Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Study finds that people at high risk for stroke can reduce their chances by making healthy lifestyle choicesB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
A store clerk may face charges after shooting and killing a man at a neighborhood corner store in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Pasadena father accused of brutally murdering his own newborn son back in 2020 is now in custodyhoustonstringer_comPasadena, TX
Basketball Phenom Griner Slapped with 9-Year Prison Sentence As Pressure Heats up and Celebrities are Weighing inSharee B.Houston, TX
Related
Houston Press
Houston Bars and Restaurants are Celebrating Labor Day 2022 with Brunches, Take-Home Picnics and More
From special Monday brunches and specially priced cocktails to family-friendly holiday festivities and take-home party packages, here’s where to get the best dining deals in Houston this Labor Day. 8th Wonder Distillery, 2201 Dallas. 8th Wonder Distillery will open its doors early on Labor Day, starting at 1 p.m....
Houston Press
This Week in Houston Food Events: Southern Smoke Tickets on Sale and a Cuban Bar Takeover
Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:. In honor of back-to-school season and National Sandwich Month, Dish Society is offering a different house favorite sammy for a sweet $10 bucks every Monday in August, available at all locations for dine-in. This week’s $10 feature is the Turkey Avocado.
houstonfoodfinder.com
All Wrapped Up: Best Places to Eat Dumplings of the World in Houston
If you’ve watched the “Stuffed” episode of “Ugly Delicious” with David Chang, you’ll find him cheekily pitting Asian dumplings against stuffed Italian pasta, attempting to see which reigns supreme, while criminally neglecting the wide world of other culinary delights wrapped in dough. A recent article by Jen Harris of the LA Times even offers up the peanut butter and jelly-filled after school snack Uncrustables as a candidate, blowing the door wide open in terms of the expansive exploration that can be done when it comes to dumplings. We’re here to sound off for the rich international landscape of dumplings that Houston offers, and for the sake of preventing this from becoming an hours-long read, we’re going with the broad definition of a dumpling being a dish that involves dough wrapped around a filling. (The delicious dough-ball variety of dumplings could be a list in itself.) We’ll let you decide for yourself which stuffed parcel wins. Spoiler alert: there’s no right or wrong answer, and in the game of dumpling thrones, everyone wins.
Houston Happens – BBQ, Bundt Cakes, and more!
HOUSTON (KIAH) – Good morning! We’re starting your week off right with Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe. Just in time for Labor Day Weekend, Burns Original BBQ will open their 3rd bistro in Kroger! They’re joining us LIVE to serve up deets and some delicious barbeque. Plus, Lifestyle Expert and friend of the show, Megan […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
msn.com
Tickets go on sale Aug. 30 for 2022 Southern Smoke Festival
The stars are aligned for the 2022 Southern Smoke Festival. And we do mean stars. Tickets go on sale Aug. 30 for 2022 Southern Smoke Festival. Dozens of the country’s top chefs – including James Beard Award winners, cookbook authors, and food television superstars – are headed to Houston Oct. 21-23, joining Houston’s brightest culinary talents for the massive, three-day festival.
Click2Houston.com
Houston designer Tacharra Perry makes headlines with her fashion-forward looks
HOUSTON – Meet the local designer who received a big boost from Beyoncé's BeyGOOD foundation and is now making women feel confident with statement pieces. Her name is Tacharra Perry, founder of the luxury womenswear brand CHAR workroom. The 27-year-old has gained nationwide attention in the fashion industry...
365thingsinhouston.com
Unwind with concerts, BBQ & more for Labor Day 2022 in Houston
Fill your Labor Day Weekend with concerts, sports, happy hours, specials, fireworks and more with our guide to Labor Day Weekend festivities and events from Friday, September 2 to Labor Day, Monday, September 5, 2022. Whether you’re looking to get out on the town, experience some live music, or enjoy...
Click2Houston.com
50 Cent celebrity Houston weekend
Monday at 3:00 p.m. on Houston Life, artist 50 Cent now calls Houston home. Over the weekend his celebrity friends were in town for a party. At 3:00 p.m. you’ll hear our interview with 50 Cent from the floor of the UofH basketball court.
RELATED PEOPLE
Click2Houston.com
‘The Texas Bucket List’ host and creator Shane McAuliffe in Houston to spotlight a sweet local favorite
HOUSTON – A Texas summer-time favorite is checking off their bucket list!. Host and creator Shane McAuliffe and the rest of ‘The Texas Bucket List’ team are excited about meeting fans and sharing their enjoyment of the iconic brand’s sweet treats and eats. Guests can enjoy...
papercitymag.com
Houston Native’s New Texas Cowboy Movie Gets a Red Carpet Premiere in Katy — Telling the Story of Bass Reeves
Isaiah Washington, Thomas Q. Jones at the premier of 'Corsicana, held at Studio Cinema Grill in Katy, Texas. What: The red carpet premiere of the full-length film Corsicana. PC Moment: The premiere of a new Western movie called Corsicana (after the Texas town) carried a local vibe. The movie was co-written and directed by Isiah Washington ( Dr. Preston Burke of Grey’s Anatomy), a Willowridge High School grad. Washington also stars in the flick.
Click2Houston.com
Pop, R&B singer from Sugar Land performs!
Friday at 3:00 p.m. on Houston Life, a live musical guest! Surveen Singh, a pop R&B singer from Sugar Land will perform from the Houston Life studios.
Where to get the best cold drinks in Houston as summer continues
From mangonadas to boba, these shops, restaurants and bars deliver the refreshing goods.
IN THIS ARTICLE
railfan.com
Texas Museum Hopes to Restore Southern Pacific 2-10-2
HOUSTON — The Texas Railway Preservation Association announced over the weekend that they hoped to restore a Southern Pacific 2-10-2 to operation. The locomotive, 982, was built by Baldwin in 1919 and has been on display in Houston for decades. As part of the restoration, the group has also...
365thingsinhouston.com
Top 12 Live Shows & Concerts in Houston This Week: August 29 to September 4, 2022
Catch music’s biggest talents at these must-see live shows and concerts around Houston from Monday, August 29 through Sunday, September 4, 2022. This week, Bad Bunny takes over Minute Maid for back-to-back nights, Kid Cudi heads to Downtown Houston, Grupo Firme packs NRG Stadium, and much more. Want to...
bdmag.com
Tri Pointe Homes Debuts Westridge Cove, a 335-Home Community in Northwest Houston Metro Near the Woodlands
Two new fully furnished models and a new home gallery are now open daily. HOUSTON (August 25, 2022) – Tri Pointe Homes®, a recognized homebuilder serving the Texas market for more than 50 years under the brand name Trendmaker® Homes, has announced the grand opening of Westridge Cove, a 335-home community just north of The Woodlands in the northwest Houston metro submarket of Conroe. The new community will feature 40- and 50-foot homesites. Sales in the new home gallery are currently underway with two new, fully furnished model homes available for touring daily. Customers can also explore online by means of virtual home tours, interactive floor plans, community videos, the online design studio, and more.
fox26houston.com
2 Texas cities ranked among top 10 best in the country for work conferences, according to study
HOUSTON - For businesses looking to host face-to-face conferences, why not consider Texas?. A recent study by SmartAsset found Houston and San Antonio to be among the 10 best cities for work conferences in the U.S. The report looked at several factors including affordability, travel accessibility, as well as hotel...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Houston Press
Openings and Closings: Orleans Seafood Fulshear, Killen's Barbecue Cypress
Orleans Seafood Kitchen , 6230 FM 1463, opened in Fulshear August 25. It's the second location for the Cajun restaurant from Houstonians Chance Comstock and Marcus Payavla. The duo opened the first Orleans in Katy in 2008. The business partners met in 1993 while working in a local restaurant, all...
Hottie With A Heart: Megan The Stallion Launches ‘Joy Is Our Journey’ Bus Tour For Black Girls
A Houston Hottie is making a difference. Megan Thee Stallion’s Pete and Thomas Foundation has partnered with Southern Black Girls and Women’s Consortium for the “Joy is Our Journey” bus tour. The tour kicked off in Atlanta last weekend and will stop in multiple cities across the southern United States.
Click2Houston.com
Houston Newsmakers: Houston mayoral candidate Amanda Edwards says her experience makes her right for the job
Former City Council Member Amanda Edwards announced back in March that she is a candidate for the job of Houston Mayor. She enters the an unusually long race ahead of the November 2023 election, saying her experience as a municipal finance attorney and at-large councilmember makes her very qualified to lead the nation’s fourth largest city.
Click2Houston.com
Fitness stars -- including one who trains ‘The Rock’ -- to appear in Houston as Gold’s Gym opens 3 locations
HOUSTON – Gold’s Gym is also bringing in fitness stars Simeon Panda, Mike Ryan -- whose celebrity clients including The Rock, Mickey Rourke, Priyanka Chopra -- and Ida Bergfoth -- as Gold’s Gym opens three locations across Houston featuring a new design reminiscent of its bodybuilding past.
Comments / 0