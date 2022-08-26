Cool Party is difficult to oppose in the British Stallion Studs EBF Restricted Maiden Stakes at Epsom. Unlike the majority of Charlie and Mark Johnston's youngsters, this Postponed colt was slowly away on his Lingfield bow last week and as a result ended up on the back foot and in a poor position. It is testament to his latent ability that he was still only beaten a diminishing nose by the twice placed Zicatela and he must have every chance of going one better on the Surrey Downs.

