoin mining difficulty set for 8-month record gains despite BTC price dip
Bitcoin (BTC) may have hit six-week lows of under $20,000 but its network fundamentals are anything but bearish. The latest on-chain data shows that, far from capitulating, hash rate and difficulty are making snap gains. Data supports “doozy” difficulty jump. Despite being down around 7% in a week,...
Binance Pay partnership allows UAE entrepreneurs to repay loans using crypto
Binance marked its presence among the Middle East investors by running various licensed operations in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and other regions. Targeting efforts in United Arab Emirate’s (UAE) mainstream corporate sector, Binance partnered with business lender Virtuzone, allowing new entrepreneurs to repay loans using cryptocurrencies. Virtuzone joins the list...
CME Group launches euro-denominated Bitcoin and Ether futures
Derivatives marketplace Chicago Mercantile Exchange Group has launched trading for Bitcoin euro and Ether euro futures contracts. In a Monday announcement, CME Group said that it launched contracts for euro-denominated Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH) futures sized at 5 BTC and 50 ETH per contract. Both contracts will be listed on CME, cash-settled and based on the CME CF Bitcoin-Euro Reference Rate and CME CF Ether-Euro Reference Rate, respectively.
NFTs Gaming CEO apologizes for losing 12% of startup capital through crypto trading
According to a recent blog post, 0xfanfaron, CEO of nonfungible tokens (NFTs) gaming project Ragnarok, apologized publicly for his missteps in leading the company. Ragnarok is a crypto startup that brought in $15.5 million worth of Ether (ETH) for gaming development in April through its first-ever NFT sale. However, 0xfanfaron disclosed:
MakerDAO co-founder recommends DAI-USD depegging to limit attack surface
In light of the recent discussions around depegging its native token from USD Coin (USDC) amid sanctioning of Tornado Cash, MakerDAO co-founder Rune Christensen reached out to the community explaining why free-floating Dai (DAI) may be the only choice for the decentralized autonomous organization (DAO). In his blog post, “The...
Sam Bankman-Fried denies report FTX plans to purchase stake in Huobi
Global crypto exchange FTX will not be acquiring a majority stake in Huobi, according to CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, or SBF. In a Monday tweet, SBF explicitly denied a Bloomberg report that claimed FTX was planning to purchase crypto exchange Huobi. Cointelegraph reported on Aug. 12 that Huobi co-founder Leon Li was considering selling his majority stake, valued at more than $1 billion, in the company.
Bitcoin threatens 20-month low monthly close with BTC price under $20K
Bitcoin (BTC) looked set to equal its lowest monthly close since 2020 on Aug. 28 as bulls failed to take control. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD criss-crossing $20,000 with hours until the weekly candle completed. The pair had been unable to make up for lost ground...
Dubai issues crypto marketing rules to better protect investors
Amid Dubai moving forward with a new license program for cryptocurrency service providers, local regulators are introducing additional marketing and advertising rules for the industry. Dubai’s Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority (VARA), the city’s dedicated crypto regulator, reportedly announced new regulatory guidelines on the marketing, advertising and promotions of virtual assets...
Ethereum scaling network Arbitrum set for major upgrade on Aug. 31
Ethereum layer-2 scaling solution Arbitrum is set to undergo one of its most significant upgrades on Wednesday, set to increase transaction throughput, slash transaction fees and simplify cross-chain communication between Arbitrum and Ethereum. Referred to as the “Nitro” upgrade, Arbitrum reconfirmed the date of the upgrade in a Twitter post...
Why interoperability is the key to blockchain technology’s mass adoption
Every year, we see new blockchain networks being developed to tackle specific niches within certain industries, each blockchain having specialized functions based on its purpose. For example, layer-2 scaling solutions like Polygon are built to have ultra-low transaction fees and fast settlement times. The increase in the number of new...
MAS doesn’t trust retail crypto investments, mulling more regulations
The managing director of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), Ravi Menon, addressed the agency’s mixed signals on crypto in the public sphere at a seminar on Monday. The public claimed that local regulators were spreading crypto-positive sentiments while simultaneously threatening more regulations. According to the new statement from Menon, the observation is not entirely wrong. He says the agency needs to do “a better job explaining” the situation.
Iranian businesses get the green light to use crypto for imports
Iran’s Industry, Mines and Trade Ministry has approved the use of cryptocurrency for imports into the country amid ongoing international trade sanctions. According to local news reports, Trade Minister Reza Fatemi Amin confirmed that detailed regulations have been approved outlining the use of cryptocurrencies for trade and supplying fuel and electricity to Bitcoin (BTC) and crypto miners in the country.
Cardano outranks Bitcoin in global top intimate brands in new report
Blockchain developer Cardano represents the crypto space with a top spot in a new report on global brand intimacy. Cardano ranks 26 among 600 brands and holds the top spot in the crypto industry, according to a report released by brand relations agency MBLM. According to the report, brand intimacy...
Rocky road lies ahead, but here are 5 altcoins that still look bullish
The United States equities markets plunged on Aug. 26 following Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s speech, where he reiterated the central bank’s hawkish stance. Continuing its correlation with the equities market, Bitcoin (BTC) and the cryptocurrency markets also witnessed a sharp selloff on Aug. 26. Bitcoin has declined...
