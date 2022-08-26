Read full article on original website
Tuesday Tips
Cool Party is difficult to oppose in the British Stallion Studs EBF Restricted Maiden Stakes at Epsom. Unlike the majority of Charlie and Mark Johnston's youngsters, this Postponed colt was slowly away on his Lingfield bow last week and as a result ended up on the back foot and in a poor position. It is testament to his latent ability that he was still only beaten a diminishing nose by the twice placed Zicatela and he must have every chance of going one better on the Surrey Downs.
Today on Sky Sports Racing: Ripon specialist Mark's Choice looking for seventh course win with new trainer
3.40 Ripon - Course lovers Mark's Choice & Bossipop head 10. He is with his third trainer in three seasons but the love Mark's Choice has for Ripon has never changed. Now in the hands of Adrian Keatley, the six-year-old is back for the attheraces.com City Of Ripon Handicap (3.40) looking for a seventh victory at the track, having made two quick runs for his new yard this month, including an impressive third (25/1) in the class two Great St Wilfrid Handicap.
Irish St Leger: Quickthorn to skip Ireland trip as Hughie Morrison looks to France and Ascot Champions Day
Lonsdale Cup hero Quickthorn is likely to skip the Irish St Leger, with Hughie Morrison eyeing up riches in France as well as the traditional curtain-call for the staying division at Ascot on Qipco British Champions Day. The five-year-old took advantage of the absence of Stradivarius and Trueshan when romping...
Today on Sky Sports Racing: Godolphin duo the ones to beat in feature Yarmouth handicap
An excellent Yarmouth card with a £20,000 handicap alongside some Group action from Deauville – featuring Hollie Doyle – headlines an exciting Sunday on Sky Sports Racing. 2:15 Yarmouth - Bin Suroor double-handed in feature. The Moulton Nurseries Handicap (2:15) looks the highlight on the Yarmouth card...
NZ Darts Masters: Gerwyn Price defeats fellow countryman Jonny Clayton to sign off in style Down Under
Gerwyn Price reeled off six consecutive legs to defeat his fellow countryman Jonny Clayton and claim the TAB New Zealand Darts Masters title in Hamilton on Saturday. The world No 1 was denied by Michael van Gerwen in the Queensland Darts Masters final a fortnight ago, but he made amends to win in New Zealand.
Derby County 2-1 Peterborough: David McGoldrick nets late winner to beat 10-man Posh
Substitute David McGoldrick scored a stoppage-time winner as Derby came from behind to beat 10-man Peterborough 2-1. Josh Knight put Peterborough ahead after Nathan Thompson was sent off but Jason Knight levelled before McGoldrick pounced to maintain Derby's 100 per cent home record. Derby had enough chances to have been...
PDC Women's Series: Beau Greaves claims her first two PDC Women's Series titles
Teenage sensation Beau Greaves claimed her first two PDC Women's Series titles in superb fashion on Saturday to begin the year's fourth double-header weekend. The race to qualify for this year's Grand Slam of Darts, World Darts Championship and 2023 Women's World Matchplay continues with Hildesheim's Halle 39 hosting four events across the Bank Holiday weekend.
Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe: Baaeed has a 'strong chance' of ending career at ParisLongchamp, William Haggas reveals
Trainer William Haggas has revealed there is a "strong chance" unbeaten superstar Baaeed will end his career in the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe at ParisLongchamp, live on Sky Sports Racing. There has been much speculation over Baaeed's next appearance after the four-year-old confirmed his status as one of the...
The Hundred: Will Jacks leads Oval Invincibles past London Spirit in front of record crowd at Lord's
A half-century from opening batsman Will Jacks coupled with Sam Curran's three wickets helped the Oval Invincibles beat London Spirit in The Hundred. A record crowd of 27,448 spectators flocked to Lord's as a good all-round performance saw the Invincibles become the first visiting team to chase down a target at the home of cricket this season, allowing them to inflict the second defeat of the competition on London Spirit.
Tyrone's Conor McKenna to return to AFL | Colin O'Riordan retires from Australian Rules
The Tyrone footballers are set to receive a significant setback with Conor McKenna returning to Australian Rules. McKenna played for the Essendon Bombers between 2015 and 2020. He then came home and made an immediate impact for the Red Hands, helping them to the All-Ireland title in 2021. The Eglish...
England player ratings: Ben Stokes and Ben Foakes combine to fire England to series-levelling success
Ben Stokes was at the heart of a stunning, series-levelling second Test win for England, while Ben Foakes and James Anderson were among the other star performers as we dish out our player ratings from Emirates Old Trafford... Zak Crawley - 7 38. Progress. Not many can have been reassured...
Northampton 0-1 Doncaster: George Miller penalty enough for Doncaster to go third
Doncaster continued their unbeaten start to the season with a narrow 1-0 League Two win at Northampton on Saturday. The game was short on goalmouth action throughout but George Miller's second-half penalty settled the spoils and took Doncaster into the top three. Marc Leonard and Sam Hoskins threatened with half-chances...
Nick Pope exclusive interview: Newcastle goalkeeper discusses his new club, England hopes and Burger King fame
Of all the hundreds of millions of pounds the new owners have invested in Newcastle's squad since taking over, the £10m they spent on Nick Pope may prove to be the shrewdest acquisition of them all. The goalkeeper, who arrived from Burnley over the summer, is slowly getting used...
Phoebe Graham's The Hundred Blog: Manchester Originals star 'chuffed' with debut wicket of Ellyse Perry
Phoebe Graham reflects on making Australia superstar Ellyse Perry her first wicket for Manchester Originals and how belief is high as her side target a play-off spot in The Hundred... It's the final week of The Hundred and it's still all to play for. Pride, passion and most importantly that...
