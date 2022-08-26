We surveyed every state lawmaker on adding rape and incest exceptions to Tennessee’s abortion law. Only Democrats responded.

These ignorant people are not aware of the amount of suffering that some women will go through because of this law. And worse… they don’t care.
this is not the government's business to get involved in tell people what they can & can't do with their bodies!!! Most of these law makers are old white men making these decisions for women. they have no clue!! what's next? no birth control?are they going to adopt any of these unwanted children? are you? the foster system is already overwhelmed. there will be more children harmed just like the story this week of the father beating his 2 month old baby on Millerville. some people should not breed. I know first hand. I am 64 raising my grandson. I have had him 11 years. do you or anybody else realize how hard this is? no you do not unless you have walked in their shoes.
Let's see how many of you holier than thous are going to line up to adopt these unwanted kids.
Comments / 95