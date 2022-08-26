Read full article on original website
Related
CoinTelegraph
Indonesian e-commerce giant buys local crypto exchange for $8 million
Indonesian tech company PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Tbk (GoTo) bought PT Kripto Maksima Koin, a local crypto exchange, in a bid to diversify its assets. The deal makes a landmark in the merging of mainstream and crypto in the fourth most populated country in the world. As reported by Reuters,...
CoinTelegraph
Binance Pay partnership allows UAE entrepreneurs to repay loans using crypto
Binance marked its presence among the Middle East investors by running various licensed operations in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and other regions. Targeting efforts in United Arab Emirate’s (UAE) mainstream corporate sector, Binance partnered with business lender Virtuzone, allowing new entrepreneurs to repay loans using cryptocurrencies. Virtuzone joins the list...
CoinTelegraph
Aave community proposes to temporarily suspend ETH lending before the Merge
With the Ethereum Merge on the way, the risk research and analysis team Block Analitica proposed a temporary pause in Ether (ETH) borrowing to mitigate the risks which may lead to a decentralized finance (DeFi) implosion in the Aave lending protocol during the Merge. The team pointed out the potential...
CoinTelegraph
NFTs Gaming CEO apologizes for losing 12% of startup capital through crypto trading
According to a recent blog post, 0xfanfaron, CEO of nonfungible tokens (NFTs) gaming project Ragnarok, apologized publicly for his missteps in leading the company. Ragnarok is a crypto startup that brought in $15.5 million worth of Ether (ETH) for gaming development in April through its first-ever NFT sale. However, 0xfanfaron disclosed:
IN THIS ARTICLE
CoinTelegraph
CME Group launches euro-denominated Bitcoin and Ether futures
Derivatives marketplace Chicago Mercantile Exchange Group has launched trading for Bitcoin euro and Ether euro futures contracts. In a Monday announcement, CME Group said that it launched contracts for euro-denominated Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH) futures sized at 5 BTC and 50 ETH per contract. Both contracts will be listed on CME, cash-settled and based on the CME CF Bitcoin-Euro Reference Rate and CME CF Ether-Euro Reference Rate, respectively.
India Blew Up Apartments Worth $87 Million to Send a Message
There were countdowns, livestreams, and even viewing parties. Photographers camped outdoors for hours to get the perfect shot. On Sunday, thousands in India turned up in Noida city’s Sector 93A, some 50 kilometres from the capital New Delhi, while millions were glued to their TV screens, as two mammoth buildings – nicknamed the “Twin Towers” – exploded.
CoinTelegraph
BTC price top warnings emerge as 10K BTC leaves wallet after 9 years
Bitcoin (BTC) hodlers are asking questions after 10,000 BTC dormant since 2013 suddenly left its wallet. On-chain data flagged on Aug. 28-29 confirmed a large tranche of Bitcoin had become liquid again after nearly a decade. “Lawless era” Bitcoin hit the road. Analysts first began to notice curiously high...
CoinTelegraph
The number of crypto billionaires is growing fast, here’s why
The adoption of the crypto market is increasing, which means that more money is going to various crypto projects. Due to the wealth potential, people invest in cryptocurrencies, leading to the rise of billionaires. Many people have started investing in crypto because of the great success stories that can be...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin risks worst August since 2015 as hodlers brace for ‘Septembear’
Bitcoin (BTC) is on track to see its worst August performance since the 2015 bear market — and next month could be even worse. Data from on-chain analytics resource Coinglass shows that BTC/USD has not had an August this bad for seven years. September means average 5.9% BTC price...
CoinTelegraph
Iranian businesses get the green light to use crypto for imports
Iran’s Industry, Mines and Trade Ministry has approved the use of cryptocurrency for imports into the country amid ongoing international trade sanctions. According to local news reports, Trade Minister Reza Fatemi Amin confirmed that detailed regulations have been approved outlining the use of cryptocurrencies for trade and supplying fuel and electricity to Bitcoin (BTC) and crypto miners in the country.
CoinTelegraph
Top 10 most Googled questions about cryptocurrency and its implication
What people end up searching on Google provides raw insights into the real mindset, often revealing their interest, fear, and range of other emotions about a particular topic. To identify investor sentiment amid a bear market that is yet to find its bottom, Cointelegraph dug deep into the web to find out the most Googled questions about cryptocurrencies.
CoinTelegraph
MakerDAO co-founder recommends DAI-USD depegging to limit attack surface
In light of the recent discussions around depegging its native token from USD Coin (USDC) amid sanctioning of Tornado Cash, MakerDAO co-founder Rune Christensen reached out to the community explaining why free-floating Dai (DAI) may be the only choice for the decentralized autonomous organization (DAO). In his blog post, “The...
CoinTelegraph
MAS doesn’t trust retail crypto investments, mulling more regulations
The managing director of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), Ravi Menon, addressed the agency’s mixed signals on crypto in the public sphere at a seminar on Monday. The public claimed that local regulators were spreading crypto-positive sentiments while simultaneously threatening more regulations. According to the new statement from Menon, the observation is not entirely wrong. He says the agency needs to do “a better job explaining” the situation.
CoinTelegraph
US dollar hits new 20-year high — 5 things to know in Bitcoin this week
Bitcoin (BTC) heads into the first week of September on a rocky road downhill after United States markets’ Jackson Hole rout. After the U.S. Federal Reserve reinforced hawkish comments on the inflation outlook, risk assets sold off across the board, and crypto is still reeling from the aftermath. A...
CoinTelegraph
Mt. Gox creditors dismiss rumors of massive Bitcoin dump
As rumors about an upcoming Bitcoin (BTC) dump float on Twitter, Mt. Gox creditors took to the social media platform to say that the rumors are all false, with one highlighting that the defunct exchange’s repayment system is still not yet live. In a Twitter thread, Eric Wall introduced...
CoinTelegraph
‘Most of crypto is still junk’ and lacks use case — JPMorgan blockchain head
The head of JPMorgan’s digital assets unit Umar Farooq has suggested that most of the crypto assets on the market are “junk” and that real crypto use cases have yet to fully present themselves. During a panel discussion at the Monetary Authority of Singapore’s Green Shoots Seminar...
CoinTelegraph
Ripple CEO comments on Crypto Leaks, denies funding law firm to target others
Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse took to Twitter to deny recent explosive claims made by Crypto Leaks, an online publication focusing on corruption and fraud-related news in the crypto ecosystem. Crypto Leaks published a report on Friday containing a series of short videos from an unknown source. The report claimed that...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin mining difficulty set for 8-month record gains despite BTC price dip
Bitcoin (BTC) may have hit six-week lows of under $20,000 but its network fundamentals are anything but bearish. The latest on-chain data shows that, far from capitulating, hash rate and difficulty are making snap gains. Data supports “doozy” difficulty jump. Despite being down around 7% in a week,...
CoinTelegraph
Rocky road lies ahead, but here are 5 altcoins that still look bullish
The United States equities markets plunged on Aug. 26 following Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s speech, where he reiterated the central bank’s hawkish stance. Continuing its correlation with the equities market, Bitcoin (BTC) and the cryptocurrency markets also witnessed a sharp selloff on Aug. 26. Bitcoin has declined...
CoinTelegraph
Why interoperability is the key to blockchain technology’s mass adoption
Every year, we see new blockchain networks being developed to tackle specific niches within certain industries, each blockchain having specialized functions based on its purpose. For example, layer-2 scaling solutions like Polygon are built to have ultra-low transaction fees and fast settlement times. The increase in the number of new...
Comments / 0