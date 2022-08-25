Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Buccaneers surprisingly cut Tom Brady weapon, make trade with Colts
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have just made a move Tuesday that may surprise some of their fans — and even Tom Brady. Mike Giardi of the NFL Network has reported that the Buccaneers have released wide receiver Tyler Johnson as part of the team’s roster cuts. Surprise, surprise. The #Buccaneers are cutting WR Tyler Johnson, […] The post Buccaneers surprisingly cut Tom Brady weapon, make trade with Colts appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL reader Q&A: Cooper Kupp's production, Chargers' defensive line, Rams schedule and more
L.A. Times NFL writers Gary Klein and Jeff Miller answer readers' big questions as the regular-season kickoff approaches.
NFL・
Full breakdown of the initial 53-man Las Vegas Raiders roster
The Las Vegas Raiders’ new regime led by general manager Dave Ziegler had a day of tough decisions with final
Comments / 0