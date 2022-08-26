Read full article on original website
Fox17
Crash shuts down part of M-20 in Newaygo County
NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. — A portion of M-20 is closed following a crash in Newaygo County Monday afternoon. The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) says the closure affects all lanes at Oak Avenue. This story is developing and will be updated when we learn more information. Follow FOX 17:...
Woman dies after SUV rolls over during medical emergency in West Michigan
A 73-year-old woman has died after she was involved in a fiery rollover crash on Monday in West Michigan. Following the incident, an MSP trooper and other jumped into action to try to save her.
Newaygo Sheriff: pursuit ends in fatal crash
One person is dead after hitting a tree during a police pursuit involving the Newaygo County Sheriff's Office.
Storms leave thousands without power across W. MI
Storms swept through West Michigan Monday afternoon, prompting several severe thunderstorm warnings and causing tens of thousands of power outages.
Man, 39, dies after being hit by car while walking on US-31
HOLLAND, Michigan — A man died after being hit by a car while walking on US-31, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says. The crash happened in the southbound lanes near Greenly Street in Holland Township around 9:28 p.m. Saturday. Police say a 39-year-old man from Holland was crossing the...
Man suffers serious injuries after boat collides with Holland pier
HOLLAND, Michigan — A man is hospitalized after crashing a boat into a pier in Holland, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says. Police say a 43-year-old man from Zeeland was driving a 25-foot Monterey boat while approaching the pier in Holland. The man then turned east and collided with the end of the south pier.
Driver dies after being pulled from burning car
Michigan police say video released on Thursday shows the heroic actions of a state trooper and citizens who rescued a trapped 73-year-old driver.
Severe thunderstorms could erupt quickly later today in Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, southwest Lower Michigan
An area of rapidly developing thunderstorms should happen this afternoon across southern Wisconsin, northern Illinois and southern Michigan. Part of southern Lower Michigan is in the severe weather risk area. Our area of southwest Lower Michigan has the highest threat of severe thunderstorms, especially the very southwest corner. Kalamazoo, Dowagiac,...
Motorcycle crashes with car on I-96 ramp, injuries unknown
Thursday evening, a motorcyclist was down on Plainfield Avenue, in the area of the M-44 connecting ramp to I96.
Man dead after shooting in Grand Rapids
A man is dead after a shooting in Grand Rapids. The shooting happened around 1:15 Saturday morning near the intersection of Stewart Street Southwest and South Division Avenue.
whtc.com
Another Stretch of US-31 to be Blocked Off in Holland
HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Aug. 27, 2022) – An old line of “you can’t get there from here” could be appropriate for describing how motorists may be struggling to navigate the roads in and around the Holland area over the next week. On the heels of ongoing...
Thousands pack Lake Michigan beach for Burning Foot Beer Festival 2022
MUSKEGON, MI-- Thousands of people sunk their toes in the sand as they sampled a variety of beers, ciders and seltzers during Burning Foot Beer Festival on Saturday afternoon. Festivalgoers had the opportunity to taste cold beverages from 93 breweries. A majority of the breweries were from Michigan, but a handful of breweries from Wisconsin, Indiana and Illinois also were on hand.
By the numbers: See what was hauled out of Muskegon River during annual cleanup
NEWAYGO COUNTY, MI – One would think that after 11 years of annual cleanups, there wouldn’t be much more trash to pull out of the Muskegon River.
Stolen Kia recovered in traffic stop; 3 arrested
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Three were arrested and one is still at large in connection to a stolen Kia recovered in Grand Rapids Wednesday. Police say officers initiated a traffic stop on the Kia on Page Street in the Creston neighborhood around 7 p.m. A neighbor says three juveniles...
'It looks like a prison cell': Controversy sparks over seclusion rooms in Allegan Public Schools
ALLEGAN, Mich. — Photos posted online of a room inside an Allegan County School are now the center of controversy as some are questioning its use. A 13 ON YOUR SIDE investigation revealed some inconsistencies between the law and the school's handling of certain situations where they end up turning to the room.
Muskegon breaks ground on $120 million development project
The project is the product of an $120 investment in Muskegon's lakeshore and represents what the city says is a "new era" of lakeshore development.
wgvunews.org
Harbor 31 Development aims to redefine Muskegon Lake shoreline
City of Muskegon officials and developers Thursday will break ground on a new, $120 million development on Muskegon Lake. The new, “sprawling” Harbor 31 Development is designed to redefine how people access Muskegon Lake. The project, located at 650 Terrace St., includes a new hotel, retail and office...
Serial killer Jeffrey Willis’ attorney wants to withdraw from appeals cases, motion says
MUSKEGON, MI – As serial killer Jeffrey Willis continues to appeal his convictions for killing two Muskegon County women, he may have to go through the process with a new defense attorney. Willis’ court-appointed attorney filed a motion this month asking to withdraw from representing the two-time murderer in...
Man gets prison for 2020 killing in Grand Rapids
A man will serve prison time for shooting and killing another man in Grand Rapids two years ago.
