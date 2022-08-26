Read full article on original website
sheltonherald.com
Big Y would spend $22 million on new Middletown store, create 150 jobs
MIDDLETOWN — A traffic study, drainage and landscaping plans and other documents have been filed with the land use office to support a proposed $22 million, 51,892-square-foot Big Y World Class Market to be built in the south end of the city. The grocery store would be located at...
sheltonherald.com
Cos Cob Library in Greenwich hosts Sit n Stitch group for knitters of all levels
GREENWICH — Members of the Sit n Stitch group for knitting and crocheting gather weekly at the Cos Cob Library, working on individual projects or a project for the community. Knitters of all levels are welcome, and experienced knitters are always available to help beginners. The group meets weekly...
sheltonherald.com
24/7 convenience store coming to Shelton’s Center Street
SHELTON — A convenience store will soon be filling vacant retail space on Center Street. David Simonetti, owner of 73 Center St., confirmed that owners of 24/7 Express on Barnum Avenue in Stratford are opening a second location in the space formerly home to Walgreens Pharmacy in Shelton. “This...
sheltonherald.com
Have unicycle, will travel: Matica Circus entertains at public, private events
HARWINTON - Everybody’s lives are balancing acts. Heidi Kirchofer and Joel Melendez have built a business on theirs. As co-founders of Matica Circus, the married couple literally do balancing acts for a living. Kirchofer walks on stilts and performs with aerial silks and a trapeze. Melendez rides a six-foot-high unicycle, often while juggling. They both teach these and other acrobatic skills to children and adults.
sheltonherald.com
Why police say new CT law is not stopping catalytic converter thieves
Carrying power saws for quick surgery on cars, buses and trucks, catalytic converter thieves have been running rampant in Connecticut this year. Police say thefts of the exhaust system components continue in the face of a new law, effective July 1, that prohibits scrap dealers in Connecticut from receiving detached converters and requires detailed paperwork on all sales. Police in several departments also say the recent federal investigation of an East Hartford-based “cat” theft ring shows that crooks can easily skirt the new law.
sheltonherald.com
Property transfers in Trumbull
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The following property transfers were recorded in the Trumbull town clerk’s office from Aug. 20 through Aug. 26. 27 Stoneleigh Road. Rose K. McAndrews to Magnus Nilerud. $540,000. 103 Parkway Drive. Timothy Price to Parkway Drive LLC. $225,000.
sheltonherald.com
Will Stamford increase fines for noise complaints and tighten rules on leaf blowers?
STAMFORD — Noise is back on the Board of Representative’s agenda, and after a year of discussions, city officials have started pitching formal solutions. Stamford officials could make tweaks to the municipal noise ordinance aimed, including new restrictions on gas-powered leaf blowers and an increase in fines for violating the rules — if board members pursue a set of changes introduced to them last week.
sheltonherald.com
Police: Investigation closes Elm Street in Ansonia
ANSONIA — Authorities have closed down Elm Street from Platt Street to Main Street for an unspecified police investigation, Ansonia police announced on Facebook. As of 9:10 a.m. this morning the road was still blocked. An armored police vehicle and several state and local police cruisers were within the area that has been cordoned off.
sheltonherald.com
Greenwich-owned professional frisbee team wins AUDL championship
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. New York Empire, a professional ultimate frisbee team based out of the Joseph F. Fosina Field in New Rochelle, N.Y., won its second national championship on Saturday with a win against the Chicago Union in Madison, Wis. The team...
sheltonherald.com
Why Norwalk has no plans to move to hybrid or in-person meetings
NORWALK — Since the COVID-19 pandemic began in early 2020, causing public meetings to become virtual, the city experienced a rapid increase in public participation. The spike in participation began in April 2020 and it’s the reason why the city has no plans to shift any fully remote meetings to hybrid or in-person, city spokesperson Michelle Woods Matthews said.
sheltonherald.com
Real estate asking prices are coming down in CT, but rising interest rates are hurting buyers
To get a sense how hard interest rates are hitting Connecticut home buyers, one need only contrast two homes purchased this year at the median price of $342,500 — one, a three-bedroom colonial in Woodbridge; the other, a two-bedroom ranch seven miles away in Hamden, with both built in the post-war suburban boom.
sheltonherald.com
Opinion: Over 50 years in classrooms, rituals pivot
I got a message from a former student last week about school starting. She graduated in May, and this is the first late summer where she hasn’t had to think about school starting in the fall, and she wasn’t quite sure what to do with herself. She joked about an incoming identity crisis.
sheltonherald.com
Tweed New Haven Airport resumes flights after fuel spill
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. vNEW HAVEN — Tweed New Haven Airport has resumed flights after being closed for hours on Saturday because of a fuel truck spill. The airport announced on Facebook that flights had resumed at 8 p.m. A total of...
sheltonherald.com
Editorial: CT police use-of-force report comes up short
It’s news when arrests occur because the majority of people don’t break the law. So it’s newsworthy that nine Connecticut police departments didn’t follow a new law in 2019 and 2020 that required them to file reports about use of force in the course of duty.
sheltonherald.com
In Stamford, petition fights are on the rise. City officials say a lack of clear protocol is problematic.
STAMFORD — Petition signatures have ignited political debate after political debate in Stamford over the past year. In response, city officials are set to assess a new and comprehensive set of protocols meant to clarify how the process works. The city Planning Board at its next meeting will review...
sheltonherald.com
CT State Police: Two found dead from gunshots in East Granby home
EAST GRANBY — Connecticut State Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man and a woman at a home on Wynding Hills Road Sunday evening, officials said. Troopers with Troop H in Hartford and East Granby police officers responded around 5:48 p.m. to the residential street after 911 callers reported the sound of gunshots, according to state police.
sheltonherald.com
Wethersfield police: Two found dead after reports of gunshots
WETHERSFIELD — Two people were found dead late Saturday after a potential shooting, according to police. Officers responded to a Mountain Laurel Drive residence around 9:30 p.m. after receiving multiple 911 calls reporting gunshots, Lt. Michael Wren said in an email. They found two people dead in a car...
sheltonherald.com
Police: Man shot multiple times in Hartford early Saturday morning
HARTFORD — Police say a man was shot multiple times early Saturday morning. Officers responded to the 100 block of New Britain Avenue around 4:45 a.m. for a ShotSpotter activation, Hartford Police Lt. Aaron Boisvert said. Boisvert described the victim as a man in his 30s who was taken...
sheltonherald.com
5 tied to Michigan Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot face key hearing
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — A judge began hearing evidence Monday to determine if five men will face trial for their alleged roles in a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. The proceedings in state court came six days after two men who were described as leaders of...
sheltonherald.com
One person killed in New Haven shooting, one injured, police say
NEW HAVEN — Police say one man was killed and another injured in a double shooting on Monday. Michael Judkins, 26, of New Haven died from his wounds, police said. An unidentified 20-year-old man was being treated for “non-life-threatening wounds.”. New Haven officers were called to Thompson Street,...
