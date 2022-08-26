Read full article on original website
travelawaits.com
7 Amazing Restaurants To Try In Ogden, Utah
My husband and I finished a year of full-time RVing in Ogden, Utah. Ogden, the first settlement in Utah, is 10 miles east of the Great Salt Lake and 35 miles north of Salt Lake City. If you are a snow skier, you probably recognize the name Ogden as it is the gateway of Powder Mountain and Snowbasin ski resorts. Ogden is continually growing and thriving, and they have a great food scene. Here are the seven amazing restaurants we tried in Ogden, Utah, on our travels and what we had from each. My list falls in the order of which we ate there.
cachevalleydaily.com
Logan and Rich school districts ranked as among “Least Equitable” in Utah
LOGAN – A recent study of 12,876 school districts across the country, including districts throughout Utah and Idaho, examined average household income and expenditures for public elementary and secondary schools per pupil to find which states and districts were the most equitable. It found that, as a state, Utah has the 20th most equitable school districts in the U.S. overall while Idaho is ranked 40th, but some districts within the states rank better than others.
saltlakemagazine.com
Lake Effect/Tommy Mckeever: 2022 Cocktail Contest
Tommy Mckeever started out moonlighting as the door guy at a bar in Ogden, but the long nights clashed with his daytime desk job. So he bailed on the day job and never looked back. “I never considered myself creative until I started bartending,” he says. “For me work had never been that way before. Now, it feels like I get paid to play.”
cachevalleydaily.com
Iris LaDonna McMichael Eborn
February 12, 1946 – August 28, 2022 (age 76) Iris LaDonna McMichael Eborn of Logan, Utah died at the age of seventy -six of Pancreatic Cancer on August 28, 2022. She was surrounded by her eternal husband Bart and their loving family. Iris was born February 12, 1946 in Macon Georgia to Rupert Lee McMichael Sr. and Ethel Oleana Potter McMichael. She was the youngest of six children.
cachevalleydaily.com
New local bike shop donates e-bikes to Logan police
LOGAN — The Logan City Police Department has some new wheels thanks to the generosity of a new local bike shop. Cyrusher recently donated two e-mountain bikes to the patrol division. Logan City Police Administration Lt. Barry Parslow said his neighbor recently approached him about wanting to give the...
Stimulus proposal would give Utah families thousands of dollars
photo of moneyPhoto by John Guccione (Creative Commons) Do you a financial boost right now during this time of rising prices? Well, there is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0, has been created by three senators Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines. These individuals want to give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. Under this new proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents.The parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month. And payments would start at the time of pregnancy.
lehifreepress.com
Lehi native, Bill Evans, returns to Utah for a celebration of over 80 years in the making
SALT LAKE CITY, UT — Lehi native Bill Evans returns to Utah for a celebration of his artistic legacy. Repertory Dance Theatre presents an evening of dance September 29-October 1 at the Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center to honor their renowned alumni dancer and choreographer. RDT will present four works by Evans–plus a performance by Evans himself– on the opening concert of their 57th season of connection. The dance collection is called Quadruple Bill (plus).
South Jordan City Has A Farmers Market on Saturdays
Fresh tomatoes from the garden(Image is author's) Being able to eat fresh fruits and vegetables is one of the favorite parts about the Summer and Fall seasons for many people. Growing their own tomatoes or other produce is a treat. That is not possible for much of the population. That is a reason why Farmers Markets are very popular during the Summer months and into the Fall.
Hiker falls 100 ft. down Little Cottonwood Canyon
LITTLE COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah (ABC4) – A 76-year-old hiker fell 100 feet down a steep slope in Little Cottonwood Canyon Friday evening, according to Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue (SLCOSAR). SLCOSAR says the incident occurred at White Pine, when the hiker stumbled on the trail and fell down the slope. Rescue crews responded […]
New Raising Cane’s location to open in Layton
LAYTON, Utah (ABC4) – Chicken fans rejoice! The nationally loved chicken tender chain is opening a new location in Layton this fall. This will be the sixth Raising Cane’s to open since the company expanded into Utah in 2021, which saw cars lining up to get a taste of the “ONE LOVE craveable chicken”. “Layton, […]
Herald-Journal
Like Yellowstone: Logan Canyon beaver colony attracting crowds
A family of beavers in Logan Canyon has gained celebrity status of sorts this summer, attracting spectators almost nightly to watch them go about their business. One reason for the beavers’ popularity is that the dam and lodge they’ve built along Temple Fork are only a few paces from the road, so families can easily park and set out blankets and lawn chairs for the evening “shows.”
KSLTV
Citing ‘significant danger to public health,’ Utah regulators shutter pain clinic
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — Suffering from debilitating foot pain, several Utahns trusted a Taylorsville clinic to help them feel better. Utahns like Larry Perkins, who has battled neuropathy for three decades. Peripheral neuropathy has overtaken his life. Perkins said he can’t drive more than a few miles without losing feeling...
cachevalleydaily.com
Fire fighters rescue stranded window washers at USU
LOGAN — Fire fighters were called out to help rescue two stranded window washers at Utah State University. The two employees were using a boom truck Tuesday, to clean outside windows of the Jon M. Huntsman School of Business Building. Logan City Battalion Chief Josh Francis said the boom...
Slightly cooler Sunday with few thunderstorms over Central Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Sunday, Utah! Mostly clear skies and slightly cooler temperatures are in store for the Wasatch Front this afternoon thanks to a weak front Saturday. Daytime highs will be roughly five degrees cooler than yesterday with breezy winds remaining. Most of the moisture moved east overnight with the cold front, however, […]
gastronomicslc.com
Dos Olas – don’t miss this excellent new Park City restaurant
Mexican cuisine holds a particular soft spot in my heart. I washed up on these American shores from limier climes some 22 years ago. Paper husked tomatillos, armies of peppers unknown, achiote and jicama, none of these words existed in a youth packed with pie and pudding. I was like the man peering wide eyed from Plato’s cave. Two decades of remedial endeavor later, let’s just say I make a mean cochinita pibil. I wouldn’t consider a cook off against a Yucatan abuelita, but remember my backstory, white pepper was considered dangerous stuff.
cachevalleydaily.com
USU Theatre Arts announces 2022-23 production schedule
LOGAN – The Theatre Arts Department at Utah State University has announced its production schedule for the 2022-23 academic year. The season will lead off with Love and Information by revolutionary British playwright Caryl Churchill. As with all of her works, Love and Information takes the idea of a play beyond its accepted imaginative boundaries.
kjzz.com
11 cars impounded, at least 6 arrested in Salt Lake City street racing bust
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Eleven drivers will have to get their cars out of a police impound lot after officers busted a street racing event in the Salt Lake Valley over the weekend. The operation was conducted by the Utah Highway Patrol and Salt Lake City Police. Eleven...
gastronomicslc.com
Spanish-inspired cooking set to crown massive new Utah hotel
This week saw the first big PR push for the glittering Hyatt Regency in downtown SLC. Press, yours included, were invited to an online presentation for the towering build which has shot up on the corner of West Temple and 2nd South. The new four star is one of a variety of impressive projects close to fruition in the capital; and luckily for us most have grand culinary ambitions attached, corralling eager chefs far and wide toward Utah stoves.
travelmag.com
Short or Long Term Parking at SLC: Top 3 spots
If you’re flying from Salt Lake City Airport and want to park your car somewhere secure while you’re away, there are several affordable parking lots nearby. Situated about 4 miles west of downtown Salt Lake City, Salt Lake City International Airport sees well over 300 airline departures to more than 90 cities in North America and Europe each day. Parking rates at SLC start at around $10 per day for long term and $21 for short term. However, by picking an off site parking option, you can find some great deals that can save you up to 60%. We’ve chosen three of the best lots for short or long term parking near SLC Airport. We advise booking these via Spothero, where you’ll always find the best rates.
deseret.com
Why Salt Lake views new 700-room hotel as a ‘game changer’ as it nears opening
The new 700-room Hyatt Regency in downtown Salt Lake City is all but ready for its grand opening in October, which will officially mark the end of a building nearly two decades in the making. Planning for the building, which is attached to the Salt Palace Convention Center, began all...
