ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Comments / 0

Related
CoinTelegraph

Indonesian e-commerce giant buys local crypto exchange for $8 million

Indonesian tech company PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Tbk (GoTo) bought PT Kripto Maksima Koin, a local crypto exchange, in a bid to diversify its assets. The deal makes a landmark in the merging of mainstream and crypto in the fourth most populated country in the world. As reported by Reuters,...
BUSINESS
CoinTelegraph

Binance Pay partnership allows UAE entrepreneurs to repay loans using crypto

Binance marked its presence among the Middle East investors by running various licensed operations in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and other regions. Targeting efforts in United Arab Emirate’s (UAE) mainstream corporate sector, Binance partnered with business lender Virtuzone, allowing new entrepreneurs to repay loans using cryptocurrencies. Virtuzone joins the list...
CREDITS & LOANS
CoinTelegraph

Aave community proposes to temporarily suspend ETH lending before the Merge

With the Ethereum Merge on the way, the risk research and analysis team Block Analitica proposed a temporary pause in Ether (ETH) borrowing to mitigate the risks which may lead to a decentralized finance (DeFi) implosion in the Aave lending protocol during the Merge. The team pointed out the potential...
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

NFTs Gaming CEO apologizes for losing 12% of startup capital through crypto trading

According to a recent blog post, 0xfanfaron, CEO of nonfungible tokens (NFTs) gaming project Ragnarok, apologized publicly for his missteps in leading the company. Ragnarok is a crypto startup that brought in $15.5 million worth of Ether (ETH) for gaming development in April through its first-ever NFT sale. However, 0xfanfaron disclosed:
GAMBLING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mas#Money Laundering#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#Digital Payment Token#Crypto Com#Dbs Bank
CoinTelegraph

CME Group launches euro-denominated Bitcoin and Ether futures

Derivatives marketplace Chicago Mercantile Exchange Group has launched trading for Bitcoin euro and Ether euro futures contracts. In a Monday announcement, CME Group said that it launched contracts for euro-denominated Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH) futures sized at 5 BTC and 50 ETH per contract. Both contracts will be listed on CME, cash-settled and based on the CME CF Bitcoin-Euro Reference Rate and CME CF Ether-Euro Reference Rate, respectively.
CURRENCIES
Vice

India Blew Up Apartments Worth $87 Million to Send a Message

There were countdowns, livestreams, and even viewing parties. Photographers camped outdoors for hours to get the perfect shot. On Sunday, thousands in India turned up in Noida city’s Sector 93A, some 50 kilometres from the capital New Delhi, while millions were glued to their TV screens, as two mammoth buildings – nicknamed the “Twin Towers” – exploded.
INDIA
CoinTelegraph

BTC price top warnings emerge as 10K BTC leaves wallet after 9 years

Bitcoin (BTC) hodlers are asking questions after 10,000 BTC dormant since 2013 suddenly left its wallet. On-chain data flagged on Aug. 28-29 confirmed a large tranche of Bitcoin had become liquid again after nearly a decade. “Lawless era” Bitcoin hit the road. Analysts first began to notice curiously high...
CURRENCIES
CoinTelegraph

The number of crypto billionaires is growing fast, here’s why

The adoption of the crypto market is increasing, which means that more money is going to various crypto projects. Due to the wealth potential, people invest in cryptocurrencies, leading to the rise of billionaires. Many people have started investing in crypto because of the great success stories that can be...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Singapore
CoinTelegraph

Iranian businesses get the green light to use crypto for imports

Iran’s Industry, Mines and Trade Ministry has approved the use of cryptocurrency for imports into the country amid ongoing international trade sanctions. According to local news reports, Trade Minister Reza Fatemi Amin confirmed that detailed regulations have been approved outlining the use of cryptocurrencies for trade and supplying fuel and electricity to Bitcoin (BTC) and crypto miners in the country.
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

Top 10 most Googled questions about cryptocurrency and its implication

What people end up searching on Google provides raw insights into the real mindset, often revealing their interest, fear, and range of other emotions about a particular topic. To identify investor sentiment amid a bear market that is yet to find its bottom, Cointelegraph dug deep into the web to find out the most Googled questions about cryptocurrencies.
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

MakerDAO co-founder recommends DAI-USD depegging to limit attack surface

In light of the recent discussions around depegging its native token from USD Coin (USDC) amid sanctioning of Tornado Cash, MakerDAO co-founder Rune Christensen reached out to the community explaining why free-floating Dai (DAI) may be the only choice for the decentralized autonomous organization (DAO). In his blog post, “The...
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

MAS doesn’t trust retail crypto investments, mulling more regulations

The managing director of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), Ravi Menon, addressed the agency’s mixed signals on crypto in the public sphere at a seminar on Monday. The public claimed that local regulators were spreading crypto-positive sentiments while simultaneously threatening more regulations. According to the new statement from Menon, the observation is not entirely wrong. He says the agency needs to do “a better job explaining” the situation.
RETAIL
CoinTelegraph

US dollar hits new 20-year high — 5 things to know in Bitcoin this week

Bitcoin (BTC) heads into the first week of September on a rocky road downhill after United States markets’ Jackson Hole rout. After the U.S. Federal Reserve reinforced hawkish comments on the inflation outlook, risk assets sold off across the board, and crypto is still reeling from the aftermath. A...
CURRENCIES
CoinTelegraph

Mt. Gox creditors dismiss rumors of massive Bitcoin dump

As rumors about an upcoming Bitcoin (BTC) dump float on Twitter, Mt. Gox creditors took to the social media platform to say that the rumors are all false, with one highlighting that the defunct exchange’s repayment system is still not yet live. In a Twitter thread, Eric Wall introduced...
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

Ripple CEO comments on Crypto Leaks, denies funding law firm to target others

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse took to Twitter to deny recent explosive claims made by Crypto Leaks, an online publication focusing on corruption and fraud-related news in the crypto ecosystem. Crypto Leaks published a report on Friday containing a series of short videos from an unknown source. The report claimed that...
BUSINESS
CoinTelegraph

Rocky road lies ahead, but here are 5 altcoins that still look bullish

The United States equities markets plunged on Aug. 26 following Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s speech, where he reiterated the central bank’s hawkish stance. Continuing its correlation with the equities market, Bitcoin (BTC) and the cryptocurrency markets also witnessed a sharp selloff on Aug. 26. Bitcoin has declined...
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

Why interoperability is the key to blockchain technology’s mass adoption

Every year, we see new blockchain networks being developed to tackle specific niches within certain industries, each blockchain having specialized functions based on its purpose. For example, layer-2 scaling solutions like Polygon are built to have ultra-low transaction fees and fast settlement times. The increase in the number of new...
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy