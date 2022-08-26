ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Comments / 0

Related
EWN

Meta Launches Instagram NFTs And Coinbase Integration In Over 100 Countries

Meta’s digital collectible feature for creators and collectors expands its reach. More than 100 countries in Africa, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the Americas will receive access to NFTs on Instagram. Support for Coinbase wallet and Dapper will follow the expansion. Users can connect to Instagram with other wallets...
INTERNET
EWN

The Ethereum Foundation Clarifies 8 Misconceptions Ahead Of The Merge

The Ethereum Foundation released an update to debunk misinformation regarding the Merge. ETH’s switch from Proof-of-Work to Proof-of-Stake is scheduled to happen on or around September 15. Final tests and upgrades are in the works after a successful Merge on the Goerli public testnet. False statements have flooded the...
TECHNOLOGY
EWN

What is Dogechain? The Reason Behind DogeCoin’s Massive Rally

The leading meme coin, $Doge, is expanding its utility with the launch of the blockchain platform Dogechain. Dogecoin holders can bridge their holdings to Dogechain and interact with the networks DeFi Apps and potential future NFT marketplaces. Meme coins like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu rallied yesterday, with Dogecoin going up...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Iohk#Stake Pool Operators
EWN

Circle (USDC) Will Support Ethereum’s PoS Merge Chain Only

USDC stablecoin Issuer Circle has plans to solely support the Ethereum Proof-of-Stake chain post-merge. Circle announced the decision on Tuesday amid rising speculations regarding a Proof-of-Work hard fork by major Ethereum miner Chandler Guo. The digital asset firm stated that only a “single valid version” of USDC can exist....
MARKETS
Vice

India Blew Up Apartments Worth $87 Million to Send a Message

There were countdowns, livestreams, and even viewing parties. Photographers camped outdoors for hours to get the perfect shot. On Sunday, thousands in India turned up in Noida city’s Sector 93A, some 50 kilometres from the capital New Delhi, while millions were glued to their TV screens, as two mammoth buildings – nicknamed the “Twin Towers” – exploded.
INDIA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Markets
EWN

Binance Removes Off-Chain Fund Transfer Channel Between Itself And WazirX

Binance has ceased the off-chain fund transfer channel between itself and WazirX. On-chain transfers will still be available for the users to deposit and withdraw. Leading cryptocurrency exchange Binance has recently decided to remove the off-chain fund transfer channel between itself and the Indian exchange WazirX. Binance Suspends Off-Chain Transfer...
MARKETS
EWN

BitMex Founder Arthur Hayes Says He Is “Max Bidding” Ethereum Pre Merge

Former Bitmex CEO Arthur Hayes expects a significant increase if the Merge is successful; therefore, he is not planning a “sell the news” event. In the most recent writings on his Medium Blog, “Eth-Flexive” and “Max Bidding,” Arthur Hayes argues that Ethereum will have a rally similar to Bitcoin’s halving, based on current network usage.
MARKETS
EWN

EWN

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
269K+
Views
ABOUT

Ethereum World News, a U.S.- and U.K.-centric organization founded in June of 2017, is a media outlet predicated on providing pertinent, up-to-date, and impactful news stories in the Bitcoin, cryptocurrency, and blockchain industry.

 https://en.ethereumworldnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy