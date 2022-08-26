Read full article on original website
capradio.org
Conservative Christian groups are targeting Louisiana libraries
Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. A conservative Christian group is forcing public libraries in South Louisiana to remove books about sexuality, race and gender and targeting the state's Librarian of the Year for her opposition. Follow us for more stories like this. CapRadio provides a trusted source...
capradio.org
Potentially dangerous heat anticipated in Northern California through Labor Day weekend
If you're planning to be outdoors for the upcoming Labor Day weekend, be prepared for heat. California is facing a prolonged late-summer heatwave this week. Temperatures will be in the upper 90s to just over 100 degrees for the next four days in the Sacramento region, with a high of 108 forecasted on Saturday and 111 on Sunday.
capradio.org
County officials open cooling centers ahead of forecasted triple-digit temperatures in Sacramento
Northern California is facing a prolonged heat wave this Labor Day weekend, prompting Sacramento County officials to open cooling centers for its residents looking to avoid potentially dangerous temperatures. Highs are forecasted to exceed the upper 90s over the next three days in the Sacramento area and could reach up...
capradio.org
Inside the survival story of a Mississippi store fighting high inflation
The 138-year-old Simmons-Wright Company store in Kewanee, Mississippi looks like a relic, almost a museum dedicated to country life. Its two floors are filled with baskets of cotton, cast-iron skillets and farming plows. But hiding underneath it all is a remarkably nimble business, one that's survived that long by knowing how to adapt.
capradio.org
Northern California wildfires: Where to find updates on air quality, evacuations, and official information
To get updates on your phone, including push notifications of major announcements, download our mobile app for iOS or Android. Firefighters were able to quickly stop progress on the Still Fire in Nevada County Saturday. The fire impacted power for 4,000 PG&E customers and caused mandatory evacuations, though all were lifted Saturday afternoon.
capradio.org
Some Republicans in Washington state cast a wary eye on an election security device
In northeast Washington state, a remote region nestled against the Canadian border, the politics lean conservative and wariness of government runs high. Earlier this year, a Republican-led county commission there made a decision that rippled across Washington — triggering alarm at the secretary of state's office, and now among cybersecurity experts who have worked for the past six years to shore up the security of America's voting systems.
capradio.org
California lawmakers approve first-in-the-nation bill to let fast food workers organize
California’s fast food workers could get the power to collectively bargain under a bill passed by the California Legislature Monday, a measure that could drastically change the fast food and franchising industries. AB257 would create a Fast Food Sector Council to set minimum workplace wages, hours and standards. The...
capradio.org
Kaiser mental health clinicians in California enter third week of open-ended strike
Thousands of Kaiser Permanente mental health care employees are entering their third week of an open-ended statewide strike, asking for better working conditions and shorter wait times for patients seeking care. More than 2,000 therapists, psychologists, counselors and social workers being represented by the National Union of Healthcare Workers (NUHW)...
capradio.org
Stacey Abrams is behind in the polls and looking to abortion rights to help her win
ATLANTA – Stacey Abrams didn't always support abortion rights. The high-profile Democratic candidate for governor in Georgia, the daughter of two retired United Methodist pastors, grew up opposing abortion because of her religious beliefs at the time. But on the campaign trail ahead of the November midterms where Georgians...
