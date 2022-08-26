Read full article on original website
Related
californiaglobe.com
Open the Books Exposes California Spending & Gov. Newsom’s Donor Base
In January 2020, Open the Books sued California Controller Betty Yee in a Sacramento Superior Court after her office rejected their sunshine request for state spending. Yee claimed that she “couldn’t locate” any of the nearly 50 million bills she paid in 2019, Open the Books says.
californiaglobe.com
Attorney General Bonta Downplays Increased Crime in California
In a press release dated August 25, 2022, California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced the release of state crime data for 2021. Noting that violent and property crime rates “remain significantly below their historical highs,” he admitted that homicides increased 7% last year. This follows a 31% increase in homicides from 2019 to 2021. The largest single-year increase in state history.
californiaglobe.com
Do California’s Legislative Rules Have Constitutional Protection?
Some readers have asked whether the Assembly Rules, Senate Rules, and Joint Rules of the Assembly and Senate have equal standing as constitutional provisions because those rules flow from a specific grant of authority. Specifically, Article IV, Section 7(a) provides: “Each house shall choose its officers and adopt rules for its proceedings.”
californiaglobe.com
AB 1951 – Full Exemption for Manufacturing Equipment Purchases
Assembly Bill 1951 is off to the Governor’s Desk for final action prior to the September 30 deadline for Governor Newsom to act on measures. The bill is jointly authored by Assembly Members Grayson, Cooley, Cooper, Daly, Gipson, Petrie-Norris, Quirk-Silva, Ramos, Salas, Villapudua, and Wood. AB 1951 would amend,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
californiaglobe.com
California Video Customer Service Act
California has numerous formal acts in statute. Government Code Title 5, Division 2, Part 1, Chapter 1, Article 4.5 provides the Video Customer Service Act, which is contained in Sections 53088 to 53088.2. Article 4.5 was added in 1992 by Chapter 1198. Section 53088 names the Act. Section 53088.1 provides...
californiaglobe.com
AB 152 COVID-19 relief: Supplemental Paid Sick Leave
On August 27, Assembly Bill 152, authored by the Assembly Committee on Budget, was gutted-and-amended to provide supplemental paid sick leave. The bill would add and repeal Article 9.1 (commencing with Section 12100.96) of Chapter 1.6 of Part 2 of Division 3 of Title 2 of the Government Code, to amend Sections 248.6 and 248.7 of the Labor Code, and to amend Sections 17158 and 24312 of, and to add and repeal Article 8.1 (commencing with Section 19295.1) of Chapter 5 of Part 10.2 of Division 2 of, the Revenue and Taxation Code.
californiaglobe.com
California Massage Therapy Act
California has a number of formal acts in statute. Business and Professions Code Division 2, Chapter 10.5 provides the Massage Therapy Act, which is contained in Section 4600 to 4621. Chapter 10.5 was added in 2014 by Chapter 406. Section 4600 names the Act. Section 4600.5 provides three legislative intent...
californiaglobe.com
Highlights as the 2022 California Legislative Session Winds Down
The California Legislature is scheduled to adjourn its 2022 Legislative Session likely around midnight on Wednesday, August 31. The following is a quick look at some of the highlights as the Session winds down next week:. How Many Measures Are Left this Final Week?. The following is a snapshot of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
californiaglobe.com
How Is a Bill ‘In Print’ When It Will Be Amended Days Later?
Those closely monitoring the California Legislative Information website (found at https://leginfo.legislature.ca.gov/) during the final weekend before the Legislature adjourns in 2022 Session found an interesting phenomenon: Senate Bills were posted with amendments, but readers saw the following at the top of the bill:. AMENDED IN ASSEMBLY AUGUST 29, 2022. However,...
californiaglobe.com
California Tax Budget Trailer Bill Review
On August 26, Assembly Bill 158 by the Assembly Committee on Budget was gutted-and-amended to deal with tax relief. The bill would amend Sections 17053.71, 17131.8, 23628, and 24308.6 of, add Section 17053.75 to, and repeal and add Section 19551.3 of, the Revenue and Taxation Code, amend Section 8161 of the Welfare and Institutions Code, and repeal Section 26 of Chapter 264 of the Statutes of 2020.
californiaglobe.com
Can the Public Be Excluded from Legislative Committee Hearings or Floor Sessions?
As the pandemic recedes, there continue to be limitations on the public’s ability to access some of the committee hearings and floor sessions of the California Legislature. Are these limits on public participation permissible?. Article IV, Section 7(c) sets forth the applicable law. This provision of the state Constitution...
Comments / 0