ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phillipsburg, NJ

Comments / 5

justsomeguy
3d ago

just what Phillipsburg doesn't need nor do they want another gas station! especially on an already congested highway that runs through Phillipsburg. town council and town planners obviously have no far sighted vision for Phillipsburg other than gas stations & warehouses. such a potty, because Phillipsburg could be so much more.

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFMZ-TV Online

After Iron Works deal falls through, Catasauqua says there's renewed interest

CATASAUQUA, Pa. – Plans for selling Catasauqua's Crane Iron Works site may have fallen through earlier this year, but the historic property still has plenty of interest. According to borough Solicitor Thomas Dinkelacker, there have been five "expressions of interest" in the 12-acre brownfield property. Before it can go...
CATASAUQUA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Phillipsburg, NJ
State
New Jersey State
Phillipsburg, NJ
Business
Phillipsburg, NJ
Government
Phillipsburg, NJ
Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quickchek#Bowling Alley#Convenience Store#Business Industry#Linus Business#Land Use Board#Llc#Njdot#Reese Bowling Centers#Vaca
WFMZ-TV Online

St. Luke's plans green space for site of Palmerton Hospital

PALMERTON, Pa. - A public green space is set to take the place of the old Palmerton Hospital in Carbon County. The building is expected to be demolished in the fall, after COVID and other delays pushed back demolition from 2020. St. Luke's will also hold a remembrance ceremony at...
PALMERTON, PA
Times News

Bitterness lingers over St. Luke’s parking appeal in Palmerton

A Palmerton business owner is still upset with the borough zoning officer’s recent decision to allow overflow parking for St. Luke’s clients. Chip Solt, owner of Joey B’s, told borough council on Thursday that the lack of parking during the day was a contributing factor in his decision to end lunch service at his restaurant at 638 Delaware Ave.
PALMERTON, PA
Pocono Update

PennDOT: Monroe County Road Work This Week 8-29

According to PennDOT, drivers in Monroe County can expect upcoming work on state roads this week. Pennsylvania State | On August 30, Local Utility will conduct Utility Work on Interstate 80 between Exit 307 (PA 611 to PA 191) and Exit 308 (Prospect Avenue) in East Stroudsburg Borough. Restrictions will be in effect from 09:00 PM To 05:30 AM. Due to lane restrictions, drivers should expect delays. Traffic can expect rolling roadblocks/traffic stoppages for utility line crossing work. PennDOT urges drivers to use caution while driving through the work zone. Local Utility expects to complete work on August 31.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Cars
NBC Philadelphia

Boil Water Advisory for Portion of Montgomery County

Residents in a small area of Montgomery County were advised to boil their water after a main break Sunday morning may have led to microbial contamination, Pennsylvania American Water company said. The water company said about 260 customers in Norristown, Pennsylvania may be at increased risk of water contamination and...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Fire on the second floor of building on Hudson Street, Phillipsburg

PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. -- Phillipsburg Police, Fire, and EMS units were called to a structure fire at 223 Hudson Street on Saturday morning, August 27. Upon arrival, it was determined that all residents had evacuated the building safely and no one was trapped inside. The fire, located in a bedroom on...
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
WFMZ-TV Online

Jenny's Kuali, Malaysian restaurant in Bethlehem, to close after 10 years

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Jenny's Kuali, a Malaysian restaurant in South Bethlehem, will close at the end of September, according to its Facebook page. That is a big loss for the restaurant's dedicated fans, including thousands of Lehigh University students over the years. The restaurant opened in August 2012. Now after...
BETHLEHEM, PA
WBRE

$127K PA Lottery ticket sold in Monroe County

SWIFTWATER, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Saturday a PA Lottery retailer in Monroe County, along with four other retailers in Pennsylvania, sold a winning Treasure Hunt ticket worth a jackpot prize of $127,000. According to officials with the Pennsylvania Lottery, five winning Treasure Hunt tickets from the Saturday, drawing will split a jackpot prize of $127,000. The […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Fire forces family from home in Pottstown

POTTSTOWN, Pa. - Fire forced a family of four out of their home in Pottstown, Montgomery County. The fire broke out around 10:40 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of Maple Street. The fire chief says the fire started in an upstairs bedroom. He says someone in the home was...
POTTSTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Encompass Health plans to build 50-bed rehab hospital in Montgomery County

An Alabama-based company plans to build a new inpatient rehabilitation hospital in Montgomery County. Encompass Health Corp., a publicly traded company, said the 50-bed hospital will be at 2660 Audubon Road in Lower Providence Township. It will serve patients recovering from strokes and other neurological disorders, brain and spinal-cord injuries,...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy