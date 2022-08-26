Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New study reveals the happiest city in the country is located in CaliforniaJosue TorresCalifornia State
Vile Anti-Hindu Racist Attack at Fremont Taco Bell Stuns the Local CommunityAnthony J LynchFremont, CA
Popular San Francisco restaurant awarded Michelin star is closing after 7 yearsJosue TorresSan Francisco, CA
Related
MLB
Powered by dad strength, Arenado homers in 4-hit night
ST. LOUIS -- Already sleep deprived, physically running on fumes and further taxed following a taut game won in walk-off fashion Saturday night, Cardinals superstar Nolan Arenado explained in detail how his emotions had run the gamut over the past four days. “It’s been a funny few days,” Arenado said...
MLB
Keuchel's Rangers debut dampened by hungry Tigers
ARLINGTON -- When Dallas Keuchel signed a Minor League deal with the Rangers and headed off on assignment with Triple-A Round Rock, he was on a mission to get back to being himself on the baseball field. Texas signed Keuchel on July 26 after he was designated for assignment by...
MLB
Cessa provides needed length amid rotation injuries
WASHINGTON -- Reds manager David Bell had a good feeling Luis Cessa could pitch more than the two innings he completed in his last start. And because of the club’s dire need for starting pitching due to recent injuries, they had to have more. The veteran right-hander, who was...
MLB
Offense fades after outclassing 'one of the best' early
KANSAS CITY -- When the Royals jumped on Yu Darvish for three quick runs in the first inning Saturday night, not many thought the Padres starter would last deep into the game. But by the time the seventh inning rolled around, Darvish was still on the mound, using the Royals’ aggressiveness shown in the first inning against them in their 4-3 loss to the Padres at Kauffman Stadium.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MLB
Yanks' bats face 'challenge' in 1-hit, 11-inning loss
OAKLAND -- Just as it looked like the Yankees' bats were heating up after a tepid start to the second half, the offense fell flat on Saturday night. After recording 29 hits over the first two contests of this weekend's four-game series at the Oakland Coliseum, the Yankees mustered only one knock in a 3-2 loss to the A's, an 11-inning affair that snapped their five-game winning streak. The Yanks also missed a chance to increase their American League East lead and to gain ground in the race for the AL pennant, as the Rays, Blue Jays and Astros all lost Saturday.
MLB
Mariners lose despite 3 HRs, stellar start from Castillo
SEATTLE -- Frustration boiled over when Ty France was ejected in the fifth inning of Saturday’s 4-3 loss to the Guardians, an all-encapsulating moment to an aggravating night in which Seattle saw a two-run lead evaporate in the eighth inning. Andrés Muñoz, who’s been among the game’s best leverage...
MLB
The best player at each position to debut in '22
There is a celebration associated with Major League debuts, because we love bright, new, shiny things and the optimism associated with freshly promoted prospects. But there is great difficulty in maintaining that celebration because -- news flash -- the big leagues are pretty darn hard. So it is only natural that many young players need time -- in some cases years -- to sharpen and hone their skills at the highest level.
MLB
E-Rod reclaiming vintage form with each start
ARLINGTON -- Eduardo Rodriguez hasn’t regained his usual form just yet, but he showed he’s getting closer in the Tigers’ 11-2 win against the Rangers on Saturday at Globe Life Field. Rodriguez, who was reinstated from the restricted list on Aug. 19 after three dominant rehab starts...
RELATED PEOPLE
MLB
Defense stings Dodgers in pitchers' duel
MIAMI -- Mookie Betts was able to erase three errors from the Dodgers’ defense with his bat in the series opener against the Marlins. On Saturday, Betts hit his 30th homer of the season and Dustin May delivered a quality start, but the Dodgers weren’t so lucky to overcome mistakes this time, as two misplays in the sixth inning from May and Chris Taylor -- and a dominant performance by NL Cy Young Award frontrunner Sandy Alcantara, were ultimately too much to overcome in a 2-1 loss against the Marlins at loanDepot Park.
MLB
Consistent playing time serving Thomas well
WASHINGTON -- Lane Thomas had strived for regular playing time since making his Major League debut in 2019. He achieved it in the Nationals outfield three years later, and the increase in playing time this season has paid off. “I feel like the more reps you get, the better you’re...
MLB
Royals keep the line moving in electric blowout win
KANSAS CITY -- On a day all about the Royals' offense pouring it on the Padres early and late and a couple times in between, too, the clubhouse opted to give its player of the game award to a pitcher who came up clutch in a big spot. Scott Barlow...
MLB
Quietly one of MLB's best relievers, Domínguez nearing return
PHILADELPHIA -- One of the most valuable, but perhaps most underrated relief pitchers in baseball this season is Seranthony Domínguez. It is why everybody is closely watching his recovery from right triceps tendinitis. “I feel better, way better,” Domínguez said Saturday afternoon at Citizens Bank Park. “Now I’m able...
IN THIS ARTICLE
MLB
Vibe check: Breaking down the O's in-game celebrations
This story was excerpted from Zachary Silver’s Orioles Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Brandon Hyde walked into his clubhouse after last Sunday’s win over the Red Sox in Williamsport, Pa. There he found Jorge Mateo, whose eighth-inning bases-clearing double powered the Orioles to victory, sporting a bright orange wrestling championship belt. It was his first time seeing that accolade exactly, but not nearly his first time catching the Orioles injecting their clubhouse with good vibes.
MLB
Verlander pulled after 3 IP with right calf discomfort
HOUSTON -- Astros pitcher Justin Verlander, the leading candidate for the American League Cy Young Award through the first five months of the regular season, was pulled from Sunday’s game against the Orioles at Minute Maid Park after only three innings with right calf discomfort. He threw 60 pitches in Houston's 3-1 win over Baltimore.
MLB
Ramírez continues to make noise in AL MVP race
SEATTLE -- So much attention has fallen on Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge because of the ridiculously hot season he’s had in 2022 -- and rightfully so. But because of that, what José Ramírez has been able to do for Cleveland has been largely overshadowed. Ramírez topped his...
MLB
Angels' MVP duo powers sweep of Blue Jays
TORONTO -- In a road trip with no room for in-betweens, Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout made sure to leave on a high note. The pair of Angels stars capped off their dominance of the Blue Jays with a pair of home runs on Sunday that propelled the Halos to an 8-3 win and an unexpected sweep at Rogers Centre.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB
Alvarez endures long August: 'Nobody stays hot all year'
HOUSTON -- The only run the Astros have managed in the first two games of what has been a frustrating series for them offensively against the Orioles at Minute Maid Park came in the seventh inning Saturday night when Yordan Alvarez singled into right field to score Jose Altuve. The...
MLB
'Just a great stretch': Rays peaking at perfect time
BOSTON -- The Rays already felt pretty good about the way they handled this challenging part of their schedule. They felt even better after finishing that stretch Sunday afternoon with a convincing 12-4 win over the Red Sox at Fenway Park. • Box score. Grinding through 17 games in 17...
MLB
D-backs end strong road trip with sweep in Chicago
CHICAGO -- Music was heard through the doors of the visiting clubhouse at Guaranteed Rate Field, outfielder Stone Garrett received another celebratory shower and there were a lot of smiling faces as the D-backs' players enjoyed some Chicago-style deep dish pizza before heading to the airport and their chartered flight back to Phoenix.
MLB
Contreras (7 K's, 0 ER) leads strong rookie showing in shutout win
PHILADELPHIA -- Roansy Contreras does not fear the fire. Since returning from Triple-A Indianapolis, Pittsburgh’s tantalizing rookie has been tasked with navigating three of baseball’s tougher lineups. The Red Sox. The Braves. The Phillies. Multiple All-Stars. Multiple Silver Sluggers. It's a trio of teams that give veterans fits, but for a third straight time, the rookie battled and the rookie shoved.
Comments / 0