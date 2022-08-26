Read full article on original website
21 years ago, a 10-year-old with a "secret older boyfriend" left school with a strange man. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajBridgeport, CT
Adams said It's Unimaginable what the Governor of Texas has DoneTom HandyNew York City, NY
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Opinion: Alex Jones Has Now Been Ordered to Pay $49.3 Million for His False ClaimsDaniella CressmanTexas State
The Clash at Bond International Casino: Book ExcerptFrank MastropoloNew York City, NY
Man Menaces Offices With Ax In Norwalk, Police Say
Two people were arrested, including a man who "menaced" officers with an ax when a Connecticut marshal attempted to serve an eviction notice in Fairfield County. The incident took place in Norwalk around 9 a.m., Monday, Aug. 29 on Sylvester Court. According to Lt. Joe Dinho of the Norwalk Police,...
2 people arrested in Norwalk during eviction: Police
NORWALK, Conn. — Two people were arrested on Monday after a group gathered outside a home in Norwalk while a state marshal was attempting to serve an eviction order. Norwalk police said that they responded to a 911 call around 9:06 a.m. from the marshal at Sylvester Court by limiting public access to the surrounding area.
talkofthesound.com
Connecticut Man Accused of Deliberately Ramming Vehicle in Rye DVI Case
RYE, NY (August 29, 2022) — Matthew Lugg, 21 from Stamford, CT turned himself into the Rye Police on Monday, August 29th following a vehicle collision. On August 27, 2022, at approximately 5:30 a.m. Rye Police Officers responded to the area of Forest Avenue and the Playland Parkway for a report of a domestic disturbance. Officers arrived on scene and found that the aggressor had fled the scene and was now in Connecticut. An investigation revealed that Lugg used his vehicle to ram the victim’s vehicle in an attempt to run her off the road.
DoingItLocal
Ansonia News: Abduction Arrest
#Ansonia CT– On August 27, 2022, at about 5:15 P.M. the Ansonia Police Department received a complaint of an abduction of a female and her sixth-month-old daughter on High Street. The first officers on the scene met the complaint who reported her sister, Galylea Perez, age 22, and Galylea’s six-month-old daughter Eliana Perez was forced into a car by Joshua Lopez, age 23, the father of Eliana. Joshua was driving a four-door silver Honda Accord with Massachusetts registration 2NCT89. The complainant reported Joshua implied he had a gun but no weapon was displayed. There was current domestic violence no-contact court order out of New York City against Joshua involving Galylea. The vehicle description as well as photos of the car and the parties involved were sent out to the surrounding towns and throughout the state. At about 7:00 P.M. the Shelton Police Department contacted Ansonia reporting they had Joshua in custody. Galylea and Eliana were not on the scene but had been picked up by another relative, they were both safe and unharmed. There was no weapon found on Joshua or in his car at the time of his arrest.
NewsTimes
Greenwich school board seeks $1.4 million for security cameras, campus monitors, police patrols
GREENWICH — To make an investment in security in the upcoming year, the Greenwich Public Schools plans to request over $1.4 million from the Board of Estimate and Taxation. The Board of Education met for a special meeting Monday that was dedicated to security. It has held numerous executive sessions, or meetings away from the public, before this meeting.
Register Citizen
In Photos: Stamford students head back to school
STAMFORD — Students at Springdale Elementary School — and across the district — headed back to school on Monday. All Stamford Public Schools students returned to start the new school year on Monday.
Register Citizen
Former Bridgeport school board member Chris Taylor arrested again for punching boy, 17, in Fairfield
Former Bridgeport school board member Chris Taylor was arrested earlier this month in an alleged road rage incident in Fairfield where he is accused of punching a 17-year-old boy in the face. Fairfield police said the latest incident took place in front of Fairfield Ludlowe High School on Aug. 13....
greenwichfreepress.com
Fight Results in Arrest of Greenwich Man
On Aug 21 Greenwich Police responded to a report of a fight in the street in the area of 99 Railroad Ave, which is the address associated with MacDuff’s. Police say the incident took place around 1:36am and that their on scene investigation revealed that Graham Gallagher,51, of Greenwich, was the primary aggressor and that the altercation resulted in both subjects involved sustaining minor injuries.
Man shot in New Haven, in stable condition
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A man was shot on New Haven’s Winchester Avenue Sunday morning, police said. New Haven police responded around 12:55 a.m. Sunday to a ShotSpotter alert of gunfire, and located the victim on Winchester Avenue between Thompson Street and Division Street. The 41-year-old man was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital […]
Man abused kids in Upstate day care center/foster care, police say; more victims possible
Warwick, N.Y. — A 59-year-old man sexually abused multiple children in two Upstate New York counties, troopers said. The victims were in day care or foster care, troopers said. Police are looking to see if there are other victims. The abuse happened in Warwick in Orange County and Andes...
I’m Calling the Grammar Police on the Thomaston Ave McDonald’s in Waterbury
Do you spell out numbers? Do you type 'one' or '1'? There's a difference when it comes to saying you're first, and saying that you're #1, right? Well, according to the Waterbury Grammar Police, the Thomaston Avenue McDonald's is catching online shade because they're boasting that they're the #1 McDonald's in Waterbury, and people aren't having it.
greenwichfreepress.com
Man Charged with Burglary after Trespassing in Greenwich Private Gated Community
Greenwich Police responded to single family residence in Cos Cob on the afternoon of Aug 21 a report of an unknown person trespassing who had just left the scene. Police say that when they arrived in the neighborhood the located and detained Sean Hassan Jarrett, 28, of Bridgeport in close proximity to the residence.
whiteplainscnr.com
WHITE PLAINS SCHOOLS BACK-TO-SCHOOL VACCINATION REQUIREMENTS ISSUED. NO COVID OR MONKEY POX VACCINATIONS REQUIRED. POLIO IS REQUIRED
WPCNR Q&A ON WHITE PLAINS SCHOOLS VACCINATION REQUIREMENTS 2022-23 SCHOOL YEAR. With Michelle Melendez, District Clerk & Records Access Officer White Plains Schools. August 29, 2022:. WPCNR: John Bailey here, Ms. Melendez, could you find out what mandatory vaccinations are required of parents to have to be administered to their...
Register Citizen
New Haven police board fires cop who lied about traffic stop
NEW HAVEN — Police Commissioner Michael Lawlor spoke for the board Thursday after it unanimously agreed to terminate the deputy commander at the police training academy, stating that a major obligation of officers is to always be truthful. Police Chief Karl Jacobson had recommended Sgt. Shayna Kendall be let...
Three shot, one fatally, during violent Bronx clash, cops say
Three people were shot, one fatally, early Saturday when a fight on a Bronx street corner ended in gunfire, cops said. Joshua Thomas and two of his friends were near the intersection of E. Burnside Ave. and the Grand Concourse in Fordham Heights about 3:50 a.m. when they got into an argument with another group of men, police were told. As the two groups clashed, someone pulled a gun and opened ...
1 Suspect Nabbed, Another At Large After Robbery Near Milford Convenience Store
One suspect has been apprehended and another remains at large after a robbery near a Connecticut convenience store. The robbery happened on Saturday afternoon, Aug. 27 in Milford at Speedy Mart at 109 Meadowside Rd. Two Black male suspects held the victim at gunpoint with a facsimile firearm in his...
NewsTimes
12,000 Stamford students to get three free books each. Here’s why.
STAMFORD — About 12,000 Stamford students will each receive three free books, and more than half will also gain access to a large digital database of books thanks to a recent congressional grant of $250,000. The award was formally announced last week during a press conference with Mayor Caroline...
fox5ny.com
Long Island meatpacker accused of tampering with food
NEW YORK - A Long Island woman working as a meatpacker was arrested after authorities say she tampered with food that was set to go out for retail consumption. According to the Nassau County Police Department, Karen Palacios Gutierrez, 38, of Hempstead, was at work for The Ava Companies on the evening of August 25.
Register Citizen
