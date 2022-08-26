ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough County, FL

Bay News 9

Hillsborough deputies: Shooting leaves one child dead, another injured

TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that has left one child dead and another injured. According to deputies, the shooting happened just after 10:30 p.m. at a home at the Armature Gate Townhomes in the 13000 block of Heritage Club Drive. Once...
TAMPA, FL
Bay News 9

Tampa's Denard Span helps single moms ride in style

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The Trop never looked so good. Forget angels in the outfield. There were tables. Lots of them with elegant place settings. There was food, several courses of it. It was a night of celebrating and a night of honoring. What You Need To Know. Denard Span...
TAMPA, FL
WOMI Owensboro

An Indiana Woman Took Her First Trip to Florida – Here’s What She & Her 3 Dogs Found in St. Pete

At almost 32 years old, I had never been to Florida until we took a vacation there last week. Okay, now that you're done gasping and judging me, let's move on. A few years ago, I randomly read about The Happy Mural Project and how they were painting a sunflower mural in St. Petersburg, Florida. Being the art lover and sunflower enthusiast that I am, I instantly added this place to my bucket list because I had to see this mural in person. Their whole mission is to inspire happiness, and who doesn't want more of that?
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
hernandosun.com

Searching for a Miracle

When Tiffany Byington of Spring Hill talks about her daughter Kenzie Morris, she speaks of a beautiful 15-month old baby girl with a very big heart. “Kenzie blows kisses to everyone she meets. She is so loving and caring. If she accidentally drops her baby doll, she’ll pick it up, hug it, and make sure it’s okay!” shared Tiffany.
SPRING HILL, FL
Bay News 9

NASA prepares for Artemis I launch, recount ends school tax referendum in Hillsborough County and Wheelchair Football League comes to Tampa

Good morning, Tampa Bay. Here's what you need to know today. Rain chances remain high for the start of the workweek. The chance begins near the coast then spreads inland. The sea breeze will move inland and thunderstorms will move slowly. Storms will become more numerous through mid to late afternoon. The ground is saturated, so it will not take much heavy rain to cause flooding concerns.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL

