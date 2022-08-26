Billy Goat Gruff - I am not trolling the operators of the trash-sucking Billy Goat machines in Rehoboth at morning's first light. A decade ago, I listened to a city manager-type person yelling so loudly at the Billy Goat operator that I was going to intervene because it was a public setting and the collective ”we” didn’t need to hear it. On Sunday, it came full circle. The second Billy Goat Gruff shrouded by fog was sucking up trash at the Bandstand where the Seashore Striders had set up registration tables for the 13th annual Sun Festival 5K, an event that benefits CAMP Rehoboth. The operator got on Tim because nobody told him about the race, and Tim honestly didn’t know Billy Goat protocol; he figured permission from the town was good enough. “Snip, snap, snout. This tale is out.” - Norwegian folk tale, 1841.

REHOBOTH BEACH, DE ・ 22 HOURS AGO