Meta Launches Instagram NFTs And Coinbase Integration In Over 100 Countries
Meta’s digital collectible feature for creators and collectors expands its reach. More than 100 countries in Africa, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the Americas will receive access to NFTs on Instagram. Support for Coinbase wallet and Dapper will follow the expansion. Users can connect to Instagram with other wallets...
The Ethereum Foundation Clarifies 8 Misconceptions Ahead Of The Merge
The Ethereum Foundation released an update to debunk misinformation regarding the Merge. ETH’s switch from Proof-of-Work to Proof-of-Stake is scheduled to happen on or around September 15. Final tests and upgrades are in the works after a successful Merge on the Goerli public testnet. False statements have flooded the...
Ethereum Price Headed to $2,000 as Ethereum Goerli Merge Goes Live
Ethereum has entered its final phase after the testnet executed successfully on the Goerli network. Mainnet merge will occur sometime in September with tentative date set as Sep 17. Ethereum Price has responded positively with a 14% increase in anticipation to the merge. Ethereum Enters Final Phase of Merge. Ethereum...
What is Dogechain? The Reason Behind DogeCoin’s Massive Rally
The leading meme coin, $Doge, is expanding its utility with the launch of the blockchain platform Dogechain. Dogecoin holders can bridge their holdings to Dogechain and interact with the networks DeFi Apps and potential future NFT marketplaces. Meme coins like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu rallied yesterday, with Dogecoin going up...
Circle (USDC) Will Support Ethereum’s PoS Merge Chain Only
USDC stablecoin Issuer Circle has plans to solely support the Ethereum Proof-of-Stake chain post-merge. Circle announced the decision on Tuesday amid rising speculations regarding a Proof-of-Work hard fork by major Ethereum miner Chandler Guo. The digital asset firm stated that only a “single valid version” of USDC can exist....
Stimulus update 2022: Exact date huge $3,200 direct check payment will be sent out revealed
The first batch of massive $3,200 direct payments is set to go out to eligible Alaska residents next month.
India Blew Up Apartments Worth $87 Million to Send a Message
There were countdowns, livestreams, and even viewing parties. Photographers camped outdoors for hours to get the perfect shot. On Sunday, thousands in India turned up in Noida city’s Sector 93A, some 50 kilometres from the capital New Delhi, while millions were glued to their TV screens, as two mammoth buildings – nicknamed the “Twin Towers” – exploded.
Elon Musk Says the World Has a Bigger Problem than Global Warming
If there is one point on which critics and fans of Elon Musk agree, it is that the billionaire is a defender of the environment. Musk co-founded Tesla, a company whose goal is to help build a sustainable world. "Tesla is to protect life on Earth, SpaceX to extend life...
Youtube Crypto Influencer BitBoy Crypto Warns That He Is Planning Something That “Will Permanently Change Crypto”
Ben Armstrong, also known as BitBoy Crypto warns his followers that he is planning something which will change the crypto industry forever. BitBoy Crypto is a Youtube influencer that has more than 1.5 million followers on his YouTube account. The controversial but well-known youtube crypto influencer Ben Armstrong, also known...
Polkadot Stablecoin Depegs Following $1.2 Billion Acala Network Exploit
Acala network, the defi protocol for Polkadot, has suffered a breach, and its stablecoin depegged from the dollar. Acala Network’s aUSD stablecoin currently sits below $1, dropping as low as 0.58 at one point. It is reported that hackers collected approximately $1.2 Billion $AUSD. Polkadot’s decentralized finance protocol Akala...
Solana-Based Phantom Wallet Introduces the “Burn NFTs” Mechanism To Help Users Remove Spam NFTs
The new burn NFT feature launched by Phantom will help users to permanently burn spam NFTs. The initiative has been launched to curb malicious activities on Phantom and bolster its security up a notch. Solana blockchain-based Phantom wallet is amping up its security features by launching a new mechanism called...
Binance Removes Off-Chain Fund Transfer Channel Between Itself And WazirX
Binance has ceased the off-chain fund transfer channel between itself and WazirX. On-chain transfers will still be available for the users to deposit and withdraw. Leading cryptocurrency exchange Binance has recently decided to remove the off-chain fund transfer channel between itself and the Indian exchange WazirX. Binance Suspends Off-Chain Transfer...
Three Arrows Capital Co-Founders Eyed $50 Million “Much Wow” Yacht Before 3AC Pulled A Titanic
Three Arrows Capital’s Su Zhu and Kyle Davies wanted to buy a Yacht worth $50 million, per reports. The supposedly all-white luxury boat was to onboard the name “Much Wow”. a nod to popular meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin. 3AC filed for bankruptcy the same month Much Wow was...
Ethereum Devs Announce $1 Million Bug Bounty And Confirm September Timeframe For The Merge
Developers working on Ethereum’s transition to Proof-of-Stake released an update ahead of the anticipated event. The Merge bug country program was bumped up as much as $1 million for critical bugs and vulnerabilities. September 6 marks the first major Merge upgrade dubbed Bellatrix. Developers also plan to shut down...
Wallet Connected To Celsius CEO Alex Mashinsky Cashed Out CEL During Token’s Recent Surge
Blockchain data from crypto intelligence firm Nansen and Arkham Intelligence identified a couple of transactions completed on a wallet identified as Mashinsky’s. The wallet sold 17,475 CEL and swapped them for 28,242 Ether, according to Etherscan. Mashinsky is reportedly one of the largest Celsius Token holders after the Celsius...
Users Can Now Purchase Ether From Supported Reddit Apps Via FTX Pay Integration
FTX Pay is integrating with Reddit to permit users to unlock new crypto features. The integration will help users purchase ETH via supported Reddit apps to pay for their blockchain gas fees. The newest integration of Reddit with crypto exchange FTX’s payment and exchange infrastructure platform, FTX Pay, will permit...
Derivatives Protocol DyDX Blocks User Accounts Linked With Sanctioned Ethereum Mixer App Tornado Cash
DyDX has blocked user accounts linked with Tornado Cash. DyDX has joined a growing list of platforms who have been actively blocking user accounts of people who had earlier been in contact with sanctioned Tornado Cash app. In an updated blog post, derivatives protocol DyDX has confirmed that it has...
Ethereum Scaling Solution Arbitrum Set To Undergo Major Upgrade On August 31
Arbitrum will deploy its Nitro upgrade on August 31. While the upgrade is live, the network will be facing a downtime of nearly 2-3 hours. On August 30, Ethereum Layer 2 solution Arbitrum tweeted that the network is all set to undergo a major upgrade on Wednesday, August 31. Dubbed...
BitMex Founder Arthur Hayes Says He Is “Max Bidding” Ethereum Pre Merge
Former Bitmex CEO Arthur Hayes expects a significant increase if the Merge is successful; therefore, he is not planning a “sell the news” event. In the most recent writings on his Medium Blog, “Eth-Flexive” and “Max Bidding,” Arthur Hayes argues that Ethereum will have a rally similar to Bitcoin’s halving, based on current network usage.
Binance Labs Invests in Cross-Chain Staking Protocol Ankr After $500 Million Web3 Fund
Ankr protocol has received fresh capital from Binance Labs, Binance’s venture capital arm. The exact amount invested remains undisclosed at press time. The pair previously collaborated to build out key infrastructure for the BNB Chain. Ankr provides support by delivering DeFi composability to BNB Liquid Staking as well. Zhao’s...
ABOUT
Ethereum World News, a U.S.- and U.K.-centric organization founded in June of 2017, is a media outlet predicated on providing pertinent, up-to-date, and impactful news stories in the Bitcoin, cryptocurrency, and blockchain industry.https://en.ethereumworldnews.com/
