fox13news.com
More rescued beagles up for adoption in Sarasota
Over the weekend, more than a dozen beagles were adopted in Hillsborough County. Now, another group will soon be ready for adoption in Sarasota County.
Pinellas County Sheriff to discuss murder involving Tampa Bay gang
LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office is planning on holding a press conference involving a recent murder indictment. The indictment is said to be related to a motorcycle gang in the Tampa Bay area. Sheriff Bob Gualtieri will be holding the press conference at 1 p.m. You can watch it in the […]
995qyk.com
Hope Is A Great Family Dog And Is Looking For A Fur-Ever Home
Hope is our Mutt Monday dog this week. Hope is a great family dog and is looking for a fur-ever home. She is a seven month old Pit mix who loves dogs of all sizes. Hope is a great family dog and is available at Pet Pal Animal Shelter in St. Pete.
Two Tampa Women Charged After Burning Children With Scalding Hot Pot
TAMPA, Fla. – Two Tampa women are facing charges for intentionally burning young children in their care with a hot pot. Officers were made aware of the abuse on August 18, 2022, after a victim, who is under the age of 10, showed up
Bay News 9
Fifteen of the 4,000 beagles from Virginia facility find homes in Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. — It’s been a busy weekend at the Humane Society of Tampa Bay. They’ve been able to see over 100 pets adopted on Saturday, and on Sunday they saw people lining up hours before they opened for the chance to adopt 15 new beagles that just arrived from Virginia.
Bay News 9
Hillsborough deputies: Shooting leaves one child dead, another injured
TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that has left one child dead and another injured. According to deputies, the shooting happened just after 10:30 p.m. at a home at the Armature Gate Townhomes in the 13000 block of Heritage Club Drive. Once...
Bay News 9
Tampa's Denard Span helps single moms ride in style
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The Trop never looked so good. Forget angels in the outfield. There were tables. Lots of them with elegant place settings. There was food, several courses of it. It was a night of celebrating and a night of honoring. What You Need To Know. Denard Span...
2 Tampa women arrested for burning children with hot pot, police say
The Tampa Police Department said two women are facing charges for intentionally burning young children with a hot pot.
An Indiana Woman Took Her First Trip to Florida – Here’s What She & Her 3 Dogs Found in St. Pete
At almost 32 years old, I had never been to Florida until we took a vacation there last week. Okay, now that you're done gasping and judging me, let's move on. A few years ago, I randomly read about The Happy Mural Project and how they were painting a sunflower mural in St. Petersburg, Florida. Being the art lover and sunflower enthusiast that I am, I instantly added this place to my bucket list because I had to see this mural in person. Their whole mission is to inspire happiness, and who doesn't want more of that?
Bay News 9
Navigating death: End-of-life doulas help patients and their families prepare
GULFPORT, Fla. — Inside a small corner home in Gulfport, Paula Adams runs through her daily tasks with cancer patient Mark Woodward, 71. She is his death doula. “We fill the gap between palliative care, hospice care and death," said Adams. What You Need To Know. Death doulas are...
hernandosun.com
Searching for a Miracle
When Tiffany Byington of Spring Hill talks about her daughter Kenzie Morris, she speaks of a beautiful 15-month old baby girl with a very big heart. “Kenzie blows kisses to everyone she meets. She is so loving and caring. If she accidentally drops her baby doll, she’ll pick it up, hug it, and make sure it’s okay!” shared Tiffany.
Feeding Tampa Bay, principal to open first food pantry in Polk County schools
As food costs remain high, Feeding Tampa Bay is expanding its school pantry program into Polk County for the first time.
Riverview man dies in motorcycle crash near Tampa
A Riverview man was killed after crashing his motorcycle on Saturday.
Family of St. Pete woman found burned in alley demands justice
The family of a St. Petersburg woman found “burned beyond recognition” is demanding justice.
Two People Die In High-Speed Ferrari Crash In Pinellas Park
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – Two people died after driving their Ferrari head-on into another car on Sunday night. According to police, on Sunday at approximately 9:43 pm, officers and rescue personnel responded to the scene of a head-on crash on Bryan Dairy Rd. “Based
Tampa Bay area programs working to offer immediate affordable housing relief
Agencies across the Tampa Bay area are working to find programs to offer immediate affordable housing relief.
Bay News 9
Parents concerned over added traffic at Apollo Beach intersection
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A busy road in Apollo Beach has some parents concerned now that school is back in session, especially when driving through a series of 4-way stops. The road in question is Paseo Al Mar Blvd just east of US 41. The road was recently extended...
Bay News 9
NASA prepares for Artemis I launch, recount ends school tax referendum in Hillsborough County and Wheelchair Football League comes to Tampa
Good morning, Tampa Bay. Here's what you need to know today. Rain chances remain high for the start of the workweek. The chance begins near the coast then spreads inland. The sea breeze will move inland and thunderstorms will move slowly. Storms will become more numerous through mid to late afternoon. The ground is saturated, so it will not take much heavy rain to cause flooding concerns.
Deputies Investigate Beach Drowning Death Of 76-Year-Old Florida Man
SARASOTA, Fla. – The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is currently conducting a death investigation. Deputies were called to the 1000 block of Seaside Drive at Crescent Beach in Sarasota just after noon on Saturday for the report of a drowning. Deputies along with paramedics
Deputies release video of Florida woman doing ‘Irish folk dance’ during sobriety test
The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office released a body camera video Friday of a woman who performed “multiple ballet and Irish folk dance moves” during a roadside field sobriety test in late April.
