makeuseof.com
How to Fix the “Last Line No Longer Available” iPhone Error
Do you keep receiving a "Last Line No Longer Available" error while attempting to place a call on your iPhone? You're not alone, as several iOS users have come across the same issue. Below, we'll briefly discuss what this error means, why it shows up on your iPhone, and teach...
makeuseof.com
Is Linux Lite the Simple, Fast, and Lightweight Linux Distro You Need?
Linux is a highly customizable and open-source operating system kernel. This is why you'll find tons of Linux distros out there to choose from, making it pretty hard to make a choice. However, if you are looking for a simple, fast, and lightweight distro, Linux Lite might be the one...
makeuseof.com
How to Pre-Register for Games on the Google Play Store, and Why You Should
Are you a fan of staying on top of the latest games to hit the Google Play Store? If you are, you might consider keeping an eye on the pre-register section. Here, you’ll find all the announced upcoming releases along with an option to pre-register for them. Pre-registering is...
makeuseof.com
How to Change the Webcam Settings on Windows 11
Almost all professionals are using their webcams more than before given the shift towards remote and hybrid work models. If you're spending more time looking into a webcam lens than meeting someone face-to-face, it makes sense to have complete control over your device. Fortunately, Windows has several built-in settings for...
makeuseof.com
How to Access the Quick Settings on Your Nintendo Switch
The Nintendo Switch offers a lot of customizability both in its hardware and software. Built with a highly-responsive design, it offers quick settings that can be used on the fly without having to move away from the game you're playing. Accessing the Nintendo Switch quick settings is really simple and...
India Blew Up Apartments Worth $87 Million to Send a Message
There were countdowns, livestreams, and even viewing parties. Photographers camped outdoors for hours to get the perfect shot. On Sunday, thousands in India turned up in Noida city’s Sector 93A, some 50 kilometres from the capital New Delhi, while millions were glued to their TV screens, as two mammoth buildings – nicknamed the “Twin Towers” – exploded.
Elon Musk Says the World Has a Bigger Problem than Global Warming
If there is one point on which critics and fans of Elon Musk agree, it is that the billionaire is a defender of the environment. Musk co-founded Tesla, a company whose goal is to help build a sustainable world. "Tesla is to protect life on Earth, SpaceX to extend life...
makeuseof.com
How to Use Workspaces and Hot Corners in Linux Mint to Boost Productivity
There are endless situations, wherein you need to toggle between different applications on your desktop. Linux Mint has the perfect solution to ease your application management woes. You can use workspaces to maintain some semblance of neatness in an otherwise messy desktop screen. If this interests you, here's how you...
makeuseof.com
How Many Phones Does Apple Sell Compared to Android?
The iPhone versus Android debate typically involves which platform is better than the other. Each platform has its pros and cons, and people can choose whichever works for them. However, besides the "who is better" debate, how do the two platforms compare in sales numbers?. Does Apple sell more iPhones...
makeuseof.com
What Is the Microsoft System Configuration Utility (MSConfig) and How Do You Use It?
Windows comes with a plethora of hidden tools that lets you better control your system. One tool that has been in Windows for ages, but very few know about it, is the System Configuration Utility, also known as MSConfig. From diagnosing general boot issues to performing a clean boot, you...
makeuseof.com
How to Manage Background App Refresh on Apple Watch
Just like your iPhone, your Apple Watch also has a feature called Background App Refresh, which helps apps search for new content even if you're not using them. While this feature is handy, it might also help reduce your Apple Watch's battery life faster. Fortunately, you can manage Background App...
makeuseof.com
How to Try DuckDuckGo's Email Protection Service in Open Beta
You can now use a free service created by internet privacy specialists DuckDuckGo to help stop advertising and tracking companies from monitoring your emails. Announced in 2021, Email Protection beta strips tracking strings from links, from images, and from other assets within emails. The project has moved to "Open Beta",...
makeuseof.com
Is Your Apple Watch Not Charging? Here's What to Do
While the Apple Watch is a fantastic smartwatch, it's not immune to fault. If your Apple Watch isn't charging, there's no need for immediate panic. You might need to try another charger or perform a software update. In some cases, the device itself might be faulty, but hopefully this doesn't apply to you—seeking repair can be a hassle, especially out of warranty.
makeuseof.com
8 Essential Self-Hosting Projects for Your Raspberry Pi
The Raspberry Pi is a single board computer—built down to a price but capable of high performance and performing the kind of tasks you would more readily associate with a server farm or data center. Today, self-hosting web-facing applications and services is a popular hobby, and this article will...
makeuseof.com
How to Prevent Others From Deleting or Adding Printers on Windows
Adding or removing a printer on a Windows device is quite easy. However, it’s frustrating when others keep adding or removing printers to your PC without your permission. So, let’s discover how you can prevent other users from deleting or adding printers to your Windows device. How to...
makeuseof.com
The Galaxy S22 Series Is Getting a Massive Camera Update
The Galaxy S22 range already ranks among the best and most popular Android cameras, and it's about to get even better. A new camera update targets numerous areas of stills and video shooting, and addresses some of the remaining complaints users have about the devices. The update is already rolling...
makeuseof.com
How to Disable or Enable the Microsoft Store on Windows
The Microsoft Store is an awesome tool that helps you download your favorite games and other apps. However, there are times when you might want to disable this tool. For example, you could disable the Microsoft Store if other people use it to download apps without your permission. Or, you could disable the tool if it keeps sending you random notifications (no matter how many times you disable those notifications.)
makeuseof.com
Snapchat Introduces Its Own Take on BeReal With "Dual Camera" Feature
It looks like Instagram isn't the only social media company taking inspiration from BeReal's success, with Snapchat announcing a new Dual Camera feature. The camera feature has been popularized by BeReal, with competitors imitating some of the app's most notable features. Snapchat Introduces a Dual Camera Feature. Just like the...
makeuseof.com
How to Fix the "Messages Failed to Load" Error on Discord for Windows
Is Discord showing you the "Messages Fail to Load" error when you navigate through a channel? It occurs when Discord is unable to load messages. Most of the time, this happens when you aren't connected to the internet or blocked from a channel. In rare cases, the app itself or an IP address block might be to blame.
makeuseof.com
CosmicStrand Is a Deadly New Rootkit That Targets Motherboards
A rootkit is one of the most dangerous types of malware that can infect your computer. In July 2022, Kaspersky discovered a rootkit that specifically targets UEFI firmware of the Gigabyte and Asus motherboards with Intel H81 Chipset. This rootkit, called CosmicStrand, could be a severe threat to your computer since Advanced Persistent Threats (ATP) actors are its developer.
