Miami-Dade Animal Services Is Holding A ‘Clear The Shelters’ Adoption Event For One Day Only This Saturday

Read full article on original website
Related
Click10.com
Family, friends saddened by death of Miami Beach city employee helping out at public pool
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – An investigation is ongoing after a leader with Miami Beach’s Parks and Recreation Department lost his life while helping to watch over an event at a popular public pool. Adrian Muller spoke to Local 10 News about his friend Peniel Janvier, also known as...
Click10.com
Waffle House, Casola’s, Norman’s Tavern among 11 places ordered shut
Below is a list of places that were ordered shut last week by inspectors with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation in South Florida. As of this publication, Cafe Chung King has not been able to re-open despite several re-inspections. All the other places ordered shut were allowed...
‘Objectionable odors,’ fly in juice maker, rodent droppings on cans: 8 South Florida restaurants forced to close
The state ordered eight South Florida restaurants to temporarily close last week after inspectors found violations including “objectionable odors,” rodent droppings, and live flies on clean cutting boards, a knife handle and napkins. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and ...
Bites-N-Sips Returns to Coral Springs for Food, Fun and a Fiesta
Bites-N-Sips is back in September, giving residents a great way to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month. Held on Friday, September 16, at City Hall from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., the event includes food trucks, cocktail stations, vendors, kid-friendly activities, and music. Admission and parking are free; however, the cost of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
secretmiami.com
Here’s Where You Can Get A Naughty Waffle On A Stick In Miami
Just when you thought you’ve seen it all, Miami’s food scene continues to bring more surprises. And when we say surprise, we mean phallus-shaped waffles because, well, conventional waffle shapes can get boring. These suggestive goods have taken the city by storm, with customers filling shops to express their fun, joyful and sexual nature.
pointpubs.com
FIRST INDOOR TENNIS CENTER IN BROWARD COUNTY PLANNED FOR POMPANO BEACH
Plans are in the works to build an indoor tennis center on a 9-acre property located at 3100 W. Atlantic Blvd. in Pompano Beach. It would be the first indoor tennis facility in Broward County. The project is being developed by partners Neal Feinberg of Parkland and Carl Gordon of...
CAR SINKS IN CANAL ON BOCA RATON, BROWARD BORDER, AT LEAST ONE DEAD
UPDATE: TWO DEAD, DOUBLE DROWNING. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: 8:09 p.m. — Two people are confirmed dead. This is the update from PBSO: “A family was fishing at the dead end of Lox Road, unincorporated Boca Raton, when for unknown reasons two adult males entered the water, went into distress, fell underwater and […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
secretmiami.com
This Latin Food Favorite Just Opened A New Waterfront Location In Bayside Marketplace
The lively and colorful Kuba Cabana, dubbed “Old world Cuba meets modern Miami,” has a home in CityPlace Doral, where it offers authentic Caribbean style vibes, bites and cocktails. Now, they’ve opened the doors to their second prime location in the heart of Bayside with outstanding views, Kuba On The Bay!
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Miami
Man Accused of Neglecting Pit Bull in North Lauderdale
The chain was so tight around a dog’s neck that it was cutting into his skin, drawing blood, and causing an infection, a hospital veterinarian said. The pit bull named “Boy” belonged to Wilson Dodorye, 35, who is facing a charge of animal cruelty, according to his arrest record.
Click10.com
WATCH LIVE: Loved ones say final farewell to FDLE agent killed in DUI crash
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Loved ones of an FDLE special agent who lost his life in the line of duty are saying their final farewell Monday. Special Agent Jose Perez died earlier this month at HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, 18 days after being hit by a driver in the area of Northwest 127th Avenue and Seventh Terrace.
NBC Miami
‘I'm Going to Protect Myself': Southwest Ranches Residents on Edge Over Car Burglaries
Residents in a Southwest Ranches neighborhood are on high alert after a car burglary spree. A resident who didn't want to be identified said his area has been victimized by at least three recent car break-ins. “Three nights ago my neighbor calls me saying that on his camera he had...
Click10.com
Widow of detective who made Broward history says wedding ring worn since 1952 vanished
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Bettye Holloway said she still can’t believe she lost the ring from her soulmate, Ulysses Holloway, the first Black detective in the Broward Sheriff’s Office’s burglary unit and a former Pompano Beach Police Department officer. After her beloved protector placed it on...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
denisesanger.com
Best Christmas Lights In Miami 2022
We may earn money or products from the companies mentioned in this post. Where to find the best Christmas lights in Miami this year. Felt so weird to spend our first Christmas ever in a tropical climate like Miami. Never mind that at 60 degrees, the locals were all wearing parkas, hats and gloves.
miamionthecheap.com
How to ride and save on Miami’s Brightline train
Brightline’s trains leave almost hourly seven days a week and connect downtown Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach. The line is poised to add stops in Aventura and Boca Raton this year and to serve Orlando International Airport in 2023. The private rail puts an emphasis on a...
Bodies of 2 missing fishermen recovered in wildlife refuge
Two fishermen drowned Sunday in the Arthur R. Marshall Loxahatchee National Wildlife Refuge, just north of Broward County.
Click10.com
Woman accused of luxury watch theft extradited back to South Florida following arrest
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A woman accused of stealing a man’s luxury watches in Fort Lauderdale is back in South Florida after being arrested out of state. Cloe Reynicke was arrested near Las Vegas earlier this month. The 23-year-old is facing grand theft charges. She appeared before a...
WSVN-TV
Residents of RV community reach settlement after being forced out in Pembroke Park
PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Residents at a South Florida RV park who were told to move out of their homes will, in a matter of months, need to find somewhere else to go after reaching a settlement with the landowners. “If you have to move out, and it’s been...
Gas went up 8 cents a gallon last week but here’s where you can still find it for $3.09 a gallon
Well, that was good while it lasted. After 10 straight weeks of declining gas prices, the average per-gallon price for regular unleaded in Florida shot up 8 cents a gallon to $3.61 last week, travel club AAA reported. But in South Florida, there was still one stretch of busy thoroughfare with five gas stations all selling for $3.09 a gallon on Monday, same as a week ago. Everyone knows it ...
Click10.com
WATCH LIVE: Parkland school shooter’s 3rd-grade teacher, adoptive mother’s friend
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The jurors who will be deciding the fate of the Parkland school shooter watched a video recording of a witness deposition on Monday in Broward County court in Fort Lauderdale. Finai Browd said she met Lynda Cruz, the shooter’s adoptive mother while working with her...
Miami New Times
Amid Housing Crisis, Miami-Dade County Commission Eyes Legalizing Side-Unit Rentals
Stroll up to a single-family home in Miami with an extra driveway or take a quick search through Craigslist and it won't take you long to find a guesthouse, efficiency, or other side unit available for rent on a residential lot. For years, these so-called "accessory dwelling units (ADUs)" have...
Comments / 0