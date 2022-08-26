Identification and structure-based drug design of cell-active inhibitors of interleukin 17A at a novel C-terminal site

Read full article on original website
Related
Nature.com
Spinal degeneration is associated with lumbar multifidus morphology in secondary care patients with low back or leg pain
Associations between multifidus muscle morphology and degenerative pathologies have been implied in patients with non-specific low back pain, but it is unknown how these are influenced by pathology severity, number, or distribution. MRI measures of pure multifidus muscle cross-sectional area (CSA) were acquired from 522 patients presenting with low back and/or leg symptoms in an outpatient clinic. We explored cross-sectional associations between the presence, distribution, and/or severity of lumbar degenerative pathologies (individually and in aggregate) and muscle outcomes in multivariable analyses (beta coefficients [95% CI]). We identified associations between lower pure multifidus muscle CSA and disc degeneration (at two or more levels):"‰âˆ’"‰4.51 [âˆ’"‰6.72;"‰âˆ’"‰2.3], Modic 2 changes:"‰âˆ’"‰4.06 [âˆ’"‰6.09;"‰âˆ’"‰2.04], endplate defects:"‰âˆ’"‰2.74 [âˆ’"‰4.58;"‰âˆ’"‰0.91], facet arthrosis:"‰âˆ’"‰4.02 [âˆ’"‰6.26;"‰âˆ’"‰1.78], disc herniations:"‰âˆ’"‰3.66 [âˆ’"‰5.8;"‰âˆ’"‰1.52], and when"‰>"‰5 pathologies were present:"‰âˆ’"‰6.77 [âˆ’"‰9.76;"‰âˆ’"‰3.77], with the last supporting a potential dose"“response relationship between number of spinal pathologies and multifidus morphology. Our findings could hypothetically indicate that these spinal and muscle findings: (1) are part of the same degenerative process, (2) result from prior injury or other common antecedent events, or (3) have a directional relationship. Future longitudinal studies are needed to further examine the complex nature of these relationships.
Nature.com
p53 positively regulates the proliferation of hepatic progenitor cells promoted by laminin-521
Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 7, ArticleÂ number:Â 290 (2022) Cite this article. Hepatic progenitor cells (HPCs) hold tremendous potential for liver regeneration, but their well-known limitation of proliferation hampers their broader use. There is evidence that laminin is required for the proliferation of HPCs, but the laminin isoform that plays the dominant role and the key intracellular downstream targets that mediate the regulation of HPC proliferation have yet to be determined. Here we showed that p53 expression increased gradually and reached maximal levels around 8 days when laminin Î±4, Î±5, Î²2, Î²1, and Î³1 subunit levels also reached a maximum during HPC activation and expansion. Laminin-521 (LN-521) promoted greater proliferation of HPCs than do laminin, matrigel or other laminin isoforms. Inactivation of p53 by PFT-Î± or Ad-p53V143A inhibited the promotion of proliferation by LN-521. Further complementary MRI and bioluminescence imaging analysis showed that p53 inactivation decreased the proliferation of transplanted HPCs in vivo. p53 was activated by LN-521 through the Integrin Î±6Î²1/FAK-Src-Paxillin/Akt axis. Activated p53 was involved in the nuclear translocation of CDK4 and inactivation of Rb by inducing p27Kip1. Taken together, this study identifies LN-521 as an ideal candidate substrate for HPC culture and uncovers an unexpected positive role for p53 in regulating proliferation of HPCs, which makes it a potential target for HPC-based regenerative medicine.
Nature.com
"Hypothesis: Patient with possible disturbance in programmed cell death": further insights in pathogenicity and clinical features of Fraser syndrome
European Journal of Human Genetics (2022)Cite this article. Your institute does not have access to this article. All prices are NET prices. VAT will be added later in the checkout. Tax calculation will be finalised during checkout. Buy article. Get time limited or full article access on ReadCube. $32.00. All...
Nature.com
TTYH family members form tetrameric complexes at the cell membrane
The conserved Tweety homolog (TTYH) family consists of three paralogs in vertebrates, displaying a ubiquitous expression pattern. Although considered as ion channels for almost two decades, recent structural and functional analyses refuted this role. Intriguingly, while all paralogs shared a dimeric stoichiometry following detergent solubilization, their structures revealed divergence in their relative subunit orientation. Here, we determined the stoichiometry of intact mouse TTYH (mTTYH) complexes in cells. Using cross-linking and single-molecule fluorescence microscopy, we demonstrate that mTTYH1 and mTTYH3 form tetramers at the plasma membrane, stabilized by interactions between their extracellular domains. Using blue-native PAGE, fluorescence-detection size-exclusion chromatography, and hydrogen/deuterium exchange mass spectrometry (HDX-MS), we reveal that detergent solubilization results in tetramers destabilization, leading to their dissolution into dimers. Moreover, HDX-MS demonstrates that the extracellular domains are stabilized in the context of the tetrameric mTTYH complex. Together, our results expose the innate tetrameric organization of TTYH complexes at the cell membrane. Future structural analyses of these assemblies in native membranes are required to illuminate their long-sought cellular function.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Nature.com
Author Correction: Clinical identification of the stimulus intensity to measure temporal summation of second pain
Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-17171-6, published online 28 July 2022. The original version of this Article contained errors in the spelling of the authors Daisuke Moriguchi, Shoichi Ishigaki, Xiaoyu Lin, Kotaro Kuyama, Yukiko Koishi, Ryota Takaoka, Peter Svensson and Hirofumi Yatani, which were incorrectly given as Moriguchi Daisuke, Ishigaki Shoichi, Lin Xiaoyu, Kuyama Kotaro, Koishi Yukiko, Takaoka Ryota, Svensson Peter and Yatani Hirofumi.
Nature.com
Correction to: Identification of novel genes whose expression in adipose tissue affects body fat mass and distribution: an RNA-Seq and Mendelian Randomization study
European Journal of Human Genetics (2022)Cite this article. In this article the affiliation details for Tobias Pischon were incorrectly given as the affiliation 1 but should have been the affiliation 2. Digital Health & Machine Learning Research Group, Hasso Plattner Institute for Digital Engineering, University of Potsdam, Potsdam, Germany. Stefan...
Nature.com
Author Correction: Effects of virtual hands and feet on the onset time and duration of illusory body ownership
Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-15835-x, published online 12 July 2022. The original version of this Article contained errors. After publication it transpired that the Supplementary Information file which accompanies the Article, inadvertently contained confidential patient data. This patient data has now been removed from the Supplementary Information file. Additionally, the...
Nature.com
Guiding and monitoring focused ultrasound mediated blood"“brainÂ barrier opening in rats using power Doppler imaging and passive acoustic mapping
The blood"“brain barrier (BBB) prevents harmful toxins from entering brain but can also inhibit therapeutic molecules designed to treat neurodegenerative diseases. Focused ultrasound (FUS) combined with microbubbles can enhance permeability of BBB and is often performed under MRI guidance. We present an all-ultrasound system capable of targeting desired regions to open BBB with millimeter-scale accuracy in two dimensions based on Doppler images. We registered imaging coordinates to FUS coordinates with target registration error of 0.6"‰Â±"‰0.3Â mm and used the system to target microbubbles flowing in cellulose tube in two in vitro scenarios (agarose-embedded and through a rat skull), while receiving echoes on imaging transducer. We created passive acoustic maps from received echoes and found error between intended location in imaging plane and location of pixel with maximum intensity after passive acoustic maps reconstruction to be within 2Â mm in 5/6 cases. We validated ultrasound-guided procedure in three in vivo rat brains by delivering MRI contrast agent to cortical regions of rat brains after BBB opening. Landmark-based registration of vascular maps created with MRI and Doppler ultrasound revealed BBB opening inside the intended focus with targeting accuracy within 1.5Â mm. Combined use of power Doppler imaging with passive acoustic mapping demonstrates an ultrasound-based solution to guide focused ultrasound with high precision in rodents.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Nature.com
Correction to: The experiences of people with incomplete spinal cord injury or disease during intensive balance training and the impact of the program: A qualitative study
The original version of this article contained a spelling error in an author name. The last name of the corresponding author, Dr. Kristin Musselman, should be corrected from Mussleman to Musselman. The original article has been corrected. Rehabilitation Sciences Institute, Temerty Faculty of Medicine, University of Toronto, Toronto, M5G 1V7,...
Nature.com
Author Correction: The quality-adjusted life-years in the oncological patients' health-related quality of life
The Funding section in the original version of this Article was omitted. The Funding section now reads:. "Funded by the Greater Poland Cancer Centre scientific grant no 7/02/2020/DOIN/WCO/002.". The original Article has been corrected. These authors contributed equally: Karolina Kucnerowicz and Agata Pietrzak. Medical Services Records Department, Greater Poland Cancer...
Nature.com
Detection ability of corneal biomechanical parameters for early diagnosis of ectasia
To assess the detection ability of corneal biomechanical parameters for early diagnosis of ectasia. This retrospective descriptive-analytical study included 134 normal eyes (control group) from 134 healthy subjects and 128 eyes with asymmetric contralateral corneal ectasia with normal topography (ACE-NT, study group) from 128 subjects with definite keratoconus in the opposite eye. Placido-disk-based corneal topography with TMS-4, Scheimpflug corneal tomography with Pentacam HR, and corneal biomechanical assessment with Corvis ST and ocular response analyzer (ORA) were performed. A general linear model was used to compare Corvis ST and ORA biomechanical parameters between groups, while central corneal thickness (CCT) and biomechanically corrected intraocular pressure (bIOP) were considered covariates. Receiving operator sensitivity curve (ROC) analysis was used to determine the cut-off point with the highest sensitivity and specificity along with the area under the curve (AUC) for each parameter.
Nature.com
Using metabolic imaging to investigate neuromodulatory mechanisms of rTMS
Repetitive transcranial magnetic stimulation (rTMS) induces varieties of behavioral effects ranging from cognitive domains to FDA-approved treatments for migraine and depression. Despite these exciting applications, open questions remain about rTMS mechanisms. Through studies that combine TMS with other measures (neuroimaging, electroencephalogram, etc.), we have gained a better understanding of how rTMS influences brain activity; however, these findings leave gaps in our knowledge of the neurochemical underpinnings of how rTMS affects behavior. Neurochemical and related metabolic fluctuations covary with cognitive and disease states and may inform variations in treatment outcome. Investigating the influence of rTMS on metabolism provides the potential to use metabolite concentrations as predictors of TMS response given that rTMS is designed to change behavior via neural effects.
Nature.com
Prevalence of asteroid hyalosis and systemic risk factors in United States adults
Asteroid hyalosis (AH) is an uncommon clinical entity of unknown aetiology that is associated with older age. Previous epidemiologic studies have reported various systemic and demographic risk factors for AH but remain limited due to regional constraints of their study populations. Additionally, Hispanic and Non-Hispanic black populations remain under sampled. The aim of this study is to examine the prevalence of asteroid hyalosis in the United States and identify associated factors at a national level.
Nature.com
A multi-functional role for the MCM8/9 helicase complex in maintaining fork integrity during replication stress
The minichromosome maintenance (MCM) 8/9 helicase is a AAA+ complex involved in DNA replication-associated repair. Despite high sequence homology to the MCM2-7 helicase, a precise cellular role for MCM8/9 has remained elusive. We have interrogated the DNA synthesis ability and replication fork stability in cells lacking MCM8 or 9 and find that there is a functional partitioning of MCM8/9 activity between promoting replication fork progression and protecting persistently stalled forks. The helicase function of MCM8/9 aids in normal replication fork progression, but upon persistent stalling, MCM8/9 directs additional downstream stabilizers, including BRCA1 and Rad51, to protect forks from excessive degradation. Loss of MCM8 or 9 slows the overall replication rate and allows for excessive nascent strand degradation, detectable by increased markers of genomic damage. This evidence defines multifunctional roles for MCM8/9 in promoting normal replication fork progression and genome integrity following stress.
Nature.com
Correction: The interplay between dendritic cells and CD8 T lymphocytes is a crucial component of SARS-CoV-2 immunity
Cellular & Molecular Immunology (2022)Cite this article. The licence information was missing from this article and should have been CC-BY. The original article has been corrected. Mikrobiologisches Institut - Klinische Mikrobiologie, Immunologie und Hygiene, UniversitÃ¤tsklinikum Erlangen and Friedrich-Alexander UniversitÃ¤t (FAU) Erlangen-NÃ¼rnberg, Erlangen, Germany. Medical...
Nature.com
Long term complications and vision loss in HLA-B27 uveitis
To evaluate the long term complications and vision loss in HLA-B27 uveitis. Retrospective review of subjects with HLA-B27 uveitis in a public tertiary centre between January 2008 and 2020. Results. 562 HLA-B27-positive subjects (834 eyes) had mean follow-up of 9.8 years (8173.2 eye-years). Median visual acuity at ten years was...
Nature.com
Opportunities and challenges in studying the extracellular vesicle corona
The extracellular vesicle (EV) surface corona is emerging as a crucial mediator of EV functions. This Comment discusses the roles and biogenesis of the EV corona, as well as the importance of controls to determine whether a biological effect is attributable to the internal EV cargo or to the corona associated with the EV exofacial surface.
Nature.com
Are the chronological age cutoffs used in clinical oncology guidelines biologically meaningful?
Nature Reviews Clinical Oncology (2022)Cite this article. Age is one of the strongest risk factors for cancer and also affects tumour biology, treatment recommendations and response to therapy. Although clinical oncology guidelines advocate against classifying patients on the basis of chronological age alone, most studies and published guidelines use discrete age cutoffs, often heterogeneously. Herein, we discuss age cutoffs from a historical and biological perspective, focusing on breast cancer.
Nature.com
Correction: Changes in the humoral immunity response in SARS-CoV-2 convalescent patients over 8 months
Cellular & Molecular Immunology (2022)Cite this article. The licence information was missing from this article and should have been CC-BY. The original article has been corrected. Key Laboratory of Molecular Biology for Infectious Diseases (Ministry of Education), Institute for Viral Hepatitis, Department of Infectious Diseases, The Second Affiliated Hospital, Chongqing...
Nature.com
Addendum: Elastomeric electrolytes for high-energy solid-state lithium batteries
You have full access to this article via your institution. Addendum to: Nature https://doi.org/10.1038/s41586-021-04209-4 Published online 12 January 2022. In our original article, we reported an elastomeric electrolyte having a three-dimensional interconnected plastic-crystal phase ofsuccinonitrile (SN) within the cross-linked elastomer matrix-plastic crystal-embedded elastomer electrolytes (PCEEs)-using polymerization-induced phase separation. It has been brought to our attention that the original paper did not make clear the importance of Li salt concentration, and reagent purity with regard to the mechanical and rheological properties of the electrolyte, and we would like to provide further data to illustrate these points here. We thank Dr. Lei Shi and Professor Bin Li of Sun Yat-sen University and Professor Shujiang Ding (Xi'an Jiaotong University) for bringing this to our attention.
Comments / 0