Tennessee State

We surveyed every state lawmaker on adding rape and incest exceptions to Tennessee’s abortion law. Only Democrats responded.

By Blaise Gainey
wpln.org
 4 days ago
Comments / 95

Marty Tudwell
4d ago

These ignorant people are not aware of the amount of suffering that some women will go through because of this law. And worse… they don’t care.

NormanOkie
4d ago

this is not the government's business to get involved in tell people what they can & can't do with their bodies!!! Most of these law makers are old white men making these decisions for women. they have no clue!! what's next? no birth control?are they going to adopt any of these unwanted children? are you? the foster system is already overwhelmed. there will be more children harmed just like the story this week of the father beating his 2 month old baby on Millerville. some people should not breed. I know first hand. I am 64 raising my grandson. I have had him 11 years. do you or anybody else realize how hard this is? no you do not unless you have walked in their shoes.

jim jones 3812
4d ago

Let's see how many of you holier than thous are going to line up to adopt these unwanted kids.

Related
Advocate Andy

Tennessee Pastors Condemn "Cruelty" of Abortion Trigger Law

Total abortion ban in Tennessee now in effect, faith group calls out cruelty of "no exceptions" policy. Tennessee's total ban on abortions goes into effect today, the result of a so-called "trigger law" that effectively outlaws the procedure in the state following the Supreme Court's Dobbs decision that overturned Roe v. Wade.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Associated Press

Abortion ban faces exceptions fight in South Carolina House

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina House members plan to debate a new total ban on abortion Tuesday with no exceptions for pregnancies caused by rape or incest even as some Republicans in the GOP-dominated chamber suggested they can’t vote for the bill as written. But if the exceptions are put into the bill, the chamber’s most conservative members could join with Democrats to kill the bill, too. On the day before the debate, one of the most conservative House lawmakers said 20 Republican have signed his letter saying they would not commit to voting for the total ban with the rape and incest exceptions, which with the votes against from 43 Democrats would be enough to kill the bill. “With a solid Republican majority in the South Carolina Legislature, there is no reason or excuse we should have to negotiate a lesser position,” Republican Rep. Stewart Jones said.
U.S. POLITICS
Fox News

MSNBC's Claire McCaskill: Republicans want 'dogs sniffing women at airports' to stop out-of-state abortions

MSNBC analyst Claire McCaskill attacked Republicans supporting "extreme" bans on abortion while appearing on "Chris Jansing Reports" on Tuesday. The former Missouri senator rebuked recent efforts from the GOP in certain states enacting abortion bans following the overturning of Roe v. Wade in June. With her state enacting strict abortion laws and several states' primary elections underway, McCaskill suggested that this could be a turning point for voting.
MISSOURI STATE
Fox News

‘Abortion is actually going to save democracy’ by mobilizing voters, Planned Parenthood president tells MSNBC

Planned Parenthood President Alexis McGill Johnson called abortion the issue that could "save democracy" while appearing on MSNBC’s "The ReidOut." Host Joy Reid asked Johnson on Tuesday about plans to combat "anti-abortion candidates" following the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade. While Johnson was dismayed at the restrictions set by Republican legislatures, she remarked how it can be a good chance to mobilize voters.
ADVOCACY
The Independent

North Dakota judge blocks anti-abortion ‘trigger’ law hours before it takes effect

A state court ruling in North Dakota has once again blocked the state’s anti-abortion law, hours before it was set to take effect, allowing abortion to remain legal in the state while a legal challenge plays out.The near-total ban on abortion was set to take effect on 26 August. Abortion will remain legal as a lawsuit goes to trail.Judge Bruce Romanick previously granted a temporary restraining order last month to freeze the law following a legal challenge on behalf of Fargo’s Red River Women’s Clinic – the last remaining abortion clinic in the state.The clinic already has moved across...
U.S. POLITICS

