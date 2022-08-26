On August 27, Assembly Bill 152, authored by the Assembly Committee on Budget, was gutted-and-amended to provide supplemental paid sick leave. The bill would add and repeal Article 9.1 (commencing with Section 12100.96) of Chapter 1.6 of Part 2 of Division 3 of Title 2 of the Government Code, to amend Sections 248.6 and 248.7 of the Labor Code, and to amend Sections 17158 and 24312 of, and to add and repeal Article 8.1 (commencing with Section 19295.1) of Chapter 5 of Part 10.2 of Division 2 of, the Revenue and Taxation Code.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO