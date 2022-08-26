Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dangerous 'Knockout' Game Returning To NYC, Police WarnJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Governor Abbott Said While Biden Ignores the Crisis, Texas Steps UpTom HandyTexas State
Texas Sent More Migrants to New York - Overall, the City Will Spend $300 Million Supporting MigrantsTom HandyNew York City, NY
Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco Is Coming Back To New York, Performing Stand Up Shows For His ''Nobody Does This'' TourFlorence CarmelaNew York City, NY
Brooklyn affordable apartments available for $1,437 a month with one-month free rentBeth TorresBrooklyn, NY
Related
unionnewsdaily.com
Kean University to host second Jazz & Roots Music Festival
UNION, NJ — Kean University invites the community to enjoy a free evening of music at the second Jazz & Roots Music Festival on Saturday, Sept. 24, from 4 to 8 p.m. The Jazz & Roots Music Festival, produced by Kean and internationally acclaimed bassist/producer Mike Griot, offers professional jazz, blues and reggae in a beautiful outdoor setting on The Lawn at Enlow Hall, on Kean’s East Campus, 215 North Ave. in Hillside. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, blankets to settle in, and to bring picnics or enjoy the food trucks.
evgrieve.com
Foxface closing Friday ahead of a move to new Avenue A space
Foxface, the specialty sandwich shop inside the William Barnacle Tavern at Theatre 80 on St. Mark's Place, is closing this Friday ahead of a move to Avenue A. As previously reported, Foxface has been working on a new outpost at 189 Avenue A between 11th Street and 12th Street. This location will be open in a few weeks, per an email sent yesterday to Foxface customers.
Bob LuPone, actor from ‘Sopranos’ and MCC Theater co-founder, dead at 76
Actor Bob LuPone, the Tony-nominated founding director of New York’s MCC Theater who appeared in “The Sopranos,” died Saturday of pancreatic cancer. He was 76. LuPone, the brother of Tony winner Patti LuPone, had been in treatment for cancer for three years, Bernie Telsey and Will Cantler of MCC Theater said in a letter Aug. 27.
Seafood Festival Customers Cry ‘Rip Off’ After Disastrous Event
Ticket holders say something fishy happened at this weekend's Hudson River Seafood Festival. An event touted as "total seafood nirvana" is being criticized for high prices and a lack of actual food. The festival took place on Saturday and Sunday at Riverfront Park in Beacon. Ticket holders expecting "buckets of shrimp" say they were met with insanely long lines and not nearly enough food to go around.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cohaitungchi.com
80 Magical Things To Do In New York City This December
It’s officially December and that means holiday mania!. 59. Binge SATC’s reboot ‘And Just Like That…”. It’s officially December and that means holiday mania!. There’s simply no better place than NYC to get in the spirit of the season and as 2021 comes to a close, New York City is bustling with activities.
evgrieve.com
The Boys' Club has moved out of its longtime home on 10th Street and Avenue A
For the first time in 121 years, the Boys' Club of New York will no longer be part of 287 E. 10th St. at Avenue A. A spokesperson confirmed that the nonprofit was leaving the Harriman Clubhouse this summer and that they'd continue to support the LES community with after-school and weekend programming, though they didn't offer specifics.
21 NYC concerts, festivals, and music events you don’t want to miss this fall
Mary J. Blige, seen here performing at the BET Awards in June, caps a banner year with a Barclays Center show in October. From huge events by Roxy Music, Mary J. Blige, and Pavement to important showcases for rising stars like Rema, Kali Malone, Remi Wolf, and Seth Parker Woods, here are the fall music events you don't want to miss. [ more › ]
Black composer's classical music piece to be performed in Harlem for 1st time in 85 years
Rehearsal for Friday's performance of "The Ordering of Moses" at Riverside Church in Harlem was running a little late Thursday night ... 85 years late.
RELATED PEOPLE
njarts.net
Joey DeFrancesco, masterful jazz organist, dies at 51
At the 2019 Montclair Jazz Festival, Christian McBride introduced his longtime friend, organist Joey DeFrancesco as “the one, the only, the great Joey DeFranceso,” during a set that also featured McBride on bass, Mark Whitfield on guitar and Oliver Phillips on drums. You can watch some of the set on the video below, starting at the 4:35 mark.
Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco Is Coming Back To New York, Performing Stand Up Shows For His ''Nobody Does This'' Tour
Sebastian Maniscalco on stage in a stand-up show in 2018PACK EXPO. Fans of Sebastian Maniscalco have been waiting for the stand-up comedian to return to the New York area and in September, they're finally getting their wish.
Man who fatally jumped from East Village apartment building identified as controversial art critic Charlie Finch
One of the two men who jumped to their death just hours apart in separate incidents in New York City on Wednesday was renowned art critic Charlie Finch.
evgrieve.com
[Updated] Police investigation in Tompkins Square Park as workers prep for the Charlie Parker Jazz Festival
Workers continue to set up for the Charlie Parker Jazz Festival today (3-7 p.m.) in Tompkins Square Park. Nearby this morning, police had taped off part of the benches in the center of the Park. A man's body, partially covered by a white sheet, was slumped on a bench. Witnesses said this was likely an overdose. No other information was available at the moment.
IN THIS ARTICLE
thefordhamram.com
The Best of the Bronx: Where to Eat Around Arthur Avenue
One of Fordham University’s best qualities is being located just steps outside of Arthur Avenue, known for the fine dining that makes up the original Little Italy. You simply can’t beat the incredible Italian food options right off campus. As a self-proclaimed Bronx foodie, I’d like to outline a comprehensive guide of the best places to eat while at Fordham.
Seen on ABC7NY: Eatup! NYC
A page with video and information about Eatup! NYC 2022.
getitforless.info
THE LOBSTER PLACE HAPPY HOUR
Lobster Place is a seafood experience like no other. Inside our Chelsea Market space you’ll find a top-notch fresh seafood counter, raw bar, sushi bar and fresh steamed lobsters to stay or to go – not to mention our Michelin-acclaimed Cull and Pistol Oyster Bar and the city’s best lobster roll at C&P Galley. Did you know about these delicious specials at The Lobster Place.
Allan’s Bakery Bar and Café holds grand opening on Nostrand Avenue
Allan’s Bakery Bar and Café held its grand opening in Brooklyn on Nostrand Avenue Sunday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Dough By Licastri opens a South Shore restaurant
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A trio of entrepreneurs has opened Dough By Licastri’s second location. A so-called “soft opening” party on Sunday launched the restaurant, attracting a few hundred supporters between invited guests and curious passersby. Owners Fred D’Ottavio, Vito Balsamo and Allie Alfonso greeted friends...
Memorial mass on the 55th anniversary of Father Capodanno’s death will be held in Fort Wadsworth chapel bearing his name | Inside Out
Editor’s Note: Welcome to Inside Out, our weekly roundup of stories about Staten Islanders making waves, being seen, supporting our community and just making our borough a special place to live. Have a story for Inside Out? Email Carol Ann Benanti at benanti@siadvance.com. STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — To commemorate...
evgrieve.com
Claim: City cuts down tree on 5th Street after block association receives permission for pruning
A stump is all that's left of a 50-plus-year-old flowering Callery pear tree outside 339 E. Fifth St. between First Avenue and Second Avenue. According to a member of the East Fifth St. Block Association Tree Committee, the group hired (at a cost of $500) an arborist who pruned the tree — with the approval of the New York City Department of Parks & Recreation... "cutting off worrisome branches to maintain safety."
11 Popular Coffee Spots to Visit in Westchester, NY
Aahhhh coffee, music to my taste buds. Who doesn’t enjoy a good cup of joe when they wake up or just anytime of day for that matter. Westchester county is nothing short of coffee houses and more and more keep opening up every month! Here are my list of the best coffee houses you have to try!
Comments / 0