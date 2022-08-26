Read full article on original website
Ice Cream Treats For Dogs: It's Dog-Gone Good!Suzanne RothbergRehoboth Beach, DE
2022 History Book Festival Addresses Topics Ranging from Freedom to FitnessJanine ParisLewes, DE
9 Hidden Gems in Delaware That Most People Don't Even Know ExistTravel MavenDelaware State
Your Guide to Take-Out in Ocean City: Chinese, Subs, and So Much MoreKatie CherrixOcean City, MD
Cape Gazette
Synthetic turf temperatures get stupid hot on August afternoons
Billy Goat Gruff - I am not trolling the operators of the trash-sucking Billy Goat machines in Rehoboth at morning's first light. A decade ago, I listened to a city manager-type person yelling so loudly at the Billy Goat operator that I was going to intervene because it was a public setting and the collective ”we” didn’t need to hear it. On Sunday, it came full circle. The second Billy Goat Gruff shrouded by fog was sucking up trash at the Bandstand where the Seashore Striders had set up registration tables for the 13th annual Sun Festival 5K, an event that benefits CAMP Rehoboth. The operator got on Tim because nobody told him about the race, and Tim honestly didn’t know Billy Goat protocol; he figured permission from the town was good enough. “Snip, snap, snout. This tale is out.” - Norwegian folk tale, 1841.
Cape Gazette
Cape soccer fares well at play day
The Cape soccer squad hosted a 14-team play day Aug. 27 in Lewes. Teams taking part were Appoquinimink, Brandywine, Caesar Rodney, Wilmington Charter, Indian River, Parkside of Maryland, Salesianum, St. Georges Tech, Stephen Decatur of Maryland, Sussex Central, Tower Hill and Mount St. Joseph of Maryland. The Vikings capped the...
Cape Gazette
Swimmers beware: Lifeguards not at all Rehoboth’s beaches
Similar to other beach patrols around the state, Rehoboth Beach Patrol will have limited staff for the rest of the summer. During a commissioner meeting Aug. 19, Interim City Manager Evan Miller said the beach patrol was down to about 17 lifeguards, while the police cadets were down to six.
Cape Gazette
Milton celebrates sesquicentennial in August 1957
The Town of Milton celebrated its sesquicentennial in August of 1957. Shown in this photograph are Sesquicentennial Celebration officials (l-r) William Crinch, Howard Carey, Milton Mustard, E. Scott and Thomas Hughes. According to an article in the Wilmington Morning News, an estimated 30,000 people attended the sesquicentennial parade that featured ancient fire equipment, horse-drawn pioneer wagons, antiquated autos, “beautiful floats and girls” and a 105-year-old resident. Mayor Charles S. Barker was accompanied by Gov. J. Caleb Boggs in the lead car. Also attending the event was Mayor J. M. Ledwith of Milton, Ontario, Canada. It was noted in the article that Ledwith was met at the Rehoboth airport by more than 100 people dressed in 1807 costumes. The parade also featured many other VIPs from throughout the state. On Sunday of the weekend celebration, a time capsule was buried beneath the water tower. It’s supposed to be opened in 2057.
Cape Gazette
Lewes forms plan for Great Marsh Park
“I think it’s important to remember that if we don’t get a master plan that is approved by the state, we could lose this 66 acres ... if it goes to a developer, we’re just going to lose that 66 acres,” Lewes Parks and Recreation Commission Chair Janet Reeves reminded the public Aug. 15.
Cape Gazette
Richard James Kuhner, proud veteran
Richard “Dick" James Kuhner, 77, of Milton, passed away Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at the Delaware Hospice Center in Milford. He was born Feb. 4, 1945, in Philadelphia, Pa., son of the late Peter Edward and Laura Ruth (Lake) Kuhner. Richard was a proud veteran, having honorably served his...
Cape Gazette
Sylvia Vessels DuRoss, loved to cross-stitch
Sylvia Vessels DuRoss, 82, of Smyrna and Lewes Beach, passed away Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, with her family by her side at Christiana Hospital in Newark. Sylvia was born June 19, 1940, in Lewes at Beebe Hospital, to Dorothy and Allen Vessels Sr. She grew up on Lewes Beach and attended local schools, graduating from Lewes High School in 1958. She went on to University of Delaware (UD), where she earned her bachelor’s degree in elementary education in 1962.
Cape Gazette
Marion L. Burke, farmer, poultry grower
Marion L. ‘Bunkie’ Burke, 85, of Seaford, passed away peacefully Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, surrounded by his family at Beebe Healthcare. Bunkie was born May 14, 1937, in Hebron, Md., son of the late Lloyd W. and Helen M. (White) Burke. In addition to his parents, he was...
Cape Gazette
Save Our Lakes Alliance3 to host workshop Sept. 10
The coastal communities of Rehoboth Beach, Dewey Beach, Henlopen Acres and North Shores are beloved because of their close proximity to the Atlantic Ocean, the Lewes-Rehoboth canal, and area lakes and bays. Yet these valued resources and other elements can threaten communities as the result of dangerous conditions created by climate change and sea level rise.
Cape Gazette
News Briefs 8/30/22
Sussex County senior centers have been awarded more than $796,000 from the Delaware Transit reimbursement program for transportation expenses. The following grants have been awarded: Indian River, $2,100; Lewes, $27,123; Cape Henlopen, $43,066; Nanticoke in Seaford, $44,962; Laurel, $99,083; and CHEER Inc., $580,534. Under state law, Sussex County officials must...
Cape Gazette
John David Matthews Sr., enjoyed nature, cooking
John David Matthews Sr., 67, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, at Beebe Healthcare. He was born Jan. 4, 1955, in Boston, Mass., to Phoebe Ann (Hardwick) Matthews and John Belfield Matthews Jr. John attended high school at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross in Boston, and upon graduation attended...
Cape Gazette
Nanticoke Indian powwow to include 9/11 tribute Sept. 11
The Nanticoke Indian Tribe’s 44th Annual Powwow is set for 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 10 and 11, at Hudson Fields, 30045 Eagle Crest Road, Milton. Parking is free. Entrance fees are $10 for adults, $5 for ages 11-17, and free for children 10 and...
Cape Gazette
Cape Henlopen Elks donate $1,000 to Stand Down for Veterans
As an ever-present ally to those who have served this country, Cape Henlopen Elks Lodge 2540 of Lewes once again provided financial assistance to support a critical event for local veterans. Cape Henlopen Elks presented a $1,000 donation Aug. 4 for the annual Delaware Veterans Stand Down outreach event set...
Cape Gazette
Jean M. Zerhusen, devout Catholic
Jean M. Zerhusen, 92 of Magnolia, passed away peacefully in her sleep Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at home. She was born July 21, 1930, in Brockton, Mass., daughter of the late Leon and Helen Thuotte. Jean was a devout Catholic, a faithful member of St. Edmond Church in Rehoboth Beach,...
Cape Gazette
Lisa Henderson Memorial Scholarship awarded to nursing student
Emily Joynt, a Margaret H. Rollins School of Nursing senior student, was selected as the inaugural recipient of the Lisa Marie Henderson Memorial Scholarship. This year’s award of $1,000 will go toward school expenses. The endowment was initiated by Wade Henderson, Lisa’s husband, who raised more than $25,000 since...
Cape Gazette
Lewes council missed an opportunity
The following letter has been sent to Lewes Mayor and City Council with a copy provided to the Cape Gazette for publication. I have been remiss in writing to express my extreme displeasure in June's fiasco related to the missed opportunity to purchase 203 E. Savannah Road at Savannah Road and Cape Henlopen Drive in the heart of Lewes Beach, a prime and marquee piece of real estate that would provide a variety of public benefits for the City of Lewes.
Cape Gazette
Beebe patient becomes part of the One Beebe family
A few weeks ago, I participated in a local 5K, and at that race, I was introduced to Robert “RJ” Willoughby Jr. RJ looked like all the rest of us in his T-shirt, shorts and running shoes, but there was something special about RJ. He told me that this was his first race with his “new knees.”
Cape Gazette
Ignite Fitness Kickboxing donates supplies to local schools
Ignite Fitness Kickboxing partnered with Spark After School Program to donate over 7,000 educational supplies to elementary schools in Kent County. The Ignite Fitness Kickboxing team was proud to support Academy of Dover, WB Simpson, Allen Frear, Fairview, North Dover and Booker T. Washington elementary schools. Ignite provides health/wellness coaching,...
Cape Gazette
Cape High Principal Nikki Miller leaving post
After five years as Cape High’s first female principal, Nikki Miller is returning to Seaford School District to serve as the district supervisor of instruction and gain experience at the elementary level. Miller began her career as a Seaford Middle social studies teacher. She later became an International Baccalaureate...
Cape Gazette
Fire clears Thompson Island Brewing restaurant
A fire at Thompson Island Brewing Company near Rehoboth Beach emptied the restaurant Aug. 28. The fire was reported at 11:40 a.m. at the Route 1 restaurant, prompting the evacuation of customers and staff, said Capt. Kent Swarts of the Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Co. When firefighters from Rehoboth Beach...
