rigzone.com
Shell Hires Deepsea Bollsta For Namibia Work
Offshore drilling contractor Northern Ocean has secured a contract award from oil major Shell for operations in Namibia. Northern Ocean said that it won a contract award for the Deepsea Bollsta semi-submersible rig from Shell for work in a benign environment market. The contract is expected to start in the middle of the fourth quarter of 2022 and has an estimated firm duration of twelve months plus one six-month option.
marketplace.org
Why aren’t oil companies drilling on their 9,000 land leases?
Back in March, as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was sending the price of oil sky-high, President Joe Biden noted that the oil and natural gas industry has 9,000 permits to drill that it isn’t using. In other words, 9,000 chances to increase the supply of oil and gas — and drive down prices.
rigzone.com
Fire at Biggest USA Midwest Refinery
An outage at the largest US Midwest refinery is raising wholesale fuel prices regionally just as the agricultural sector gears up for its busiest time of year. BP PLC shut two crude units at its 435,000 barrel-a-day Whiting, Indiana, refinery after a fire Wednesday, Wood Mackenzie’s Genscape said. The fire occurred in the power house and caused a loss of cooling water, which could lead to damaged equipment, according to a person familiar with operations.
A rare 400-year-old ship discovered in a German river is an incredible example of time travel.
A 400-year-old cargo ship that "sank virtually standing," avoided decomposition at the hands of voracious shipworms, and preserved the barrels of lime it was transporting for the stone-building business centuries ago has been found by maritime archaeologists in northern Germany.
Embedded solar panels generate 50 times more power than regular solar panels
It will also prevent 70 tonnes of carbon emissions every year.
biztoc.com
Energy bill price rise will be 'devastating'
Millions of households face an unprecedented 80% increase in their energy costs in October. This will take a typical bill to £3,549 a year, according to the Energy Secretary. The rise is expected to take place across the whole of the UK, including Wales and Northern Ireland. Home in...
Elon Musk Seeks Access to a 'Demonic' Technology
Elon Musk is a science-driven business leader, interested particularly in tech with the potential to transform humanity. He loves to push the limits of innovation and is undeterred by the criticism that sometimes accompanies his ideas. As CEO of Tesla (TSLA) , he's dedicated to converting the world to a...
A man found dinosaur bones in his yard. It could lead to largest skeleton ever found in Europe
A man in Portugal stumbled upon fossil fragments while working in his yard. They may belong to the largest dinosaur remains ever discovered in Europe.
The world’s largest solar park will produce 5 GW energy by 2030
The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) is aiming for 5 GW by 2030 in the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park - the largest single-site solar park in the world. Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park project constitutes one of the key pillars of the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy to provide 100 percent of Dubai’s total power capacity from clean energy sources by 2050.
ValueWalk
Natural Gas Prices And Crude Oil Prices Are Surging
In his podcast addressing the markets today, Louis Navellier offered the following commentary. The Labor Department on Thursday announced that weekly unemployment claims declined slightly to 243,000 in the latest week, down from a revised 245,000 in the previous week. Continuing unemployment claims declined to 1.415 million in the latest week, down from a revised 1.434 million in the previous week. So on the surface, unemployment is not a problem yet, even though the four-week moving averages of both weekly and continuing claims rose slightly.
rigzone.com
Pluto LNG Expansion Is Major Step Towards Decarbonization
Expansion of the Pluto LNG facility will not only boost Australia's gas exports but also help Asian nations with decarbonization. — Australian Petroleum Production & Exploration Association (APPEA), the voice of Australia’s oil and gas industry, believes the start of construction works that will see the Pluto LNG facility expand by another train is a step towards growing the nation’s world-leading gas exports, delivering more economic benefits domestically and helping Asian nations decarbonize.
scitechdaily.com
Water World: Astronomers Discover an Extrasolar World That May Be Entirely Covered in a Deep Ocean
With the help of instruments designed partly in Canada, a team of astronomers has discovered an exoplanet that could be completely covered in water. An international team of scientists has announced the discovery of TOI-1452 b, an exoplanet orbiting one of two small stars in a binary system located in the Draco constellation about 100 light-years from Earth. The researchers were led by Charles Cadieux, a Ph.D. student at the Université de Montréal and member of the Institute for Research on Exoplanets (iREx).
MIT’s new aluminum-sulfur batteries could provide low-cost storage for renewable energy
Renewable energy is great, but what do you do when the sun doesn't shine, or the wind does not blow? You could use lithium-ion batteries but they are expensive and contain a flammable electrolyte, making them less than ideal for transportation as they run a fire risk. However, there may...
Fears of new CO2 shortage after last fertiliser plant confirms shutdown
The UK’s last fertiliser plant is to halt production, sparking fears that it could lead to a sudden shortfall in carbon dioxide needed for the food and drink industry.CF Fertilisers confirmed the move at its remaining UK ammonia plant at Billingham near Middlesbrough after soaring energy costs made production “uneconomical”.The company is one of the UK’s biggest producers of CO2, which is a by-product from the production of ammonia.It comes almost two years after CF first stopped production at its factory, sparking anger among suppliers and an urgent supply agreement co-ordinated with Government to ensure production continued.The Government has said...
Russian plant ‘burning off £8m of gas a day’ as supply to Germany is limited
Russia is burning off large amounts of natural gas that it previously would have exported to Germany while energy costs soar in Europe, the BBC has reported. According to BBC News, which cited an analysis by Rystad Energy, a plant near Russia’s border with Finland is burning an estimated £8.4m-worth of gas every day.
natureworldnews.com
Engineers Developed A Battery That Is Low Cost Than Lithium Ion Battery
Engineers have created a battery from cheap, plentiful elements that might provide low-cost backup storage for renewable energy sources. The novel architecture, which is less costly than lithium-ion battery technology, employs aluminum and sulfur as electrode materials, with a molten salt electrolyte in between. Low-cost battery. As the globe expands...
rigzone.com
Wenlock Gas Platform To Get A New Lease On Life
Alpha Petroleum Resources and Energean have agreed to explore the potential of repurposing the Wenlock gas platform in the Southern North Sea. — Alpha Petroleum Resources and Energean UK Limited have struck a deal with Orsted to repurpose the Wenlock gas platform in the Southern North Sea. Under the memorandum of understanding signed with Orsted Hornsea Project Four the platform would be repurposed into an artificial nesting site.
rigzone.com
Oil Climbs on Production Outage Fears
Oil climbed to the highest since late July as fears of production outages in Libya that would exacerbate a global energy crunch. West Texas Intermediate futures rose 4.2% to settle above $97 a barrel on Monday. Although Libyan output has so far withstood clashes between militias in the capital, traders are watching for signs that the violence may halt oil shipments at a time when Europe’s energy crisis is worsening.
rigzone.com
Eagle Ford Crude Oil Production Still Not On Pre-Pandemic Levels
Constant increases in the past six months have not yet put Eagle Ford crude oil production on par with pre-pandemic levels. Constant increases in the past six months have not yet put Eagle Ford crude oil production on par with pre-pandemic levels, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said. According to...
rigzone.com
Significant GOM Developments Could Throw Wrench in System
Rigzone's regular energy prognosticators take a look at potential hurricane effects in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, gasoline demand and prices, the Labor Day weekend and more. — (The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author)
