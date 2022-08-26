ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuesday Tips

Cool Party is difficult to oppose in the British Stallion Studs EBF Restricted Maiden Stakes at Epsom. Unlike the majority of Charlie and Mark Johnston's youngsters, this Postponed colt was slowly away on his Lingfield bow last week and as a result ended up on the back foot and in a poor position. It is testament to his latent ability that he was still only beaten a diminishing nose by the twice placed Zicatela and he must have every chance of going one better on the Surrey Downs.
Today on Sky Sports Racing: Ripon specialist Mark's Choice looking for seventh course win with new trainer

3.40 Ripon - Course lovers Mark's Choice & Bossipop head 10. He is with his third trainer in three seasons but the love Mark's Choice has for Ripon has never changed. Now in the hands of Adrian Keatley, the six-year-old is back for the attheraces.com City Of Ripon Handicap (3.40) looking for a seventh victory at the track, having made two quick runs for his new yard this month, including an impressive third (25/1) in the class two Great St Wilfrid Handicap.
Derby County 2-1 Peterborough: David McGoldrick nets late winner to beat 10-man Posh

Substitute David McGoldrick scored a stoppage-time winner as Derby came from behind to beat 10-man Peterborough 2-1. Josh Knight put Peterborough ahead after Nathan Thompson was sent off but Jason Knight levelled before McGoldrick pounced to maintain Derby's 100 per cent home record. Derby had enough chances to have been...
PDC Women's Series: Beau Greaves claims her first two PDC Women's Series titles

Teenage sensation Beau Greaves claimed her first two PDC Women's Series titles in superb fashion on Saturday to begin the year's fourth double-header weekend. The race to qualify for this year's Grand Slam of Darts, World Darts Championship and 2023 Women's World Matchplay continues with Hildesheim's Halle 39 hosting four events across the Bank Holiday weekend.
The Hundred: Will Jacks leads Oval Invincibles past London Spirit in front of record crowd at Lord's

A half-century from opening batsman Will Jacks coupled with Sam Curran's three wickets helped the Oval Invincibles beat London Spirit in The Hundred. A record crowd of 27,448 spectators flocked to Lord's as a good all-round performance saw the Invincibles become the first visiting team to chase down a target at the home of cricket this season, allowing them to inflict the second defeat of the competition on London Spirit.
Northampton 0-1 Doncaster: George Miller penalty enough for Doncaster to go third

Doncaster continued their unbeaten start to the season with a narrow 1-0 League Two win at Northampton on Saturday. The game was short on goalmouth action throughout but George Miller's second-half penalty settled the spoils and took Doncaster into the top three. Marc Leonard and Sam Hoskins threatened with half-chances...
