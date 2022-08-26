ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Before Boston Celtics icon Kevin Garnett was The Big Ticket, he was a risky high school prospect

By Justin Quinn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Anne Ryan - USA TODAY Network

Now that he has been firmly ensconced in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and his number retired by the Boston Celtics, 2008 NBA champion Kevin Garnett’s rise to all-time great status seems all but predestined in retrospect.

But back at the start of The Big Ticket’s NBA career, that certainty was much harder to find. Some thought the prep-to-pro phenom was a bust waiting to happen for a number of reasons that proved false in retrospect. He was skinny without a clear position to play in an era where that mattered far more than today. KG bent the existing expectations to his own abilities and turned those doubts about his future into accolades we still reflect on today.

To chronicle those early years of Garnett’s career, the folks over at the Secret Base YouTube channel put together a video of his transition from high school to the NBA.

Take a look for yourself for a look at a much less inevitable perspective on KG.

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

