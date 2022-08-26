WORCESTER — A lot has changed both inside and out of the world of Tattoo The Earth since its last ill-fated hoorah in the state more than 20 years ago. For starters, the tattooing aspect of the festival is able to flourish now, Iowa-bred metal visionaries Slipknot have gone on to achieve international legend status after receiving a lifetime ban from the stuffed-shirt confines of a city that shall remain nameless, but definitely rhymes with “Revere,” and Bill Clinton is no longer president. Man, what a time.

WORCESTER, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO