ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southborough, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
worcestermag.com

Extreme to play Indian Ranch ahead of Fenway Park gig

Extreme is expected to rock the partial roof off when they play Friday night at Indian Ranch in Webster. And the Bay State rockers will be at the baseball diamond a week after that when they open for Aerosmith for Fenway. Extreme’s guitar god Nuno Bettencourt recently talked about what...
WEBSTER, MA
worcestermag.com

Tattoo The Earth etches a powerful redemption in ink outside at the Palladium

WORCESTER — A lot has changed both inside and out of the world of Tattoo The Earth since its last ill-fated hoorah in the state more than 20 years ago. For starters, the tattooing aspect of the festival is able to flourish now, Iowa-bred metal visionaries Slipknot have gone on to achieve international legend status after receiving a lifetime ban from the stuffed-shirt confines of a city that shall remain nameless, but definitely rhymes with “Revere,” and Bill Clinton is no longer president. Man, what a time.
WORCESTER, MA
worcestermag.com

Harvey: Shores of Coes Reservoir made for a perfect playground

In 1964, the Knights of Columbus purchased from Crompton & Knowles 15 acres of parkland on the northeast shore of Coes Reservoir for $100,000. Along with the land deal came a bathhouse with 400 lockers, a beach for swimming, a concession stand and an 80-by-30-foot pavilion with a caretaker’s house attached. I grew up as the caretaker’s daughter.
WORCESTER, MA
worcestermag.com

Hanover Conservatory schedules auditions for Youth Ballet and 'Nutcracker'

WORCESTER — The Hanover Theatre Conservatory for the Performing Arts will be holding open auditions Tuesday for the Youth Ballet Company, and then for the annual production of "The Nutcracker" on Sept. 11. Both auditions are open to the public, and outside dancers are encouraged to audition. The auditions...
HANOVER, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Attleboro, MA
City
Plymouth, MA
City
Southborough, MA
City
Newburyport, MA
City
Worcester, MA
Local
Massachusetts Entertainment
worcestermag.com

Song to Get You Through the Week: Genosha rappers land blows with 'Axe Gang'

Hip-hop and martial arts movies have shared a tight connection since the ‘70s, most famously through artists such as Grandmaster Flash and the Wu-Tang Clan. Both genres were seeping into the American consciousness at about the same time, certainly, but one can’t help but see the parallels between the two genres. After all, what is “battle rap” if not martial arts with words? What is a dance battle but combat by a different form?
WORCESTER, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy