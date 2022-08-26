Feasibility of low-cost particle sensor types in long-term indoor air pollution health studies after repeated calibration, 2019"“2021

Temporomandibular disorders (TMD) are a multifactorial condition associated with both physical and psychological factors. Stress has been known to trigger or worsens TMD. We aimed to investigate whether the novel coronavirus disease-2019 (COVID-19) pandemic aggravates depression in patients with painful TMD, and the factors that affect their level of depression. We included 112 patients with painful TMD (74 females, 38 males; mean age: 35.90"‰Â±"‰17.60Â years; myalgia [n"‰="‰38], arthralgia [n"‰="‰43], mixed joint"“muscle TMD pain [n"‰="‰31]). TMD was diagnosed based on the Diagnostic Criteria for TMD Axis I. Physical pain intensity was recorded using the visual analog scale (VAS); psycho-emotional status (depression: Beck Depression Inventory [BDI], anxiety: Beck Anxiety Inventory [BAI], and generalized stress related to COVID19: Global Assessment of Recent Stress [GARS]) was investigated twice (before [BC] and after COVID-19 [AC]). Additionally, factors affecting BDI-AC were investigated. BDI (p"‰<"‰0.001), BAI (p"‰<"‰0.001), GARS (p"‰<"‰0.001), and VAS (p"‰<"‰0.01) scores were significantly increased at AC than BC. The depression, anxiety, and stress levels were significantly positively correlated, and the AC and BC values of each factor showed a high correlation. In the mixed TMD group, BDI-AC was positively correlated with VAS-AC (p"‰<"‰0.001). In the multiple regression analysis, clenching habit was the strongest predictor of an increase in the BDI scores from moderate to severe, followed by psychological distress, muscle stiffness, female sex, BAI-AC, and TMJ sounds. COVID-19 has negatively affected the psycho-emotional state of patients with painful TMD, and several clinical factors, including female sex and clenching habits, have influenced depression.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO