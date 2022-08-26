ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
unionnewsdaily.com

Kean University to host second Jazz & Roots Music Festival

UNION, NJ — Kean University invites the community to enjoy a free evening of music at the second Jazz & Roots Music Festival on Saturday, Sept. 24, from 4 to 8 p.m. The Jazz & Roots Music Festival, produced by Kean and internationally acclaimed bassist/producer Mike Griot, offers professional jazz, blues and reggae in a beautiful outdoor setting on The Lawn at Enlow Hall, on Kean’s East Campus, 215 North Ave. in Hillside. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, blankets to settle in, and to bring picnics or enjoy the food trucks.
HILLSIDE, NJ
evgrieve.com

Foxface closing Friday ahead of a move to new Avenue A space

Foxface, the specialty sandwich shop inside the William Barnacle Tavern at Theatre 80 on St. Mark's Place, is closing this Friday ahead of a move to Avenue A. As previously reported, Foxface has been working on a new outpost at 189 Avenue A between 11th Street and 12th Street. This location will be open in a few weeks, per an email sent yesterday to Foxface customers.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Seafood Festival Customers Cry ‘Rip Off’ After Disastrous Event

Ticket holders say something fishy happened at this weekend's Hudson River Seafood Festival. An event touted as "total seafood nirvana" is being criticized for high prices and a lack of actual food. The festival took place on Saturday and Sunday at Riverfront Park in Beacon. Ticket holders expecting "buckets of shrimp" say they were met with insanely long lines and not nearly enough food to go around.
BEACON, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
cohaitungchi.com

80 Magical Things To Do In New York City This December

It’s officially December and that means holiday mania!. 59. Binge SATC’s reboot ‘And Just Like That…”. It’s officially December and that means holiday mania!. There’s simply no better place than NYC to get in the spirit of the season and as 2021 comes to a close, New York City is bustling with activities.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Melissa Aldana
Person
Charlie Parker
Person
Art Tatum
Person
Bud Powell
Person
Archie Shepp
njarts.net

Joey DeFrancesco, masterful jazz organist, dies at 51

At the 2019 Montclair Jazz Festival, Christian McBride introduced his longtime friend, organist Joey DeFrancesco as “the one, the only, the great Joey DeFranceso,” during a set that also featured McBride on bass, Mark Whitfield on guitar and Oliver Phillips on drums. You can watch some of the set on the video below, starting at the 4:35 mark.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
evgrieve.com

[Updated] Police investigation in Tompkins Square Park as workers prep for the Charlie Parker Jazz Festival

Workers continue to set up for the Charlie Parker Jazz Festival today (3-7 p.m.) in Tompkins Square Park. Nearby this morning, police had taped off part of the benches in the center of the Park. A man's body, partially covered by a white sheet, was slumped on a bench. Witnesses said this was likely an overdose. No other information was available at the moment.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Tompkins Square Park#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Jazz Trumpeter#Avant Garde Jazz#Localevent#Festival#Chilean#Canadian#The Wall Street Journal
thefordhamram.com

The Best of the Bronx: Where to Eat Around Arthur Avenue

One of Fordham University’s best qualities is being located just steps outside of Arthur Avenue, known for the fine dining that makes up the original Little Italy. You simply can’t beat the incredible Italian food options right off campus. As a self-proclaimed Bronx foodie, I’d like to outline a comprehensive guide of the best places to eat while at Fordham.
BRONX, NY
getitforless.info

THE LOBSTER PLACE HAPPY HOUR

Lobster Place is a seafood experience like no other. Inside our Chelsea Market space you’ll find a top-notch fresh seafood counter, raw bar, sushi bar and fresh steamed lobsters to stay or to go – not to mention our Michelin-acclaimed Cull and Pistol Oyster Bar and the city’s best lobster roll at C&P Galley. Did you know about these delicious specials at The Lobster Place.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
The Staten Island Advance

Memorial mass on the 55th anniversary of Father Capodanno’s death will be held in Fort Wadsworth chapel bearing his name | Inside Out

Editor’s Note: Welcome to Inside Out, our weekly roundup of stories about Staten Islanders making waves, being seen, supporting our community and just making our borough a special place to live. Have a story for Inside Out? Email Carol Ann Benanti at benanti@siadvance.com. STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — To commemorate...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
evgrieve.com

Claim: City cuts down tree on 5th Street after block association receives permission for pruning

A stump is all that's left of a 50-plus-year-old flowering Callery pear tree outside 339 E. Fifth St. between First Avenue and Second Avenue. According to a member of the East Fifth St. Block Association Tree Committee, the group hired (at a cost of $500) an arborist who pruned the tree — with the approval of the New York City Department of Parks & Recreation... "cutting off worrisome branches to maintain safety."
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy