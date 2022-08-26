ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 1

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wbaltv.com

Suspect in custody following barricade situation in south Baltimore

An argument between two relatives escalated in south Baltimore led to a shooting and a barricade situation, prompting a lockdown of a nearby school. Baltimore police said the incident happened at an animal hospital in the 1600 block of Light Street just after 9 a.m. Monday. "Upon arrival, officers located...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS News

Officers responding to South Baltimore shooting

BALTIMORE -- Officers are responding to a shooting Monday morning in south Baltimore, police confirmed to WJZ. Police said at least one person has been shot. The victim's condition and the circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown. This is a developing story and will be updated.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Wbaltv.com

Police: 16-year-old boy shot Saturday in Lansdowne

LANSDOWNE, Md. — A 16-year-old boy was shot Saturday night in Lansdowne, police said. Baltimore County police said officers responded to the 2900 block of Lakebrook Circle just before 7:30 p.m. for the reported shooting. Police said officers arrived and found the teen shot. He was taken to an...
LANSDOWNE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

VIOLENCE IN BALTIMORE | City sees 500th nonfatal shooting over the weekend

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City crossed a grim milestone over the weekend - this morning, police reported there have been 501 nonfatal shootings so far this year. At this time in 2021, there had been 447 nonfatal shootings in Baltimore. If nonfatal shootings continue at this pace, Baltimore would see 758 nonfatal shootings this year.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime
Nottingham MD

Robbery, assault reported in Middle River

MIDDLE RIVER, MD—Authorities are investigating three crimes that were reported in the Middle River area on Sunday. At 10 a.m. on August 28, an individual entered a residence in the unit block of Tinker Road (21220) via a garage door. The suspect took various items from the location. At...
MIDDLE RIVER, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Two victims carjacked in Anne Arundel County

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Two people were carjacked in Glen Burnie over the weekend. According to police at about 10:30 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to a reported carjacking near Ritchie Highway. A 55-year-old man was in his 2006 white Ford Taurus when an unknown man opened his door and threw...
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
foxbaltimore.com

20-year-old woman shot overnight in North Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A woman was shot just before midnight Friday in North Baltimore. According to police, officers responded to a shot spotter alert in the 400 block of Whitridge Avenue. Once on scene, officers located a 20-year-old woman with gunshot wounds near Greenmount Avenue. She was taken to...
NORTH BALTIMORE, OH
foxbaltimore.com

Reynolds family sues Baltimore City over Timothy Reynolds squeegee altercation

WBFF — The family of Timothy Reynolds is suing Baltimore city after an altercation with a squeegee kid led to Reynolds death. Former local and federal prosecutor Thiru Vignarajah joined us to talk about the squeegee kid problem and the latest lawsuit. This lawsuit names Marilyn Mosby and her office along with the mayor an police commissioner and the city itself. Vignarajah talked about whether the Renyolds' family has a case or not.
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

112K+
Followers
57K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy