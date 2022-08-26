Read full article on original website
School district breaks down revitalization plan costs
CRESCENT CITY – Money was on local residents’ minds as Putnam County School District officials spent more than two hours answering questions regarding the agency’s plan to build new schools. …
City: Impact fee study needs more time
Palatka commissioners voted Thursday to extend a pause on impact fees by another eight months. The motion passed in a split 3-2 vote, with Commissioners Rufus Borom and Will Jones dissenting. …
Putnam County Legal Notices 083022
The administration of the estate of John Kelly Taggart, Jr., deceased, whose date of death was March 29, 2022, is pending in the Circuit Court for Putnam County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 115 N Summit St, Crescent City, FL 32112. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
Palatka beleaguered but primed for growth, study finds
Palatka probably isn’t ready for a business incubator, but the city can encourage economic growth in other ways, according to research findings presented at Thursday’s commission meeting. For the…
Clayton Arthur Frank
Clayton Arthur Frank, passed away at his home Wednesday afternoon, August 24, 2022, after an extended illness. “Junior” came to live in Crescent City at age 4 from Starke. He was a 1946 graduate of…
Prep roundup: Rams top Eastside, garner 1st win
Interlachen Junior-Senior High’s volleyball team swept visiting Gainesville Eastside High 25-13, 25-20, 25-6 to get their first win of the season Monday night. “We needed that one bad,” Interlachen…
Wanda M. Hodge
Wanda Mae Hodge, 76, of Gainesville, FL, and formerly of Interlachen, passed away on Sunday, August 28, 2022, at Palm Garden of Gainesville following an extended illness. Arrangements are under the…
Defensive Stalwarts
Stingy Interlachen takes on balanced Providence offense at home Friday. While the offense may get the lion’s share of the coverage of any football team, it is the defense, as the adage says, that “wins championships.” All the Interlachen Junior-Senior High School…
