Feasibility of low-cost particle sensor types in long-term indoor air pollution health studies after repeated calibration, 2019"“2021

Nuclear Fusion Breakthrough Confirmed: California Team Achieved Ignition
If we could harness fusion to generate electricity, it would be one of the most efficient and least polluting sources of energy possible.
natureworldnews.com
Mutant Goat with Human Face is Being Worshipped Like a God in India
The goat born in the village Nimodia on the outskirts of Jaipur, the capital of the state of Rajasthan, India, was initially described looking like a grumpy old man by the locals, but was later on worshipped as an "avatar of god", according to NewsBreak. One of the videos taken...
CNBC
Amazon strikes green hydrogen deal with fuel cell maker Plug Power, sending shares up
Plug Power's stock surged after Amazon struck a deal with the fuel cell maker to power some of its operations with green hydrogen. As part of the deal, Amazon received the right to buy up to 16 million shares of Plug Power. Shares of hydrogen fuel cell maker Plug Power...
Nature.com
Spinal degeneration is associated with lumbar multifidus morphology in secondary care patients with low back or leg pain
Associations between multifidus muscle morphology and degenerative pathologies have been implied in patients with non-specific low back pain, but it is unknown how these are influenced by pathology severity, number, or distribution. MRI measures of pure multifidus muscle cross-sectional area (CSA) were acquired from 522 patients presenting with low back and/or leg symptoms in an outpatient clinic. We explored cross-sectional associations between the presence, distribution, and/or severity of lumbar degenerative pathologies (individually and in aggregate) and muscle outcomes in multivariable analyses (beta coefficients [95% CI]). We identified associations between lower pure multifidus muscle CSA and disc degeneration (at two or more levels):"‰âˆ’"‰4.51 [âˆ’"‰6.72;"‰âˆ’"‰2.3], Modic 2 changes:"‰âˆ’"‰4.06 [âˆ’"‰6.09;"‰âˆ’"‰2.04], endplate defects:"‰âˆ’"‰2.74 [âˆ’"‰4.58;"‰âˆ’"‰0.91], facet arthrosis:"‰âˆ’"‰4.02 [âˆ’"‰6.26;"‰âˆ’"‰1.78], disc herniations:"‰âˆ’"‰3.66 [âˆ’"‰5.8;"‰âˆ’"‰1.52], and when"‰>"‰5 pathologies were present:"‰âˆ’"‰6.77 [âˆ’"‰9.76;"‰âˆ’"‰3.77], with the last supporting a potential dose"“response relationship between number of spinal pathologies and multifidus morphology. Our findings could hypothetically indicate that these spinal and muscle findings: (1) are part of the same degenerative process, (2) result from prior injury or other common antecedent events, or (3) have a directional relationship. Future longitudinal studies are needed to further examine the complex nature of these relationships.
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Develop a More Environmentally Friendly Air Conditioner
Summer is in full swing in the United States, and people are turning down the thermostats for their air conditioners to beat the heat. However, the hydrofluorocarbon refrigerants in these and other cooling devices are potent greenhouse gases and major drivers of climate change. Today, scientists report a prototype device that could replace existing “A/Cs” in the future. It uses solid refrigerants to efficiently cool a space and is much more environmentally friendly.
Nature.com
Identifying cell receptors for the nanoparticle protein corona using genome screens
Nanotechnology provides platforms to deliver medical agents to specific cells. However, the nanoparticle's surface becomes covered with serum proteins in the blood after administration despite engineering efforts to protect it with targeting or blocking molecules. Here, we developed a strategy to identify the main interactions between nanoparticle-adsorbed proteins and a cell by integrating mass spectrometry with pooled genome screens and Search Tool for the Retrieval of Interacting Genes analysis. We found that the low-density lipoprotein (LDL) receptor was responsible for approximately 75% of serum-coated gold nanoparticle uptake in U-87 MG cells. Apolipoprotein B and complement C8 proteins on the nanoparticle mediated uptake through the LDL receptor. In vivo, nanoparticle accumulation correlated with LDL receptor expression in the organs of mice. A detailed understanding of how adsorbed serum proteins bind to cell receptors will lay the groundwork for controlling the delivery of nanoparticles at the molecular level to diseased tissues for therapeutic and diagnostic applications.
scitechdaily.com
A New Concept for Low-Cost Batteries – Made From Inexpensive, Abundant Materials
An aluminum-sulfur battery, made from inexpensive, abundant materials, could provide low-cost backup storage for renewable energy sources. As ever larger installations of wind and solar power systems are being built around the world, the need is growing fast for economical, large-scale backup systems to provide power when the the air is calm and sun is down. Today’s lithium-ion batteries are still too expensive for most such applications. Other options such as pumped hydro require specific topography that’s not always available.
Nature.com
Zero-field superconducting diode effect in small-twist-angle trilayer graphene
The critical current of a superconductor can be different for opposite directions of current flow when both time-reversal and inversion symmetry are broken. Such non-reciprocal behaviour creates a superconducting diode and has recently been experimentally demonstrated by breaking these symmetries with an applied magnetic field or by the construction of a magnetic tunnel junction. Here we report an intrinsic superconducting diode effect that is present at zero external magnetic field in mirror-symmetric twisted trilayer graphene. Such non-reciprocal behaviour, with sign that can be reversed through training with an out-of-plane magnetic field, provides direct evidence of the microscopic coexistence between superconductivity and time-reversal symmetry breaking. In addition to the magnetic-field trainability, we show that the zero-field diode effect can be controlled by varying the carrier density or twist angle. A natural interpretation for the origin of the intrinsic diode effect is an imbalance in the valley occupation of the underlying Fermi surface, which probably leads to finite-momentum Cooper pairing and nematicity in the superconducting phase.
Nature.com
Clinical factors affecting depression in patients with painful temporomandibular disorders during the COVID-19 pandemic
Temporomandibular disorders (TMD) are a multifactorial condition associated with both physical and psychological factors. Stress has been known to trigger or worsens TMD. We aimed to investigate whether the novel coronavirus disease-2019 (COVID-19) pandemic aggravates depression in patients with painful TMD, and the factors that affect their level of depression. We included 112 patients with painful TMD (74 females, 38 males; mean age: 35.90"‰Â±"‰17.60Â years; myalgia [n"‰="‰38], arthralgia [n"‰="‰43], mixed joint"“muscle TMD pain [n"‰="‰31]). TMD was diagnosed based on the Diagnostic Criteria for TMD Axis I. Physical pain intensity was recorded using the visual analog scale (VAS); psycho-emotional status (depression: Beck Depression Inventory [BDI], anxiety: Beck Anxiety Inventory [BAI], and generalized stress related to COVID19: Global Assessment of Recent Stress [GARS]) was investigated twice (before [BC] and after COVID-19 [AC]). Additionally, factors affecting BDI-AC were investigated. BDI (p"‰<"‰0.001), BAI (p"‰<"‰0.001), GARS (p"‰<"‰0.001), and VAS (p"‰<"‰0.01) scores were significantly increased at AC than BC. The depression, anxiety, and stress levels were significantly positively correlated, and the AC and BC values of each factor showed a high correlation. In the mixed TMD group, BDI-AC was positively correlated with VAS-AC (p"‰<"‰0.001). In the multiple regression analysis, clenching habit was the strongest predictor of an increase in the BDI scores from moderate to severe, followed by psychological distress, muscle stiffness, female sex, BAI-AC, and TMJ sounds. COVID-19 has negatively affected the psycho-emotional state of patients with painful TMD, and several clinical factors, including female sex and clenching habits, have influenced depression.
Nature.com
A mixed methods study of perceptions of bias among neonatal intensive care unit staff
Inequity in neonatology may be potentiated within neonatal intensive care units (NICUs) by the effects of bias. Addressing bias can lead to improved, more equitable care. Understanding perceptions of bias can inform targeted interventions to reduce the impact of bias. We conducted a mixed methods study to characterize the perceptions of bias among NICU staff.
Sources Of Indoor Air Pollution You Should Be Aware Of
Indoor air pollution can cause short-term and long-term health problems. Read on to learn the sources of indoor air pollution and how to keep yourself safe.
techeblog.com
Engineers Develop Drone with Specialized Landing Gear That Enables it to Touch Down Safely on Angled Surfaces
University of Sherbrooke engineers have developed a drone with specialized landing gear that enables it to touch down safely on angled surfaces like rooftops. The modified DJI F450 drone does this by using extremely lightweight friction shock absorbers that are designed to absorb kinetic energy from impact. Rapid thrust reversal...
Nature.com
Correction to: The experiences of people with incomplete spinal cord injury or disease during intensive balance training and the impact of the program: A qualitative study
The original version of this article contained a spelling error in an author name. The last name of the corresponding author, Dr. Kristin Musselman, should be corrected from Mussleman to Musselman. The original article has been corrected. Rehabilitation Sciences Institute, Temerty Faculty of Medicine, University of Toronto, Toronto, M5G 1V7,...
Nature.com
Prevalence of asteroid hyalosis and systemic risk factors in United States adults
Asteroid hyalosis (AH) is an uncommon clinical entity of unknown aetiology that is associated with older age. Previous epidemiologic studies have reported various systemic and demographic risk factors for AH but remain limited due to regional constraints of their study populations. Additionally, Hispanic and Non-Hispanic black populations remain under sampled. The aim of this study is to examine the prevalence of asteroid hyalosis in the United States and identify associated factors at a national level.
Nature.com
Genomics solves the mystery of a medieval mass burial
Analysis identifies the remains in an English well as those of medieval Jews, who were probably the victims of an antisemitic massacre. You have full access to this article via your institution. Genomic analysis suggests that human remains recovered from a medieval well in Norwich, UK, were probably those of...
Nature.com
Author Correction: The quality-adjusted life-years in the oncological patients' health-related quality of life
The Funding section in the original version of this Article was omitted. The Funding section now reads:. "Funded by the Greater Poland Cancer Centre scientific grant no 7/02/2020/DOIN/WCO/002.". The original Article has been corrected. These authors contributed equally: Karolina Kucnerowicz and Agata Pietrzak. Medical Services Records Department, Greater Poland Cancer...
Nature.com
Pollen beetle offspring is more parasitized under moderate nitrogen fertilization of oilseed rape due to more attractive volatile signal
Biocontrol providing parasitoids can orientate according to volatile organic compounds (VOCs) of their host's plants, the emission of which is potentially dependent on the availability of soil nitrogen (N). This paper aimed at finding the optimal N fertilization rate for oilseed rape (Brassica napus L.) to favor parasitism of pollen beetles (Brassicogethes aeneus Fab. syn. Meligethes aeneus Fab.) in a controlled environment. Pollen beetles preferred to oviposit into buds of plants growing under higher N fertilization, whereas their parasitoids favored moderate N fertilization. As a part of induced defense, the proportion of volatile products of glucosinolate pathway in the total oilseed rape VOC emission blend was increased. Our results suggest that the natural biological control of pollen beetle herbivory is best supported by moderate N fertilization rates.
Nature.com
Author Correction: Assessment of thermal distribution through an inclined radiative-convective porous fin of concave profile using generalized residual power series method (GRPSM)
Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-15396-z, published online 02 August 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in the Grant Code stated in the Acknowledgements section. "The authors acknowledge the financial support provided by the Center of Excellence in Theoretical and Computational Science (TaCS-CoE), KMUTT. This research was...
Nature.com
Author Correction: A high-throughput microfluidic approach for 1000-fold leukocyte reduction of platelet-rich plasma
Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/srep35943, published online 24 October 2016. This Article contains an error in equation 1, where the terms wc(i) and wc(ref) are inverted. Author information. Author notes. Sean C. Gifford. Present address: Present address: Halcyon Biomedical Incorporated, Friendswood, TX, 77546, USA. Authors and Affiliations. Department of Biomedical...
Nature.com
Author Correction: Clinical identification of the stimulus intensity to measure temporal summation of second pain
Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-17171-6, published online 28 July 2022. The original version of this Article contained errors in the spelling of the authors Daisuke Moriguchi, Shoichi Ishigaki, Xiaoyu Lin, Kotaro Kuyama, Yukiko Koishi, Ryota Takaoka, Peter Svensson and Hirofumi Yatani, which were incorrectly given as Moriguchi Daisuke, Ishigaki Shoichi, Lin Xiaoyu, Kuyama Kotaro, Koishi Yukiko, Takaoka Ryota, Svensson Peter and Yatani Hirofumi.
