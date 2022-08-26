ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

capradio.org

Conservative Christian groups are targeting Louisiana libraries

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. A conservative Christian group is forcing public libraries in South Louisiana to remove books about sexuality, race and gender and targeting the state's Librarian of the Year for her opposition. Follow us for more stories like this. CapRadio provides a trusted source...
LOUISIANA STATE
capradio.org

Inside the survival story of a Mississippi store fighting high inflation

The 138-year-old Simmons-Wright Company store in Kewanee, Mississippi looks like a relic, almost a museum dedicated to country life. Its two floors are filled with baskets of cotton, cast-iron skillets and farming plows. But hiding underneath it all is a remarkably nimble business, one that's survived that long by knowing how to adapt.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
capradio.org

Northern California wildfires: Where to find updates on air quality, evacuations, and official information

To get updates on your phone, including push notifications of major announcements, download our mobile app for iOS or Android. Firefighters were able to quickly stop progress on the Still Fire in Nevada County Saturday. The fire impacted power for 4,000 PG&E customers and caused mandatory evacuations, though all were lifted Saturday afternoon.
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
capradio.org

Some Republicans in Washington state cast a wary eye on an election security device

In northeast Washington state, a remote region nestled against the Canadian border, the politics lean conservative and wariness of government runs high. Earlier this year, a Republican-led county commission there made a decision that rippled across Washington — triggering alarm at the secretary of state's office, and now among cybersecurity experts who have worked for the past six years to shore up the security of America's voting systems.
WASHINGTON STATE
capradio.org

Kaiser mental health clinicians in California enter third week of open-ended strike

Thousands of Kaiser Permanente mental health care employees are entering their third week of an open-ended statewide strike, asking for better working conditions and shorter wait times for patients seeking care. More than 2,000 therapists, psychologists, counselors and social workers being represented by the National Union of Healthcare Workers (NUHW)...
SACRAMENTO, CA
